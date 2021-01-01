« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 13901 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:19:05 pm

The compromise would be *some* nationalisation  :P   (FWIW, I'd be happy with water and the National Grid)

If a more leftist party that split-off from the Labour Party, they'd lose support if they just sathere like the unionists in Northern Ireland saying 'no!' to everything.
Yes that's the point I was making, if the center left find it hard to form a coalition with the lib dems then how can anyone think the left will,  if the left MPs refuse to get into bed with the Lib Dems while the center left come to some form of coalition then I think the left would rather attack the center than drop their policys, ideology dictating their decisions. you can get away with that for only so long before voters say what's the point.
I think you have to openly state you are prepared to form a coalition with the Lib Dms before arguing for PR as that will be the realty PR brings.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:38:11 pm
Oddly enough, the one sure way of turning Labour more right wing would be to get more working-class candidates standing. I'm not saying it's a bad thing for Labour to have less graduates in the PLP and more working-class people, but there's precious little chance that this would push the Labour party towards anything remotely like 'socialism'.
Well thats your opinion but apart from when the SDP split away from Labour and split the labour vote ( A mistake your in favour of repeating i notice ) we've had a Labour MP all my life and from 87 - 09 it was Alice Mahon (I just know you won't like her )
Now she's as working class as they come and she was looked down upon and went through the same ecky thum, eeh bah gum, speak proper english bs ( That you more than likely encounted, when you went down south )
But anyway she was Socialist and she never forgot her roots or her principles and ultimately it was these principle and the lack of Blairs principles in regards to a founding principle of the NHS... in particularly the attacks on David Cameron using the NHS.That made her quit TLP.
So based on what I know rather that what I might think in some hypothetical scenario... I disagree with you. 
Now I'm aware we all have an habit of presuming by mean of projection, what others might do or think based on what we think we would do in any given scenario.
Which is why I'm pretty sure that if I was to become a Labour MP I wouldn't be dragging The Party off to the Right.

Now this might shock you but I think by not going to Uni particularly durings one's formative years ( under 27 years ) is not a negative at all, it's a positive. Especially when it comes forming your own opinions and principle's and staying true to yourself & your roots.
I've noticed over the years that people who I've known well, have changed dramatically in a short space of time upon entering Uni.
I believe it's to do with the fact they are far from home, family & friends and like most people they will feel isolated and want to make new friends. There is common line of thought that 'they will find themselves' at Uni but I think its just as likely someone will find them, usually someone older who knows the ropes.
The first friendly face, the first party invite or Spaghetti Supper, the first steps of indoctrination...Before you know it you're in a cult  ;D and any push back against any of the well versed tenets or mantra, then you'll find out they're not so friendly after all... This is the way of the ideologues.
And if you persist with your independent thought, you'll be kicked out and ostracized...If your lucky.
If not you've got a few years of brainwashing and a lifetime of seeing life in a very binary way to look forward to. ..It's radical dude.

Now i'll admit I don't know anything about... Socialism , Fascism, Communism, Nationalism, Marxism, Totalitarianism, Zionism, Conservatism, Anarchism, Authoritarism, Republicanism, Libertarianism, Leninism, Feminism  and Environmentalism......But I think.       
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm by bigbonedrawky »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm »
I think you have a fair comment about going to uni later not being a bad idea, but feel your conclusion is flawed.

I doubt many people at 18 have had anything approaching an original thought on politics but are simply parroting much of what their parents/older siblings etc have told them.

I don't think staying true to your roots is a bad thing but I also think there is a lot to be said for branching out and coming across conflicting opinions.

The key mate is that it isn't a one size fits all solution but rather people should be treated as individuals - that is where most arguements around it falls apart as we speak in broad terms too often

I have come across it a bit when I'm back in Liverpool seeing family that there can be negative feelings towards those who have "turned their back" on where they came from - my Gran had it when she married my Granddad and moved to Crosby from Everton, I have come across it a bit myself - will say though that it sounds like I've had it better than what older generations got
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm by ianburns252 »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 08:49:25 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm
I think you have a fair comment about going to uni later not being a bad idea, but feel your conclusion is flawed.

