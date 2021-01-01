« previous next »
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:22:29 pm

Meanwhile, Apsana Begum, the first hijabi-wearing MP, has seen the Party machine actively facilitate attempts to deselect her." [/i]

I thought it was odd that "hijabi-wearing" is seen as some kind of positive here - especially at a time when the hijab is being torn off by progressive Iranian women and burnt as a sign of misogyny and oppressive religious bigotry. Still, I suppose key elements of Momentum, and the Trotskyists more generally, have always sort of lined up with the mullahs and the theocrats.

I don't think it is odd at all. I think it is pretty straightforward how in a theocracy a mandated item of religious dress can be a symbol of oppression whilst in a secular democracy the same item of clothing worn out of choice can be a positive expression of religious identity.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:38:18 pm

I ended my membership when Starmer told me he didn't want people like me as members.

I've not joined another party.

Did you keep a copy of the letter? Would you be able to post it on here (Edited of course)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:23:16 pm
I don't think it is odd at all. I think it is pretty straightforward how in a theocracy a mandated item of religious dress can be a symbol of oppression whilst in a secular democracy the same item of clothing worn out of choice can be a positive expression of religious identity.

I bet shes a left wing mp again and a Tory whos defected to labour has been told he doesnt have to face the same process go figure
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:28:11 pm
I bet shes a left wing mp again and a Tory whos defected to labour has been told he doesnt have to face the same process go figure

Again, sorry to ask this, I don't know much about this situation you're mentioning here, but 'who' told 'him' and who is it and is there any proof of any of this?

From what I've read, isn't this part of measures implemented by Momentum?

Genuinally asking as you seem to be 'in the know' - if it's as clear and the evidence is all there, then it seems odd you don't want to publish it?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Thank you mate, appreciate the good faith correction to my inaccurate claim.

I couldn't remember off the top of my head whether he was put up with Momentum's backing or not, and my googling saw his support for Momentum campaigns and putting on local events for/with them - and I put 2 and 2 together to get 5.

See now you prompted me to look more thoroughly that it was Angela Coleman that Momentum put up (as you said)

I suppose part of my original post can be salvaged, in terms of the Momentum candidate irony, for Apsana Begum's risk of reselection

No worries! And your original post still stands because if you could go back three years and ask Byrne what his thoughts were on reselection at that time, then he would almost certainly have been in agreement with it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:37:32 pm »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 03:43:54 pm »
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #287 on: Today at 03:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Id love to get them out too mate but not just for a watered down version of the Tory party and with a liar in charge whos a part of the establishment hell do nothing to leave a lasting legacy for us working class

So you'd rather everyone, including you and yours, suffers for another god knows how many years at the hands of the Tories than vote at all?

Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face 🤦
Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Id love to get them out too mate but not just for a watered down version of the Tory party and with a liar in charge whos a part of the establishment hell do nothing to leave a lasting legacy for us working class

If you care about the working class and the most vulnerable people in this country, then I would implore you to vote in whichever way helps to stop the Tories from retaining power. It wont solve all of the problems we are facing right now, but its a choice between that and letting those problems worsen, possibly beyond all repair.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:43:54 pm
This is 9 months old, but worth revisiting. Bernard Jenkins in particular epitomises the mindset of Tory grandees and their attitude to grifting.

https://youtu.be/a3O8mwDFo4M


Brilliant - really interesting cheers.

Talking about Select Committees, thought this one was really interesting too

Mick Lynch is amazing - imagine if he'd been in charge of the Labour Party instead of Corbyn at that time - I think he might have actually stood a chance of progressing the 'left vote' while uniting the party - instead of ending up with a fractured entity that seems to be at war most of the time (I think Yorky addressing that was interesting - some clarity - yeah, if people want to go and form their own party and stop fighting then go for it. Makes perfect sense, but something we've all not wanted to say - on both (or every) side)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asp-dO3OwmE

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:10:30 pm
Same mate Im politically homeless

Head of to the The Greens
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:04:13 pm
The supreme irony is that the poorest people have always been the hardest to convert to socialism. There were few votes for Labour in the slums. Nor were the "best" socialists found in the pits, the docks and the car factories. There, pragmatism reigned over ideology and bread and butter politics over the destruction of capitalism. It was probably only in the corners of the academy, among university and polytechnic undergraduates that you could find "real" socialism - and its twin sister, a blithe disregard for running things better than the Tories and making things a little bit better for the mass of people. Some "undergraduates" of course remain undergraduates for the rest of their lives. One of them even led the Labour party for a while.

