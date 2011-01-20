« previous next »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:03:17 am
"who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Isral"

"And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK. "

Post posts mate, otherwise you're talking shite :)

'on a daily basis' :)

I read this forum quite a lot, so should be super easy, barely an inconvenience to post these (it must be literally thousands of posts if it's on a daily basis)
This Ukraine War or rather this phase of the war hasn't been going fot thousands of days but I get your point and I must confess I haven't read 90% of that thread and I am stretching a point but I'm sure the average reader will realise that and the point still stands. In many ways they remind me of Starmer himself ...Sorry for misleading you Andy.

As for attacking TLP on a daily basis or in some cases multiple times a day, for about 5 years. Again I'm stretching a point as I'm sure they will of taken a few days off during that time, Christmas Birthdays Holidays or when their Tw@ter went down etc but the point still stands....Once again sorry for misleading you.

I have taken on board what you said about the phrase "your boy " and how it can be "mean spirited" & "downright nasty" etc and I 'd agree if we were talking about Hitler or Stalin but we was talking about Streeting and I'm sure neither of us think he's that bad a person, well at least I dont anyway what about you ?
Also on the subject of taking offence at mean spirited and downright nasty comments on the Internet have you looked at your own comments on here ? And are you aware of the concept of Cry -bully ?   

PS
Your comment about Right Wing voters voting for Labour ( Actual right wing ,not right wing of TLP) You better get used to it Andy. It's the reason Starmer ran to Murdoch once appointed as LoTO, it's why he waves his flag.
 It's why Streeting wants to distance TLP from those "Bleeding Hearts " and why Rachel Reeves was imitating Frottage with her comments about Immigration.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:12:53 pm

They'd be fucking stupid to announce anything before a GE.


Did you bother to educate yourself on what Starmer has achieved ?

So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done 
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 08:26:35 pm
So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done 

Except they will clearly announce it before a general election.......

I mean why on earth would Labour announce what the Minimum Wage should be right now, they have no ability to implement it, the only time they could implement it would be after a GE in 24/25 and they obviously have no idea now what the economic conditions will look like then.

I really do think there is a fair number of people who would much rather Labour remained eternally in opposition, rather than having to offer compromises on areas where unfortunately the party is sometimes significantly out of step with public opinion.

There are certainly areas where I personally disagree with the party's positions under Starmer in terms of my beliefs but from an electoral point of view they make sense
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 08:26:35 pm
So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done

Can you post the links to what Starmer has done?
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 08:26:35 pm
So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done


If that's how you see it then it's pointless reading your posts.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Except they will clearly announce it before a general election.......

I mean why on earth would Labour announce what the Minimum Wage should be right now, they have no ability to implement it, the only time they could implement it would be after a GE in 24/25 and they obviously have no idea now what the economic conditions will look like then.

I really do think there is a fair number of people who would much rather Labour remained eternally in opposition, rather than having to offer compromises on areas where unfortunately the party is sometimes significantly out of step with public opinion.

There are certainly areas where I personally disagree with the party's positions under Starmer in terms of my beliefs but from an electoral point of view they make sense

To put pressure on the current government to do more ya know like the opposition should do
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
This Ukraine War or rather this phase of the war hasn't been going fot thousands of days but I get your point and I must confess I haven't read 90% of that thread and I am stretching a point but I'm sure the average reader will realise that and the point still stands. In many ways they remind me of Starmer himself ...Sorry for misleading you Andy.

As for attacking TLP on a daily basis or in some cases multiple times a day, for about 5 years. Again I'm stretching a point as I'm sure they will of taken a few days off during that time, Christmas Birthdays Holidays or when their Tw@ter went down etc but the point still stands....Once again sorry for misleading you.

I have taken on board what you said about the phrase "your boy " and how it can be "mean spirited" & "downright nasty" etc and I 'd agree if we were talking about Hitler or Stalin but we was talking about Streeting and I'm sure neither of us think he's that bad a person, well at least I dont anyway what about you ?
Also on the subject of taking offence at mean spirited and downright nasty comments on the Internet have you looked at your own comments on here ? And are you aware of the concept of Cry -bully ?   