I doubt many people at 18 have had anything approaching an original thought on politics but are simply parroting much of what their parents/older siblings etc have told them.

I don't think staying true to your roots is a bad thing but I also think there is a lot to be said for branching out and coming across conflicting opinions.

The key mate is that it isn't a one size fits all solution but rather people should be treated as individuals - that is where most arguements around it falls apart as we speak in broad terms too often

I have come across it a bit when I'm back in Liverpool seeing family that there can be negative feelings towards those who have "turned their back" on where they came from - my Gran had it when she married my Granddad and moved to Crosby from Everton, I have come across it a bit myself - will say though that it sounds like I've had it better than what older generations got
Agree that at 18 your hostage to your parents politics but by 27 ish your brain is fully developed and your likely to of experienced enough of life to have formed your own opinion with or without Uni and realised your parents are not always wrong at the same time.

If you go to Uni at 18 your just as likely to rebel against your parents for rebellions sake which will lead to god knows where and could end up hostage to someone elses politics . I just don't think Uni is the place to be formulating political opinions at such a young age, it may sound patronising for our younger readers but it reminds me of grooming  :) 

As for generalising and talking in absolutes when talking about individuals I'm thinking it goes without saying but your right to say it, because sometimes it does need saying.

Edit Crosby to Everton thats over 6 miles away I get lah de dah comments because I'm about a mile away from where I grew up 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm by bigbonedrawky »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:49:25 pm
Agree that at 18 your hostage to your parents politics but by 27 ish your brain is fully developed and your likely to of experienced enough of life to have formed your own opinion with or without Uni and realised your parents are not always wrong at the same time.

If you go to Uni at 18 your just as likely to rebel against your parents for rebellions sake which will lead to god knows where and could end up hostage to someone elses politics . I just don't think Uni is the place to be formulating political opinions at such a young age, it may sound patronising for our younger readers but it reminds me of grooming  :) 

As for generalising and talking in absolutes when talking about individuals I'm thinking it goes without saying but your right to say it, because sometimes it does need saying.

Think you make some really good points and I think both of our views a right, for the right person.

For example, the experience I have had of people was that their views simply hardened and contracted when they didn't move away, whereas I was introduced to people from so many cultures, backgrounds etc that I feel I became more open minded.

This though is far from everyone's and is certainly skewing my thoughts towards one side of the arguement.

I think also it depends how engaged you were growing up and the quality of the exposure around you - Liverpool (certainly up Crosby way) is more or less mono cultural and a hugely dominant political background.

From what I saw when I moved to Leeds it was much wider ranging on both fronts and made me question a lot of things and I became more progressive for it.

Personally I would lean towards trying to include more politics, alongside critical thinking at school (history and science tend to be subjects that require the ability to argue and then argue against yourself which helps with analytical thinking so more investment on that front) but I'd also argue that it should be taught in as sterile a manner as possible at first and with an emphasis on understanding and listening to opposing views before providing a counter arguement rather than what social media tends to push which is "your view is different than mine so you are a prick".
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:29:08 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
Well thats your opinion but apart from when the SDP split away from Labour and split the labour vote ( A mistake your in favour of repeating i notice ) we've had a Labour MP all my life and from 87 - 09 it was Alice Mahon (I just know you won't like her )
Now she's as working class as they come and she was looked down upon and went through the same ecky thum, eeh bah gum, speak proper english bs ( That you more than likely encounted, when you went down south )
But anyway she was Socialist and she never forgot her roots or her principles and ultimately it was these principle and the lack of Blairs principles in regards to a founding principle of the NHS... in particularly the attacks on David Cameron using the NHS.That made her quit TLP.
So based on what I know rather that what I might think in some hypothetical scenario... I disagree with you. 
Now I'm aware we all have an habit of presuming by mean of projection, what others might do or think based on what we think we would do in any given scenario.
Which is why I'm pretty sure that if I was to become a Labour MP I wouldn't be dragging The Party off to the Right.