You're not wrong mate.

I grew up in a true blue Tory household with parents and both sets of grandparents being self employed business people. 

My mum was a founder member of the young conservatives in our village, my grandmother canvassed on the streets and door to door at election time.

I hate everything about the Tories.

My husband grew up in a pit village to labour supporting, union member parents.

His dad, brother, uncles and cousins all worked down the pit in South Yorkshire and so would he and all his mates if Thatcher hadn't shut them all the year before.

He's the furthest away from a socialist I've ever known 🤷
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:23 pm
Nicely presented.

It's interesting that the highest investment in the NHS took place in the so-called "age of neoliberalism". It was a Labour Government under Tony Blair of course that invested so heavily in public health, but according to some left-wing critics Blair himself was meant to be "a neoliberal". I always understood 'neoliberalism' to be akin to the Victorian 'nightwatchman' state - a laissez faire sort of set up that reduces public spending to the absolute minimum and simply lets private enterprise run everything. Hence the term 'neo-liberalism'. But if your graphs are right more money was spent on the NHS under Blair than it was under Attlee and Wilson. And certainly more than under Gladstone and Disraeli.


How much of that additional investment went straight into the pockets (well, into shell companies located in the Channel Islands or Caymans) of the PFI/PPP providers?

That's the neoliberal agenda.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:35:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:27:25 pm
At last! The recognition I deserve. ;D

Whats in a few letters  :wave
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:29:42 pm
You're not wrong mate.

I grew up in a true blue Tory household with parents and both sets of grandparents being self employed business people. 

My mum was a founder member of the young conservatives in our village, my grandmother canvassed on the streets and door to door at election time.

I hate everything about the Tories.

My husband grew up in a pit village to labour supporting, union member parents.

His dad, brother, uncles and cousins all worked down the pit in South Yorkshire and so would he and all his mates if Thatcher hadn't shut them all the year before.

He's the furthest away from a socialist I've ever known 🤷
It's weird isn't it. I bet they have more hate in them for Labour than anything else in the world, and more hatred than you've ever seen anywhere else. I've seen many like that, I'm sure it's some weird kind of self loathing.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:27:41 pm
Did you keep a copy of the letter? Would you be able to post it on here (Edited of course)


It wasn't a letter. It was Starmer saying, in a statement "And if  after all the pain, all the grief, and all the evidence in this report, there are still those who think theres no problem with anti-semitism in the Labour Party. That its all exaggerated, or a factional attack.

Then, frankly, you are part of the problem too. And you should be nowhere near the Labour Party either."

I believe the whole anti-Semitism thing was overblown and the actions by the Labour Party against Corbyn and other long-standing supporters of Palestinian Arab rights against the Aprtheid state of Israel to have been politically-motivated. I concluded they don't want 'my sort'.


Immediately prior to concelling, I sent the attached short email to the Party:

Quote
I shall shortly be terminating my Labour Party membership. I shall donate the future subs saved to a charity fighting for Palestinian rights.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:50:10 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:40:48 pm

I believe the whole anti-Semitism thing was overblown and the actions by the Labour Party against Corbyn and other long-standing supporters of Palestinian Arab rights against the Aprtheid state of Israel to have been politically-motivated. I concluded they don't 'my sort'.


I'm in total agreement.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:45:00 pm »
It's a system of the polarisation that occurs in relation to conflict, probably inevitable




Pro-Palestine = Anti-Israel


Anti-Israel = Anti-semitic
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:52:40 pm
So you'd rather everyone, including you and yours, suffers for another god knows how many years at the hands of the Tories than vote at all?

Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face 🤦


The majority will still suffer under Labour. Just slightly less harshly.

Saying that, if I lived in anything but a safe Labour seat, I'd vote for whichever candidate had the best chance of beating the Tory arsehole. Be that Labour, LD , SNP, PC or whichever.

