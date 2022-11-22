« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 16388 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #680 on: November 22, 2022, 10:40:27 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on November 22, 2022, 10:27:29 pm
That simply doesn't stack up with what Tepid has said.

With all due respect, I'm going to trust someone in a school's SLT rather than a comment based on anecdotal evidence
Her school may of course be crap..

But thats the schools fault, not societys.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 22, 2022, 09:16:24 pm
To be fair thats quite an impressive syllabus says the 70 year old me.

Not sure what my 14 year old me would have said though. ;D

"You're not the boss of me!"

:)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:44:36 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November 22, 2022, 10:21:02 pm
Do kids ever know the names of subjects or classes they do at school, apart from maybe Maths and English?

I remember my eldest granddaughter saying the one thing she hated was science yet she'd grown up with me learning all about the natural world but didn't realise this was a science until I told her.

Sure of course I know there's physics and chemistry that are part of the sciences but she had no idea other than she'd decided she didn't like science for whatever reason.

I think it's fair to say a lot of kids don't know or care about the stuff they do in school.

I spent the last two years writing games and software and the last year actually writing code for a large company.

School was a total waste of time for me after moving curriculums several times. I'm pretty much self-taught (The joys of reading at 5+)  :)

Also probably goes a long way to explain why I'm such a knob head and why I don't quite think like others.

I accept that if you are going down an academic path/doing A levels or degrees then school is likely to be far, far more important to you than if you left and got a job straight away (or in my case while I was still there)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 22, 2022, 09:05:37 pm
Apparently it is compulsory - at least in English state schools. But at least we can now agree that politics is not forbidden in schools.

No its not, you might be getting confused with RE.

My lad is in year 10 at Grammar and does not do Politics, my other lad is yr 7 at a Comprehensive and Politics is not on the curriculum. My eldest had to choose RE as a GCSE, waste of an exam as far as I'm concerned

https://www.gov.uk/national-curriculum/key-stage-3-and-4
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November 22, 2022, 10:21:02 pm
Do kids ever know the names of subjects or classes they do at school, apart from maybe Maths and English?

I remember my eldest granddaughter saying the one thing she hated was science yet she'd grown up with me learning all about the natural world but didn't realise this was a science until I told her.

Sure of course I know there's physics and chemistry that are part of the sciences but she had no idea other than she'd decided she didn't like science for whatever reason.

I totally failed at school and thought it was shit!  As a mature student, I have obtained a First-class science degree and I'm now pursuing post-graduate study.

I did get the highest grade in the whole year, in a science test though - one of my best achievements at school ;) .
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:29:20 am
No its not, you might be getting confused with RE.

My lad is in year 10 at Grammar and does not do Politics, my other lad is yr 7 at a Comprehensive and Politics is not on the curriculum. My eldest had to choose RE as a GCSE, waste of an exam as far as I'm concerned

https://www.gov.uk/national-curriculum/key-stage-3-and-4

What you posted says it IS compulsory:

(From that page)

 Key stage 3 and 4
Key stage 3

Compulsory national curriculum subjects are:

    English
    maths
    science
    history
    geography
    modern foreign languages
    design and technology
    art and design
    music
    physical education
    citizenship
    computing


.. and a foundation subject at Key Stage 4
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 22, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
Dont we have quite high employment and job vacancies?

Im not sure Starmer's red meat for the red wall, will work, who is he upskilling?

Well hopefully it's people who are stuck in low skill/low wage jobs that have ambition to do something a bit more meaningful with their working lives but have neither the capital or the time so extricate themselves from the situation they find themselves in.

Improving the opportunities for education and training for people throughout their lives should be one of the highest priorities for any new government and I really hope he follows through on these ideas, they could make a huge positive difference to so many people's lives.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 12:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:32:26 am
I totally failed at school and thought it was shit!  As a mature student, I have obtained a First-class science degree and I'm now pursuing post-graduate study.

I did get the highest grade in the whole year, in a science test though - one of my best achievements at school ;) .

Why I was surprised at her saying that is she'd grown up understanding the seasons, growing and picking fruit and veg and new the importance of pollination and seed distribution in how things grow.

At 3yrs old she could recognise most vegetable plants from the leaves alone and the names of most garden birds. 

By 6yrs old I'd introduced the seasons and the natural life cycle of plants, how birds and animals distrute their seeds and how and when germination takes place.

We had an RSPB reserve 5mins from where I lived and we were both members so we could go whenever we wanted to and she loved learning all about the wildlife.

Then at 12yrs old she states she hates science 🤷

I probably bored her stupid 😂😂
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm »
To be fair, I wouldn't be surprised if the bits that she likes have been split across different subjects, therefore being diluted, and science pivoting away from nature towards the more maths driven ones could be why she feels that way.

The way it is taught can be awfully dry and if it only dips into the bits that she was keen on then it doesn't surprise me.