PS
Your comment about Right Wing voters voting for Labour ( Actual right wing ,not right wing of TLP) You better get used to it Andy. It's the reason Starmer ran to Murdoch once appointed as LoTO, it's why he waves his flag.
 It's why Streeting wants to distance TLP from those "Bleeding Hearts " and why Rachel Reeves was imitating Frottage with her comments about Immigration.



So for these to be so apparant, surely it would be easy for you to name names?

Also, it may have escaped your notice, but I'm not likely to sweep 'the most measured poster award' this year. There are some amazing posters on this forum and in the politics thread and I'm not one of them.

I don't care who votes for Labour as long as Labour get in. You seem to have a problem with 'right wing' people voting for Labour. Why is that? How does that personally affect you and why does it upset you?

I've always thought about Labour as a Party that helps people and over the years they have done just that in many ways - and many of those that they've helped have been poor and disadvantaged. I haven't seen any evidence that this wouldn't happen again. It happened under Blair, but I'm sure that you'll refute that, which seems a bit mad if you were old enough to have lived through Thatcher and her Conservaative Party. When Blair got in, he changed a lot for the better. He also made some mistakes. But the Tories being the same as Labour, nah, doesn't compute. The arguments in that line always seem pretty odd to me as well.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
So for these to be so apparant, surely it would be easy for you to name names?

Also, it may have escaped your notice, but I'm not likely to sweep 'the most measured poster award' this year. There are some amazing posters on this forum and in the politics thread and I'm not one of them.

I don't care who votes for Labour as long as Labour get in. You seem to have a problem with 'right wing' people voting for Labour. Why is that? How does that personally affect you and why does it upset you?

I've always thought about Labour as a Party that helps people and over the years they have done just that in many ways - and many of those that they've helped have been poor and disadvantaged. I haven't seen any evidence that this wouldn't happen again. It happened under Blair, but I'm sure that you'll refute that, which seems a bit mad if you were old enough to have lived through Thatcher and her Conservaative Party. When Blair got in, he changed a lot for the better. He also made some mistakes. But the Tories being the same as Labour, nah, doesn't compute. The arguments in that line always seem pretty odd to me as well.
Problem is if they admit the last Labour government helped millions in so many ways then they are only left with the economic ideological argument which isn't that appealing when it comes to wining support.
All the many good things achieved that made a massive difference to tens of millions of lives have been covered and they can't be disputed but only a begrudged small acknowledgement of them only being slightly better than the Torys.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
Problem is if they admit the last Labour government helped millions in so many ways then they are only left with the economic ideological argument which isn't that appealing when it comes to wining support.
All the many good things achieved that made a massive difference to tens of millions of lives have been covered and they can't be disputed but only a begrudged small acknowledgement of them only being slightly better than the Torys.


See also the argument posted earlier, supported with graphs, that inequality has grown, as seen in the increase at the top end. The problem with that argument is that it ignores what happened at the bottom end, where staggering numbers of people were lifted out of experiencing poverty. Even if the top end wasn't punished as some may like, the bottom end benefited hugely from the Labour government. The question is what the left (including the centre left) looks for. Does it look for the deprived to be helped, or does it look for the privileged to be punished?
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
See also the argument posted earlier, supported with graphs, that inequality has grown, as seen in the increase at the top end. The problem with that argument is that it ignores what happened at the bottom end, where staggering numbers of people were lifted out of experiencing poverty. Even if the top end wasn't punished as some may like, the bottom end benefited hugely from the Labour government. The question is what the left (including the centre left) looks for. Does it look for the deprived to be helped, or does it look for the privileged to be punished?
Yeah not a great argument to be making right now as well knowing how bad things have got and what's to come.
 Punishing the privileged and changing our system does seem the priority and I haven't got a problem changing some of those things they want like our tax system. whatever they want I just wish they would fight the battle better as am  certain it all backfires on them as well, the argument of Labour being no better than the Torys loses Labour support, not a very clever argument to make if you intend to try and take control of the Labour party and campaign in a GE, what do you expect those same people who were convinced not to vote to say after they were told Labour are just the same as the Torys, they will say what they were told. nahh not bothering to vote, Labour are just the same as the Torys.
The argument really should be the last Labour government helped 10s of millions live a better life and they will always do more for you than the Torys but it could of been a lot better if the country had more money, then we could do amazing things. this is where New Labour could of done better, I could respect that.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
So for these to be so apparant, surely it would be easy for you to name names?

