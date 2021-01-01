It astounds me how much the Pro-Palestine arguments have become so overwhelming that people are more engaged with them than what's going on in their own constituencies. I'm obviously for the freedom of the people of Palestine but to pretend Palestine/Israel is a single sided black-and-white issue is absolutely ridiculous.



And if true that if you're Pro-Palestine that means you're Anti-Israel I think that is problematic. You don't have to be anti-semitic for that to be a serious problem. You're anti-an entire country because of one issue, therefore ignoring the issue of conflict and oppression that the people of that country have had to endure?



We can be more reasonable about this and agree that the Israel/Palestine conflict is terrible and the treatment of Palestinians continues to be at best problematic and at worst barbaric. But it is worth understanding this conflict did not simply arise out of a Jewish / Arab conflict for land. It has roots in colonialism, the holocaust, theocratic intolerance and genocidal threats. It has it's roots in the near destruction of the Jewish people and the uncomfortable truth that religion on both sides now is one of the main barriers to peace.



The truth is far, far more complicated than 'Palestine good, Israel bad' attitude that regularly comes from the far left.



It is also, quite frankly, a semi-ridiculous thing to have a tenet of your mandate to be elected as the government for the United Kingdom. There must be about a hundred issues that the majority of voters in this country are concerned about before Palestine.

