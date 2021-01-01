It wasn't a letter. It was Starmer saying, in a statement "And if after all the pain, all the grief, and all the evidence in this report, there are still those who think theres no problem with anti-semitism in the Labour Party. That its all exaggerated, or a factional attack.
Then, frankly, you are part of the problem too. And you should be nowhere near the Labour Party either."
I believe the whole anti-Semitism thing was overblown and the actions by the Labour Party against Corbyn and other long-standing supporters of Palestinian Arab rights against the Aprtheid state of Israel to have been politically-motivated. I concluded they don't 'my sort'.
Immediately prior to concelling, I sent the attached short email to the Party:
I have to hold my hands up and say that I know very little about Labour and its interests in the Palestinan problem.
But I seem to remember from what little I know that (from Wiki - I was reading some stuff based on other stuff I am trying to learn - basically got a load of encylopedias from my mum and dad when they both died and I was determined to try and learn a little more about stuff
) and I remember this line;
(From Wiki): The British Empire was severely weakened by the war. In the Middle East, the war had made Britain conscious of its dependence on Arab oil. British firms controlled Iraqi oil and Britain ruled Kuwait, Bahrain and the Emirates. Shortly after VE Day, the Labour Party won the general election in Britain. Although Labour Party conferences had for years called for the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine, the Labour government now decided to maintain the 1939 White Paper policies
I remember thinking that there has always been divide in the Labour Party over this (I could well be wrong?)
(That's from this book : https://books.org/books/zionism-and-the-foundations-of-israeli-diplomacy/sasson-sofer/9780521038270/
)
So, hasn't and isn't the Labour Party always been divided on this? I can see you've chosen this to fall on your Sword over? I've always (rightly or wrongly) been concerned about what the Labour Party does for the UK and the people in the UK and the Cities and towns and businesses in the UK.
Should I be more interested in things outside those that directly affect me or my family or my friends? Why did you choose that? Is that more important than those things to you if Labour could come in and improve everyone's lot in the UK?