So for these to be so apparant, surely it would be easy for you to name names?
Also, it may have escaped your notice, but I'm not likely to sweep 'the most measured poster award' this year. There are some amazing posters on this forum and in the politics thread and I'm not one of them.
I don't care who votes for Labour as long as Labour get in. You seem to have a problem with 'right wing' people voting for Labour. Why is that? How does that personally affect you and why does it upset you?
I've always thought about Labour as a Party that helps people and over the years they have done just that in many ways - and many of those that they've helped have been poor and disadvantaged. I haven't seen any evidence that this wouldn't happen again. It happened under Blair, but I'm sure that you'll refute that, which seems a bit mad if you were old enough to have lived through Thatcher and her Conservaative Party. When Blair got in, he changed a lot for the better. He also made some mistakes. But the Tories being the same as Labour, nah, doesn't compute. The arguments in that line always seem pretty odd to me as well.
A lot to unpack here Andy...So you don't care to try and hold yourself to the values you expect of others who post on here. Can you see the problems that might arise from that position ?
I don't care who votes Labour but I do care about dog whistles to the Right, while Labours busy telling the Left to fuck off..."Unite the Party" my arse.
You claimed you'd honestly never met any right wing or right leaning people who voted Labour so here's a definition https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right-wing_politics
You might be surprised. Now you might be going off a prevalant definition on here ie Votes Tory or Brexit reads right wing rags etc or moving further Right xenophobic or racist...You might even believe Right wing equates to someone who thinks Chubby Brown or Jimmy Carr etc should'nt be cancelled ( primarily by labour councils who unnecessarily risk been cancelled themselves at the next election ) or even someone who believes context is relevant in regards to free speech
Whichever way you want to define it, Right wingers have voted Labour and Right wingers are within the party itself .
Helping the poor and disadvantaged "It happened under Blair"... Why do you think I'd refute that ?
Is it because you believe it. So therefore I must think the opposite, because we have difference of opinion about a different person and different issues ?
Domestically he did quite well, generally speaking your average person had a bit more money in their pocket but like Hicks & Gillete at LFC, he leveraged the fuck out of the hospitals and Schools and we're still paying for his mistakes. His War on Terror didn't help the poor and disadvantaged but it certainly changed a lot of lives and to some extent, we're still paying for his mistakes.
And Starmer doesn't want to be Starmer he want's to be Blair 2.0 because he's weak, he lacks character and lacks vision, he's a candle in the wind.
"The Tories been the same as Labour" Why do you think I believe that ? Once again You don't believe it, so therefore I must believe it yeah ?
I know all too well they may seem inches apart, but generally speaking life is a game of inches and for 3 people who I grew up with, the difference between Tory sanctions and a Labour Gov was life and death in 2018/19
Whilst TLP was busy fighting their own narrow ideological battles, while some of them were doing their best to ensure TLP lost the 2017 election.
Btw
Last year I read the sheet music to the tune to which the right wing of TLP were dancing during the Corbyn era.
And guess what they're still there advising a weak leader with no solid foundation or guiding principle's of his own ...