Yes, the priority has to be to get these scum out. But that shouldn't mean a debate (on a subsection of a football forum) around how we want the Labour Party and its policies to be must be closed down, or those criticising the Party for not being different enough to the Tories are condemned for being disloyal or de facto enablers of a Tory government.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:00 pm
It's a system of the polarisation that occurs in relation to conflict, probably inevitable




Pro-Palestine = Anti-Israel


Anti-Israel = Anti-semitic

Sadly, that seems to have become the established MO for supporters of Israel.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:22:29 pm
This caught my eye from Cara's links above:

https://labourlist.org/2022/11/former-tory-mp-christian-wakeford-confirmed-as-labour-candidate/

It's not so much that a renegade Tory is now a Labour candidate, although I'm sure folk will have differing views on that. It was rather this bit from a disgruntled Momentum spokesperson:

A Momentum spokesperson described the decision to appoint Wakeford, who they highlighted has voted against workers rights and domestic abuse victims accessing benefits irrespective of immigration status, as a democratic disgrace.

Meanwhile, Apsana Begum, the first hijabi-wearing MP, has seen the Party machine actively facilitate attempts to deselect her."

I thought it was odd that "hijabi-wearing" is seen as some kind of positive here - especially at a time when the hijab is being torn off by progressive Iranian women and burnt as a sign of misogyny and oppressive religious bigotry. Still, I suppose key elements of Momentum, and the Trotskyists more generally, have always sort of lined up with the mullahs and the theocrats.
Of course Iranian women should be free to not wear the hijab, but women should also be free to wear one also.  Not every Hijabi wearing woman is doing so under the orders of a man. 
Its obviously a nod to diversity, which is a good thing, right?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:40:48 pm

It wasn't a letter. It was Starmer saying, in a statement "And if  after all the pain, all the grief, and all the evidence in this report, there are still those who think theres no problem with anti-semitism in the Labour Party. That its all exaggerated, or a factional attack.

Then, frankly, you are part of the problem too. And you should be nowhere near the Labour Party either."

I believe the whole anti-Semitism thing was overblown and the actions by the Labour Party against Corbyn and other long-standing supporters of Palestinian Arab rights against the Aprtheid state of Israel to have been politically-motivated. I concluded they don't 'my sort'.


Immediately prior to concelling, I sent the attached short email to the Party:


I have to hold my hands up and say that I know very little about Labour and its interests in the Palestinan problem.

But I seem to remember from what little I know that (from Wiki - I was reading some stuff based on other stuff I am trying to learn - basically got a load of encylopedias from my mum and dad when they both died and I was determined to try and learn a little more about stuff :) ) and I remember this line;

(From Wiki): The British Empire was severely weakened by the war. In the Middle East, the war had made Britain conscious of its dependence on Arab oil. British firms controlled Iraqi oil and Britain ruled Kuwait, Bahrain and the Emirates. Shortly after VE Day, the Labour Party won the general election in Britain. Although Labour Party conferences had for years called for the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine, the Labour government now decided to maintain the 1939 White Paper policies


I remember thinking that there has always been divide in the Labour Party over this (I could well be wrong?)

(That's from this book : https://books.org/books/zionism-and-the-foundations-of-israeli-diplomacy/sasson-sofer/9780521038270/ )


So, hasn't and isn't the Labour Party always been divided on this? I can see you've chosen this to fall on your Sword over? I've always (rightly or wrongly) been concerned about what the Labour Party does for the UK and the people in the UK and the Cities and towns and businesses in the UK.

Should I be more interested in things outside those that directly affect me or my family or my friends? Why did you choose that? Is that more important than those things to you if Labour could come in and improve everyone's lot in the UK?
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:37:21 pm
It's weird isn't it. I bet they have more hate in them for Labour than anything else in the world, and more hatred than you've ever seen anywhere else. I've seen many like that, I'm sure it's some weird kind of self loathing.

It's bizarre mate. 

I've heard more supposed socialist labour voters say about people struggling on benefits to "get a fucking job". 

Or about politicians "what have they ever done for me, they're all the same".

Or about immigrants "if you don't like it, fuck off home".  Or "no wonder we can't get housing, doctors appointments or jobs when we're letting all these fuckers in".

It was never a surprise to me that so much of northern England voted leave and then voted Tory to get brexit done.