I think at primary school it is taught as a single subject with much more of a nature/botany slant as they tend to be cheap topics to teach so it suddenly being nothing like what she enjoyed may have done it for her
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm »
Science.
My kid loves it.
He has to go to a school in the next borough though (as its nearer)
Ironically the schools in the borough we actually reside and pay council tax to, pay their teachers more.
His school cannot get a science teacher for his year (7) as they go to our borough instead.
He is taught by a PE teacher and says its basically shite. The experiments fail and the teacher can't expand on the basics.


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm
To be fair, I wouldn't be surprised if the bits that she likes have been split across different subjects, therefore being diluted, and science pivoting away from nature towards the more maths driven ones could be why she feels that way.

The way it is taught can be awfully dry and if it only dips into the bits that she was keen on then it doesn't surprise me.

I think at primary school it is taught as a single subject with much more of a nature/botany slant as they tend to be cheap topics to teach so it suddenly being nothing like what she enjoyed may have done it for her

Yeah once I explained the differences between biology, chemistry and physics it made sense to her.

They were taught as separate subjects when I was at school and for the life of me I can't understand the wisdom of trying to combine them all then expect kids to go on to take any of them at A level.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm
Science.
My kid loves it.
He has to go to a school in the next borough though (as its nearer)
Ironically the schools in the borough we actually reside and pay council tax to, pay their teachers more.
His school cannot get a science teacher for his year (7) as they go to our borough instead.
He is taught by a PE teacher and says its basically shite. The experiments fail and the teacher can't expand on the basics.

We couldn't take chemistry at exam level at school due to not having a teacher back in the 70s. 

Our existing teacher had gone on maternity leave and they couldn't get cover for her so it was either physics or biology for us.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 01:16:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:09:07 pm
Yeah once I explained the differences between biology, chemistry and physics it made sense to her.

They were taught as separate subjects when I was at school and for the life of me I can't understand the wisdom of trying to combine them all then expect kids to go on to take any of them at A level.

Certainly when I was at secondary school there were treated as individual subjects but at primary school it is just this general term that will cover bits of geography too.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 01:23:35 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:16:26 pm
Certainly when I was at secondary school there were treated as individual subjects but at primary school it is just this general term that will cover bits of geography too.

I can't remember doing anything other than Maths and English at primary.

Spelling tests, reading, writing, grammar, times tables learnt parrot fashion, mental arithmetic and some keep fit stuff in knickers, vests and bare feet.

Bit of art, drawing, painting and collage, sometimes sewing stuff but I don't recall any science or history or geography.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm
Science.
My kid loves it.
He has to go to a school in the next borough though (as its nearer)
Ironically the schools in the borough we actually reside and pay council tax to, pay their teachers more.
His school cannot get a science teacher for his year (7) as they go to our borough instead.
He is taught by a PE teacher and says its basically shite. The experiments fail and the teacher can't expand on the basics.




He's great on the oasics though
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:23:35 pm
I can't remember doing anything other than Maths and English at primary.

Spelling tests, reading, writing, grammar, times tables learnt parrot fashion, mental arithmetic and some keep fit stuff in knickers, vests and bare feet.

Bit of art, drawing, painting and collage, sometimes sewing stuff but I don't recall any science or history or geography.

Did you have navy blue PE knickers into which you stuffed your skirt? ;D

May sounds bizarre but thats what happened at my primary in the early 60s
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Did you have navy blue PE knickers into which you stuffed your skirt? ;D

May sounds bizarre but thats what happened at my primary in the early 60s

Yep they're the ones 😂
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Did you have navy blue PE knickers into which you stuffed your skirt? ;D

May sounds bizarre but thats what happened at my primary in the early 60s
Hang on, Howard. They made you wear knickers and a skirt? I can't decide if that was very abusive or very progressive of them!? ;D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:23:35 pm
I can't remember doing anything other than Maths and English at primary.

Spelling tests, reading, writing, grammar, times tables learnt parrot fashion, mental arithmetic and some keep fit stuff in knickers, vests and bare feet.

Bit of art, drawing, painting and collage, sometimes sewing stuff but I don't recall any science or history or geography.

Friends my age who didnt go school with me find it hard to believe that we did PE in undies and vests even in the 80s, although we did have the luxury of plimsoles at least :D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #699 on: Today at 12:06:55 am »
Sorry for continuing to post stuff about this when it doesn't interest that many people. but this highlights why Labour are held in such contempt up here and why they aren't going to win back those boters thay have lost over the years. It is utterly nonsensical and today's judgement has left them in a postition where they don't have any sort of reasonable answer.

Adam Bienkov
@AdamBienkov
Keir Starmer's spokesman says the Scottish people do have a right to decide whether to leave the Union, but declines to say how that is possible given Westminster won't allow a vote.

"It is for those who want to break up the United Kingdom to set out how they propose to do so".

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1595407920136847360
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #700 on: Today at 12:41:24 am »
Well is he wrong  ?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:11:49 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:41:24 am
Well is he wrong  ?
It's his non committal attitude to everything, he never commits one way or the other, he's a professional fence sitter.
