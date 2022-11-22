Do kids ever know the names of subjects or classes they do at school, apart from maybe Maths and English?



I remember my eldest granddaughter saying the one thing she hated was science yet she'd grown up with me learning all about the natural world but didn't realise this was a science until I told her.



Sure of course I know there's physics and chemistry that are part of the sciences but she had no idea other than she'd decided she didn't like science for whatever reason.



I think it's fair to say a lot of kids don't know or care about the stuff they do in school.I spent the last two years writing games and software and the last year actually writing code for a large company.School was a total waste of time for me after moving curriculums several times. I'm pretty much self-taught (The joys of reading at 5+)Also probably goes a long way to explain why I'm such a knob head and why I don't quite think like others.I accept that if you are going down an academic path/doing A levels or degrees then school is likely to be far, far more important to you than if you left and got a job straight away (or in my case while I was still there)