Now this might shock you but I think by not going to Uni particularly durings one's formative years ( under 27 years ) is not a negative at all, it's a positive. Especially when it comes forming your own opinions and principle's and staying true to yourself & your roots.
I've noticed over the years that people who I've known well, have changed dramatically in a short space of time upon entering Uni.
I believe it's to do with the fact they are far from home, family & friends and like most people they will feel isolated and want to make new friends. There is common line of thought that 'they will find themselves' at Uni but I think its just as likely someone will find them, usually someone older who knows the ropes.
The first friendly face, the first party invite or Spaghetti Supper, the first steps of indoctrination...Before you know it you're in a cult  ;D and any push back against any of the well versed tenets or mantra, then you'll find out they're not so friendly after all... This is the way of the ideologues.
And if you persist with your independent thought, you'll be kicked out and ostracized...If your lucky.
If not you've got a few years of brainwashing and a lifetime of seeing life in a very binary way to look forward to. ..It's radical dude.

Now i'll admit I don't know anything about... Socialism , Fascism, Communism, Nationalism, Marxism, Totalitarianism, Zionism, Conservatism, Anarchism, Authoritarism, Republicanism, Libertarianism, Leninism, Feminism  and Environmentalism......But I think.     

I can only talk about the here and now in University, red brick not Oxbridge cos I deliver in it. Creatives, dirty words for some, what do they actually contribute, all that stuff. Gone are those halcyon days, sucking on a pipe, wearing sandals and debating stuff, though they do wear beards again, that's in and they're just 18 when they start their degrees. They barely debate any of the above save for the last two on your list, and, most importantly, your elipses.

My students do think. They support, without question, our industrial action. They stand on our picket line as a consequence. They berate management without encouragement from us, they are fucking militant despite being deprived of teaching they are spending 9k a year for. Why? Fuck knows, but they do. I've heard it said in these threads that the 'yoof' are fickle. They change their tune once they leave Uni. That maybe so in the past. I also think the right of the labour party did not take too kindly to a certan politician galvanising the 'yoof' to an extent they nearly won an election. Nearly but not enough so let's put them back in the box and let the grown ups sort it out.

This idea about the left of the party being unelectable is palpable nonsense. Times have changed. There was no brexit before. There was no sell off of our NHS, our public transport, our utilities, our energy, our royal mail before. There was no blatant profiteering before. There was no pandemic before. There was no pillaging of the public purse before. Never was there such racism, xenphobia, demonizing of immigrants through the lens of social media and our corrupted msm before. Of course there has always been the daily mail and notices of 'no blacks, no dogs and no Irish' in windows, whilst appeasing fascism but that was overthrown after the 2nd world war and gave us the first inkling of socialism with Aneurin Bevan. I'm sure I'll be corrected on the history but you get the fucking point!

There is a wind of change. Trade unionism back on the rise. The likes of Ian Byrne, supported by many good people, resisting bully boy tactics, good members of parliament, serving their constituents...remember those values? Yet some would rather the left fuck off and form their own party? Fucking hell. We are the labour party. I'm rejoining the party. I want us to win win the next election. Heaven help us if we don't. I want to fuck off the house of lords, what a fucking joke. An electable 2nd chamber? Check. Renationalise all that we flogged off for buttons to the lowest bidder. Protect the public purse that has been raped and pillaged since Thatcher. Invest in our people, invest in our 'yoof'. Invest in our kids. Invest in our young entrepeneurs. Fucking hell, that's not left, that's just right!

Top post that rawky. It inspired this, sorry if I didn't do it justice...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:55:50 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm
Think you make some really good points and I think both of our views a right, for the right person.