Also, it may have escaped your notice, but I'm not likely to sweep 'the most measured poster award' this year. There are some amazing posters on this forum and in the politics thread and I'm not one of them.

I don't care who votes for Labour as long as Labour get in. You seem to have a problem with 'right wing' people voting for Labour. Why is that? How does that personally affect you and why does it upset you?

I've always thought about Labour as a Party that helps people and over the years they have done just that in many ways - and many of those that they've helped have been poor and disadvantaged. I haven't seen any evidence that this wouldn't happen again. It happened under Blair, but I'm sure that you'll refute that, which seems a bit mad if you were old enough to have lived through Thatcher and her Conservaative Party. When Blair got in, he changed a lot for the better. He also made some mistakes. But the Tories being the same as Labour, nah, doesn't compute. The arguments in that line always seem pretty odd to me as well.
A lot to unpack here Andy...So you don't care to try and hold yourself to the values you expect of others who post on here. Can you see the problems that might arise from that position ?

 I don't care who votes Labour but I do care about dog whistles to the Right, while Labours busy telling the Left to fuck off..."Unite the Party" my arse.
 
You claimed you'd honestly never met any right wing or right leaning people who voted Labour so here's a definition https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right-wing_politics You might be surprised. Now you might be going off a prevalant definition on here ie Votes Tory or Brexit reads right wing rags etc or moving further Right  xenophobic or racist...You might even believe Right wing equates to someone who thinks Chubby Brown or Jimmy Carr etc should'nt be cancelled ( primarily by labour councils who unnecessarily risk been cancelled themselves at the next election ) or even someone who believes context is relevant in regards to free speech  ::)
Whichever way you want to define it, Right wingers have voted Labour and Right wingers are within the party itself .

Helping the poor and disadvantaged "It happened under Blair"... Why do you think I'd refute that ?
Is it because you believe it. So therefore I must think the opposite, because we have difference of opinion about a different person and different issues ?
Domestically he did quite well, generally speaking your average person had a bit more money in their pocket but like Hicks & Gillete at LFC, he leveraged the fuck out of the hospitals and Schools and we're still paying for his mistakes. His War on Terror didn't help the poor and disadvantaged but it certainly changed a lot of lives and to some extent, we're still paying for his mistakes.
And Starmer doesn't want to be Starmer he want's to be Blair 2.0 because he's weak, he lacks character and lacks vision, he's a candle in the wind.
     
"The Tories been the same as Labour" Why do you think I believe that ? Once again You don't believe it, so therefore I must believe it yeah ?
I know all too well they may seem inches apart, but generally speaking life is a game of inches and for 3 people who I grew up with, the difference between Tory sanctions and a Labour Gov was life and death in 2018/19
Whilst TLP was busy fighting their own narrow ideological battles, while some of them were doing their best to ensure TLP lost the 2017 election.

Btw
Last year I read the sheet music to the tune to which the right wing of TLP were dancing during the Corbyn era.
And guess what they're still there advising a weak leader with no solid foundation or guiding  principle's of his own ...   

