I totally failed at school and thought it was shit! As a mature student, I have obtained a First-class science degree and I'm now pursuing post-graduate study.
I did get the highest grade in the whole year, in a science test though - one of my best achievements at school .
Why I was surprised at her saying that is she'd grown up understanding the seasons, growing and picking fruit and veg and new the importance of pollination and seed distribution in how things grow.
At 3yrs old she could recognise most vegetable plants from the leaves alone and the names of most garden birds.
By 6yrs old I'd introduced the seasons and the natural life cycle of plants, how birds and animals distrute their seeds and how and when germination takes place.
We had an RSPB reserve 5mins from where I lived and we were both members so we could go whenever we wanted to and she loved learning all about the wildlife.
Then at 12yrs old she states she hates science 🤷
I probably bored her stupid 😂😂