For example, the experience I have had of people was that their views simply hardened and contracted when they didn't move away, whereas I was introduced to people from so many cultures, backgrounds etc that I feel I became more open minded.

This though is far from everyone's and is certainly skewing my thoughts towards one side of the arguement.

I think also it depends how engaged you were growing up and the quality of the exposure around you - Liverpool (certainly up Crosby way) is more or less mono cultural and a hugely dominant political background.

From what I saw when I moved to Leeds it was much wider ranging on both fronts and made me question a lot of things and I became more progressive for it.

Personally I would lean towards trying to include more politics, alongside critical thinking at school (history and science tend to be subjects that require the ability to argue and then argue against yourself which helps with analytical thinking so more investment on that front) but I'd also argue that it should be taught in as sterile a manner as possible at first and with an emphasis on understanding and listening to opposing views before providing a counter arguement rather than what social media tends to push which is "your view is different than mine so you are a prick".
I've spent most of my life in quite a diverse town where green belts separate different areas and ultimately different racial groups but through work and life in general I've had quite a diverse life I have friends in high and low places ( power structure)  and very rich to very poor (and I know enough to know the richest aint the most powerful ) I have friends and acquaintances who vote Labour, Tory, Liberal, Greens, Ukip and even BNP
Spoiler
Including elected officialls ( at one time or another ) of the first and last group and in relation to the last group all is not as it seems ;)
[close]
... The University of Life.

Anyhow I digress I agree with you about critical thinking and the few of us who chose 16+Art Were unofficially taught at School during long 4 hr Art lessons about, alternative perspective, the spotting, evaluating and dissecting of propaganda and most importantly, critical thinking.
As for politics, well the Left have always had the best Artist haven't they but even he wouldn't go there.     

However I dont agree with teaching politics at School most Teachers of politics are indoctrinated themselves in one form or another and with the best intentions in the world, their ideology can slip out in subtle and subconscious ways... Critical thinking is vital though trouble is you might end up realising most politicians are full of sh*t.  ;D

One of my rules for life stay the f*ck away from Social Media...Seriously I hope Musk does kill tw@ter for the good of humanity. 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #527 on: Today at 03:52:39 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:29:08 am
I can only talk about the here and now in University, red brick not Oxbridge cos I deliver in it. Creatives, dirty words for some, what do they actually contribute, all that stuff. Gone are those halcyon days, sucking on a pipe, wearing sandals and debating stuff, though they do wear beards again, that's in and they're just 18 when they start their degrees. They barely debate any of the above save for the last two on your list, and, most importantly, your elipses.

My students do think. They support, without question, our industrial action. They stand on our picket line as a consequence. They berate management without encouragement from us, they are fucking militant despite being deprived of teaching they are spending 9k a year for. Why? Fuck knows, but they do. I've heard it said in these threads that the 'yoof' are fickle. They change their tune once they leave Uni. That maybe so in the past. I also think the right of the labour party did not take too kindly to a certan politician galvanising the 'yoof' to an extent they nearly won an election. Nearly but not enough so let's put them back in the box and let the grown ups sort it out.

This idea about the left of the party being unelectable is palpable nonsense. Times have changed. There was no brexit before. There was no sell off of our NHS, our public transport, our utilities, our energy, our royal mail before. There was no blatant profiteering before. There was no pandemic before. There was no pillaging of the public purse before. Never was there such racism, xenphobia, demonizing of immigrants through the lens of social media and our corrupted msm before. Of course there has always been the daily mail and notices of 'no blacks, no dogs and no Irish' in windows, whilst appeasing fascism but that was overthrown after the 2nd world war and gave us the first inkling of socialism with Aneurin Bevan. I'm sure I'll be corrected on the history but you get the fucking point!