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
Problem is if they admit the last Labour government helped millions in so many ways then they are only left with the economic ideological argument which isn't that appealing when it comes to wining support.
All the many good things achieved that made a massive difference to tens of millions of lives have been covered and they can't be disputed but only a begrudged small acknowledgement of them only being slightly better than the Torys.
The problem might be that you see them as "they" and not "we" and without a doubt vice versa.
Where's it all come from ?
5 years of civil war I'm guessing and Starmers carried it on and aggravated it.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:27:11 am
The problem might be that you see them as "they" and not "we" and without a doubt vice versa.
Where's it all come from ?
5 years of civil war I'm guessing and Starmers carried it on and aggravated it.
The WE is the center Left, the THEY is the LEFT. you've acknowledged it exists by saying there's a civil war between the 2. if we are going to discuss the difference between the 2 then I can either use WE or Center Left as I consider myself center left in the debate, I could use the LEFT or they, all the same.
It's gone on for decades long before Starmer took over. am sure Yorkie will give examples in history I can only go back to the mid 70s which turned things nasty in the 80s. 
Starmers playing for keeps. if people on the left want to leave themselves wide open by breaking Labour party rules going back over a 100yrs to challenge him thinking he will back down in fear of confrontation then they have misjudged him badly.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:31:27 am
The WE is the center Left, the THEY is the LEFT. you've acknowledged it exists by saying there's a civil war between the 2. if we are going to discuss the difference between the 2 then I can either use WE or Center Left as I consider myself center left in the debate, I could use the LEFT or they, all the same.
It's gone on for decades long before Starmer took over. am sure Yorkie will give examples in history I can only go back to the mid 70s which turned things nasty in the 80s. 
Starmers playing for keeps. if people on the left want to leave themselves wide open by breaking Labour party rules going back over a 100yrs to challenge him thinking he will back down in fear of confrontation then they have misjudged him badly.
Yeah I know there are two factions within one party both sides use the term I'm not having a go at you or them for using the terms, I'm pointing out that the division exists and because of the division it's cost TLP elections in the past and it will in the future.
Ideological purity and an inability to work together from both the left and right has let the Tories run roughshod most of my life... Divided and Conquered.
Then we have another poisonous ideology thrown into the mix and I know it will never heal... t'other Yorkie can tell us all about that too.   
     
PS
What are these 100 year old rules 'the left' are breaking ?
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
Problem is if they admit the last Labour government helped millions in so many ways then they are only left with the economic ideological argument which isn't that appealing when it comes to wining support.
All the many good things achieved that made a massive difference to tens of millions of lives have been covered and they can't be disputed but only a begrudged small acknowledgement of them only being slightly better than the Torys.

I think the issue people have with new labour is that yeah they did help a lot of people but they didnt stop the root causes as to why people needed help in the first place and with the majority they had in 97 they could have made sweeping generational changes but didnt do any good they did was easily reversed when the tories came back in its almost as if labour just keep the hot seat warm for them
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:10:56 am
I think the issue people have with new labour is that yeah they did help a lot of people but they didnt stop the root causes as to why people needed help in the first place and with the majority they had in 97 they could have made sweeping generational changes but didnt do any good they did was easily reversed when the tories came back in its almost as if labour just keep the hot seat warm for them

I'll only speak for the time that I've been alive, but Labour had got the most votes on each occasion they took power, and the Tories got the most votes on each occasion that they've taken power, and the Tories have been in power for the entirety of my life barring the 1997-2010 period. What are the root causes that you talk about that make people need help in the first place?
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:47:42 am
Yeah I know there are two factions within one party both sides use the term I'm not having a go at you or them for using the terms, I'm pointing out that the division exists and because of the division it's cost TLP elections in the past and it will in the future.
Ideological purity and an inability to work together from both the left and right has let the Tories run roughshod most of my life... Divided and Conquered.
Then we have another poisonous ideology thrown into the mix and I know it will never heal... t'other Yorkie can tell us all about that too.   
     
PS
What are these 100 year old rules 'the left' are breaking ?

"Ideological purity and an inability to work together from both the left and right"

Do you think this ideological purity is really a thing of the Left and the Centre-Left or just the left? I can't see much evidence for the Centre-Left. As I said before, I don't care who votes for Labour - I'd like them to be viable as a Political Party that can be in power and to reverse some of the Damage that the Conservative Party have inflicted on the Country. For that to happen, they have to appeal to as broad a base as possible.

As has been said a few times, I actually think that it might be a good idea for the Party to split. As Yorkie has said a couple of times - you have ideal candidates RIGHT THERE to lead the new Party - a slew of wronged Socialist Leaders and MPs with great ideas and a great plan. Perhaps it is time for them to set up a 'Real Labour' Party and to put those plans and ideas to the general public. I've heard many times that there is a real appetite for change and that these plans and ideas could revolutionise the country. Maybe this Party could go for it and see how many people come along - there are many diassaffected voters and if the apeal is good enough and the engagement is sufficient then a real change could happen.

