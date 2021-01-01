« previous next »
bigbonedrawky

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:03:17 am
"who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Isral"

"And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK. "

Post posts mate, otherwise you're talking shite :)

'on a daily basis' :)

I read this forum quite a lot, so should be super easy, barely an inconvenience to post these (it must be literally thousands of posts if it's on a daily basis)
This Ukraine War or rather this phase of the war hasn't been going fot thousands of days but I get your point and I must confess I haven't read 90% of that thread and I am stretching a point but I'm sure the average reader will realise that and the point still stands. In many ways they remind me of Starmer himself ...Sorry for misleading you Andy.

As for attacking TLP on a daily basis or in some cases multiple times a day, for about 5 years. Again I'm stretching a point as I'm sure they will of taken a few days off during that time, Christmas Birthdays Holidays or when their Tw@ter went down etc but the point still stands....Once again sorry for misleading you.

I have taken on board what you said about the phrase "your boy " and how it can be "mean spirited" & "downright nasty" etc and I 'd agree if we were talking about Hitler or Stalin but we was talking about Streeting and I'm sure neither of us think he's that bad a person, well at least I dont anyway what about you ?
Also on the subject of taking offence at mean spirited and downright nasty comments on the Internet have you looked at your own comments on here ? And are you aware of the concept of Cry -bully ?   

PS
Your comment about Right Wing voters voting for Labour ( Actual right wing ,not right wing of TLP) You better get used to it Andy. It's the reason Starmer ran to Murdoch once appointed as LoTO, it's why he waves his flag.
 It's why Streeting wants to distance TLP from those "Bleeding Hearts " and why Rachel Reeves was imitating Frottage with her comments about Immigration.

Cali

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:12:53 pm

They'd be fucking stupid to announce anything before a GE.


Did you bother to educate yourself on what Starmer has achieved ?

So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done 
filopastry

Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:26:35 pm
So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done 

Except they will clearly announce it before a general election.......

I mean why on earth would Labour announce what the Minimum Wage should be right now, they have no ability to implement it, the only time they could implement it would be after a GE in 24/25 and they obviously have no idea now what the economic conditions will look like then.

I really do think there is a fair number of people who would much rather Labour remained eternally in opposition, rather than having to offer compromises on areas where unfortunately the party is sometimes significantly out of step with public opinion.

There are certainly areas where I personally disagree with the party's positions under Starmer in terms of my beliefs but from an electoral point of view they make sense
So... Howard Phillips

Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:26:35 pm
So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done

Can you post the links to what Starmer has done?
WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:26:35 pm
So they dont want to give any hope to those on minimum wage is that what your saying but Im guessing they want them to vote for them tho I think labour could be in for a shock on election night but we will see. One thing is for certain and that starmer has murdochs approval 🤮
Yeah I read up on what hes done


If that's how you see it then it's pointless reading your posts.
Cali

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:00:54 pm
Except they will clearly announce it before a general election.......

I mean why on earth would Labour announce what the Minimum Wage should be right now, they have no ability to implement it, the only time they could implement it would be after a GE in 24/25 and they obviously have no idea now what the economic conditions will look like then.

I really do think there is a fair number of people who would much rather Labour remained eternally in opposition, rather than having to offer compromises on areas where unfortunately the party is sometimes significantly out of step with public opinion.

There are certainly areas where I personally disagree with the party's positions under Starmer in terms of my beliefs but from an electoral point of view they make sense

To put pressure on the current government to do more ya know like the opposition should do
Andy @ Allerton!

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 08:17:59 pm
This Ukraine War or rather this phase of the war hasn't been going fot thousands of days but I get your point and I must confess I haven't read 90% of that thread and I am stretching a point but I'm sure the average reader will realise that and the point still stands. In many ways they remind me of Starmer himself ...Sorry for misleading you Andy.

As for attacking TLP on a daily basis or in some cases multiple times a day, for about 5 years. Again I'm stretching a point as I'm sure they will of taken a few days off during that time, Christmas Birthdays Holidays or when their Tw@ter went down etc but the point still stands....Once again sorry for misleading you.

I have taken on board what you said about the phrase "your boy " and how it can be "mean spirited" & "downright nasty" etc and I 'd agree if we were talking about Hitler or Stalin but we was talking about Streeting and I'm sure neither of us think he's that bad a person, well at least I dont anyway what about you ?
Also on the subject of taking offence at mean spirited and downright nasty comments on the Internet have you looked at your own comments on here ? And are you aware of the concept of Cry -bully ?   

PS
Your comment about Right Wing voters voting for Labour ( Actual right wing ,not right wing of TLP) You better get used to it Andy. It's the reason Starmer ran to Murdoch once appointed as LoTO, it's why he waves his flag.
 It's why Streeting wants to distance TLP from those "Bleeding Hearts " and why Rachel Reeves was imitating Frottage with her comments about Immigration.



So for these to be so apparant, surely it would be easy for you to name names?

Also, it may have escaped your notice, but I'm not likely to sweep 'the most measured poster award' this year. There are some amazing posters on this forum and in the politics thread and I'm not one of them.

I don't care who votes for Labour as long as Labour get in. You seem to have a problem with 'right wing' people voting for Labour. Why is that? How does that personally affect you and why does it upset you?

I've always thought about Labour as a Party that helps people and over the years they have done just that in many ways - and many of those that they've helped have been poor and disadvantaged. I haven't seen any evidence that this wouldn't happen again. It happened under Blair, but I'm sure that you'll refute that, which seems a bit mad if you were old enough to have lived through Thatcher and her Conservaative Party. When Blair got in, he changed a lot for the better. He also made some mistakes. But the Tories being the same as Labour, nah, doesn't compute. The arguments in that line always seem pretty odd to me as well.