There is a wind of change. Trade unionism back on the rise. The likes of Ian Byrne, supported by many good people, resisting bully boy tactics, good members of parliament, serving their constituents...remember those values? Yet some would rather the left fuck off and form their own party? Fucking hell. We are the labour party. I'm rejoining the party. I want us to win win the next election. Heaven help us if we don't. I want to fuck off the house of lords, what a fucking joke. An electable 2nd chamber? Check. Renationalise all that we flogged off for buttons to the lowest bidder. Protect the public purse that has been raped and pillaged since Thatcher. Invest in our people, invest in our 'yoof'. Invest in our kids. Invest in our young entrepeneurs. Fucking hell, that's not left, that's just right!

Top post that rawky. It inspired this, sorry if I didn't do it justice...
Why thank you sir it's born of despair at the state of british politics but it's nice to inspire something now and again and you've now't to be sorry about.

Creatives I presume includes Art ? Well see my post above for what I think of that I learned some of the most important lessons for life in Art I don't think Thatcher would of approved at all and if I'm been honest neither would Starmer.

As for Labour there's a general feeling because battles were lost 40 years ago the gaurdians of The Party aren't up for another battle with a different generation, they'd prefer to keep retreating to the right. With everyone genuinely pulling in the same direction in 2017 May's "strong & stable" Gov would of been hung...out to dry at least ...Then Corbyn could of gone and been replaced with a younger face for the left.     
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:13:44 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:55:50 am
I've spent most of my life in quite a diverse town where green belts separate different areas and ultimately different racial groups but through work and life in general I've had quite a diverse life I have friends in high and low places ( power structure)  and very rich to very poor (and I know enough to know the richest aint the most powerful ) I have friends and acquaintances who vote Labour, Tory, Liberal, Greens, Ukip and even BNP
Spoiler
Including elected officialls ( at one time or another ) of the first and last group and in relation to the last group all is not as it seems ;)
[close]
... The University of Life.

Anyhow I digress I agree with you about critical thinking and the few of us who chose 16+Art Were unofficially taught at School during long 4 hr Art lessons about, alternative perspective, the spotting, evaluating and dissecting of propaganda and most importantly, critical thinking.
As for politics, well the Left have always had the best Artist haven't they but even he wouldn't go there.     

However I dont agree with teaching politics at School most Teachers of politics are indoctrinated themselves in one form or another and with the best intentions in the world, their ideology can slip out in subtle and subconscious ways... Critical thinking is vital though trouble is you might end up realising most politicians are full of sh*t.  ;D

One of my rules for life stay the f*ck away from Social Media...Seriously I hope Musk does kill tw@ter for the good of humanity.

My exposure to the creative side was music (I can barely draw a stick figure) and I hadn't considered that side of it so it is really interesting to hear and it makes total sense.

I do apologise - maybe I am being stupid, but what do you mean by "even he wouldn't go there"?

Teaching it as a standalone subject, certainly not, but threading it into subjects a little bit - certainly updating the History syllabus to include some more modern elements (as you do learn a certain amount of politics there if your school opts to teach the Cold War era from the A-Level options). I do agree that most teachers will have strong political opinions which will skew things, and also there is the issue that those in govt will interfere too.

Haha - something we can both agree on above all else there mate! I have a Facebook account for convenience with certain things but avoid the rest as best I can. Think LinkedIn probably gets the most mileage out of me these days!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:24:39 am »
Fair play to Labour. Tories worried about channel crossings, skills and employee shortages galore, some stock not able to make it into supermarkets, but they feel unskilled migration is what needs to be reduced/hammered.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:11:42 am »
https://twitter.com/PhilipProudfoot/status/1592448408152784897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1592448408152784897%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

Why does labour peddle these lies?? Surely as supposed centre left people they should be informing the electorate of both the truth and of an alternative way.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:22:55 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63707941

We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader to warn businesses

The days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will tell business leaders.

Sir Keir will call for a plan to train British workers and move the economy away from its "low-pay model".

But he will accept the need for skilled foreign workers and promise a "pragmatic" approach to immigration.

His speech comes at a time when businesses are calling for more migrant labour to boost economic growth.

