You can't see the centre left and their ideological purity ? Really It's happening right in front of your eyes and you can't see it ? Have you even looked at what been going on since 2016 ?

"They have to appeal to as broad a base as possible" by hoping to swap anyone to 'the left' of the ideology Starmer has recently adopted with 'the right '... Thats the broad church that will win an election.

And then you go on to say it might be a good idea for the Party to split...The same principle that led to the SDP and Thatchers dominance in the 80s and Major in the 90s when you had it hard and you think thats a good idea

Compared to the Austerity driven Tory govs and their Benefit cuts & UC sanctions... life was easy then mate .



"The left always say that Labour has always betrayed the Working Class" A massive generalisation right there,

Who and When did they always say that ? are you on about Communist back in the 80s.

Instead of spending hours on here get out there do some research of your own dude don't rely on me or any one else on this thread...I know you will be surprised or even shocked with what you find out about TLP.

You might want to read the Forde report



"Labour (or usually Starmer) has 'betrayed' the World Class [TM]' is something that pops up on several of my social media feeds. And is used fairly often by people I know on those platforms - not generally something they've written, but re-posts.Having a look around, it's quite interesting that there were loads of stories back in the day when Corbyn was in charge saying he 'betrayed' the working class also from interesting sources like Spiked, The Daily Fail and the Express etc.I'm not sure what ideological purity you mean when you talk about the Centre-Left. You obviously know more than me, so if you can spell it out then that would be great. In context, again, on social media and on here, I can see several people saying they 'won't vote for Labour again' that they 'don't represent me' 'or my city' or 'socialism' - which I take it to mean their idea of such. I can't see other people who are centre-left ever saying that about Corbyn - most (myself included) were enthused by Corbyn and eager to see if he could really pull off a Socialist reform of the country, but he couldn't - but I'd have been delighted if he had. Instead, it seems that, sadly, pragmatism and 'sleeping with the enemy' in compromise might be a route to getting into power.When all is said and done, a party that isn't in power can't really affect anything. All they can do is bark at the moon while the real work is being done offstage.