I would have to bow to minds greater than mine, but there is one thing that 'the left' always say - that Labour has betrayed the Working Class and has always been far to the left of where it is now, but from what I've read on here and elsewhere, that wasn't ever the case was it? Wasn't that just after WW II when the Tories thought they would walk it and got booted out by a tired and angry country and on that back of that, great things were done - like the NHS.

People are tired and angry now, so maybe it is the time to put 'The Left' against the country - to see how many people in the UK would pick it up and go with it. If it's obvious that most of the country want this, then that might pull Labour and the country to the left. Great things might happen.

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:47:42 am
Yeah I know there are two factions within one party both sides use the term I'm not having a go at you or them for using the terms, I'm pointing out that the division exists and because of the division it's cost TLP elections in the past and it will in the future.
Ideological purity and an inability to work together from both the left and right has let the Tories run roughshod most of my life... Divided and Conquered.
Then we have another poisonous ideology thrown into the mix and I know it will never heal... t'other Yorkie can tell us all about that too.   
     
PS
What are these 100 year old rules 'the left' are breaking ?
Not all the left, some Labour members are being expelled from the Labour party, many are saying this is a purge on the left, I assumed you were touching on this when you said Starmers carrying on the civil war.
People have defended them arguing free speech which isn't a defence not when they come out in support of a group that opposes the Labour party.  a proscribed group. eg. The President of the Unison Union has just been expelled for sharing articles by the Socialist group. a proscribed group. sharing the article is supporting the groups aims which go against the values of the Labour party. this is one of the first rules made when the Labour party rules were wrote.
Some have deliberately caused confrontation knowing they've broken the rules then argued free speech to attack Starmer when expelled. they left themselves wide open and the NEC are taking none of it. I could find better examples but will have to do that later, bit busy now.
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:10:56 am
I think the issue people have with new labour is that yeah they did help a lot of people but they didnt stop the root causes as to why people needed help in the first place and with the majority they had in 97 they could have made sweeping generational changes but didnt do any good they did was easily reversed when the tories came back in its almost as if labour just keep the hot seat warm for them
I imagine people will say the same if Labour win power for another 13yrs in 2024. the problems will be similar, everything run down to the ground right across the board. you mentioned something yesterday about the government allowing low pay to exist while topping it up with the tax payers money. very true.
How it came about is a long story but it was impossible for Labour to abolish it. it was about Thatcher keeping the unemployment figures artificialy low for political reasons. to argue Labour are the party of unemployment, the Tory party are the party of employment. yeah I know Thatchers government caused millions to be unemployed but she still covered up the true higher unemployment in a few ways, this was one of them. giving companys very cheap Labour and topping their wages up with tax payers money. companys naturally jumped at it. what would have happened if Labour had stopped it.? the companies would have got rid of a lot of that cheap Labour. unemployment would have shot up. the Torys would have said Labour are throwing millions on the dole. Labour lose the election. unemplyment was a massive political issue back then, Torys still try to attack Labour with it now.
There are lots of reasons why Labour couldn't do some of the stuff many wanted, it's easy to judge now but I would hope people ask why rather than judge them.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:04:57 am
Not all the left, some Labour members are being expelled from the Labour party, many are saying this is a purge on the left, I assumed you were touching on this when you said Starmers carrying on the civil war.
People have defended them arguing free speech which isn't a defence not when they come out in support of a group that opposes the Labour party.  a proscribed group. eg. The President of the Unison Union has just been expelled for sharing articles by the Socialist group. a proscribed group. sharing the article is supporting the groups aims which go against the values of the Labour party. this is one of the first rules made when the Labour party rules were wrote.
Some have deliberately caused confrontation knowing they've broken the rules then argued free speech to attack Starmer when expelled. they left themselves wide open and the NEC are taking none of it. I could find better examples but will have to do that later, bit busy now.

but I believe the It was only proscribed in 2021.  Its just a newspaper, a left wing newspaper. 
It was founded in 1992 why have the NEC decided to ban it now if its such a threat to the party.