The Labour leader's speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in Birmingham will follow that of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

Mr Sunak told business leaders having "proper control of our borders" was one of the immediate benefits of Brexit and said curbing illegal migration was the "country's number one priority right now".

He spoke after CBI director-general Tony Danker said the UK needed more foreign workers to drive economic growth as the country faces a deep recession.

"People are arguing against immigration - but it's the only thing that has increased our growth potential since March," Mr Danker said.

There was considerably less migration during the Covid-19 pandemic than in previous years and the number of EU citizens moving to the UK has dropped since the UK left the European Union.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecasted a decline in net migration, with the number expected to settle at 205,000 a year from 2026 onwards.

In his speech, Sir Keir will set out what the UK's immigration policy would look like under a Labour government, should the party win the next general election.

He will promise an immigration system that works better for the needs of business and recognises the need for skilled workers from abroad.

But he will stress that any changes to a points-based migration system "will come with new conditions for business".

"We will expect you to bring forward a clear plan for higher skills and more training, for better pay and conditions, for investment in new technology," he is expected to say.

"But our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency. To start investing more in training up workers who are already here."

Sir Keir will outline Labour's plans for reform, which include:

    Ensuring all employers able to sponsor visas are meeting decent standards of pay and conditions
    Speed up visa delays to avoid labour shortages damaging the economy
    Introduce training and plans for improving pay and conditions for roles that require international recruitment
    Reforming the migration advisory committee to project future trends more accurately

Sir Keir spoke about immigration in an interview with the BBC last week, saying the UK was recruiting too many people from overseas into the NHS.

Labour's leader appears to have a genuine belief that this is the best way to build sustainable economic growth.

Keir Starmer believes, we are told, that there needs to be a fundamental rethink that involves training the domestic workforce rather than relying on immigration.

But there is a political calculation too.

Sir Keir wants to persuade the old Labour heartlands which voted for Brexit that he understands some of the concerns about high levels of immigration.

He also wants to try and convince them he is serious about making Brexit work - without freedom of movement.

But not everyone in the Labour Party will agree with the tone or the substance of his speech.

The rise of legal migration to the UK was one of the most prominent political issues in the country ahead of the EU referendum in 2016.

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron once promised to get immigration down to the tens of thousands a year.

Net migration - the difference between people coming to the UK and those leaving - has been over 200,000 since the late 1990s.

Under Sir Keir's leadership, Labour has ruled out a return to the EU single market, which guarantees citizens of member states the freedom to live and work anywhere in the bloc.

Labour's policy on Brexit has divided the party, with some calling for a much closer relationship with the EU on different terms.

Sir Keir's speech comes as Mr Sunak denied that ministers could look to realign the UK with EU laws.

Some Tories have been angered by suggestions the government was weighing up a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

But the prime minister told the CBI conference on Monday that the UK "will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws".

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:25:30 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:11:42 am
https://twitter.com/PhilipProudfoot/status/1592448408152784897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1592448408152784897%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

Why does labour peddle these lies?? Surely as supposed centre left people they should be informing the electorate of both the truth and of an alternative way.

So you're saying print more money and feed hyperinflation?

I'm not sure how that would help given the problem the country already has?

Also, councils clearly aren't getting the funding they need to do even the basics. How is that a lie? I live in Liverpool and I know people that work in the council (Some are even on here) and it's common, provable knowledge that councils have had their budgets repeatedly cut by this government.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:27:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:39 am
Fair play to Labour. Tories worried about channel crossings, skills and employee shortages galore, some stock not able to make it into supermarkets, but they feel unskilled migration is what needs to be reduced/hammered.

Did Starmer say that though? What he actually said, I posted, namely:

    Ensuring all employers able to sponsor visas are meeting decent standards of pay and conditions
    Speed up visa delays to avoid labour shortages damaging the economy
    Introduce training and plans for improving pay and conditions for roles that require international recruitment
    Reforming the migration advisory committee to project future trends more accurately


I can't see too much wrong with that?