I still try to correct him or them but they just scoff and you're right their hatred is worse than my Tory voting family.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:55:39 pm
I have to hold my hands up and say that I know very little about Labour and its interests in the Palestinan problem.

But I seem to remember from what little I know that (from Wiki - I was reading some stuff based on other stuff I am trying to learn - basically got a load of encylopedias from my mum and dad when they both died and I was determined to try and learn a little more about stuff :) ) and I remember this line;

(From Wiki): The British Empire was severely weakened by the war. In the Middle East, the war had made Britain conscious of its dependence on Arab oil. British firms controlled Iraqi oil and Britain ruled Kuwait, Bahrain and the Emirates. Shortly after VE Day, the Labour Party won the general election in Britain. Although Labour Party conferences had for years called for the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine, the Labour government now decided to maintain the 1939 White Paper policie


I remember thinking that there has always been divide in the Labour Party over this (I could well be wrong?)

(That's from this book : https://books.org/books/zionism-and-the-foundations-of-israeli-diplomacy/sasson-sofer/9780521038270/ )


So, hasn't and isn't the Labour Party always been divided on this? I can see you've chosen this to fall on your Sword over? I've always (rightly or wrongly) been concerned about what the Labour Party does for the UK and the people in the UK and the Cities and towns and businesses in the UK.

Should I be more interested in things outside those that directly affect me or my family or my friends? Why did you choose that? Is that more important than those things to you if Labour could come in and improve everyone's lot in the UK?


It was more a camel's back situation, with Starmer disappointing me generally. I'd only been a member again for a few years (after resigning previously before the 1997 GE when I saw that manifesto and listened to depressing policy announcements - like, for instance, "We'll stick to Tory tax and spend budgets for the first 3 years if elected")

His (and his Chancellor's) subsequent announcements on things like the Single Market/Customs Union, nationalisation of utilities, deportation, taxation. Have only hardened my resolve since.

To repeat - they're not going to be as big a bunch of evil c*nts as the Tories. But they're not going to change much for the appreciably better, either. I'd vote for them to get the Tories out. But not with a huge amount of enthusiam (I'll be giddy with excitement on Election Night at the prospect of the Tories losing, rather than Labour winning)



Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #304 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:45:00 pm
It's a system of the polarisation that occurs in relation to conflict, probably inevitable




Pro-Palestine = Anti-Israel


Anti-Israel = Anti-semitic

And just how well has this been used by the Israeli government and their supporters.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:08:30 pm

It was more a camel's back situation, with Starmer disappointing me generally. I'd only been a member again for a few years (after resigning previously before the 1997 GE when I saw that manifesto and listened to depressing policy announcements - like, for instance, "We'll stick to Tory tax and spend budgets for the first 3 years if elected")

His (and his Chancellor's) subsequent announcements on things like the Single Market/Customs Union, nationalisation of utilities, deportation, taxation. Have only hardened my resolve since.

To repeat - they're not going to be as big a bunch of evil c*nts as the Tories. But they're not going to change much for the appreciably better, either. I'd vote for them to get the Tories out. But not with a huge amount of enthusiam (I'll be giddy with excitement on Election Night at the prospect of the Tories losing, rather than Labour winning)






I remember people saying "'New Labour' getting in wouldn't change anything"

They were very wrong

I remember people saying "The Tories getting back in wouldn't change anything"

They were wrong again.


Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:49:41 pm

The majority will still suffer under Labour. Just slightly less harshly.

Saying that, if I lived in anything but a safe Labour seat, I'd vote for whichever candidate had the best chance of beating the Tory arsehole. Be that Labour, LD , SNP, PC or whichever.

Yes, the priority has to be to get these scum out. But that shouldn't mean a debate (on a subsection of a football forum) around how we want the Labour Party and its policies to be must be closed down, or those criticising the Party for not being different enough to the Tories are condemned for being disloyal or de facto enablers of a Tory government.

How are you so certain that that's the case?  And surely if the most vulnerable get more help, either directly or indirectly, then doesn't that start the trickle up effect to see others lives improved?

Absolutely we should be voting to remove the Tories wherever possible, even if it means voting for other parties.

As for shutting down the discussion I'm just always so confused with the seemingly puritan way left wing voters have of viewing things.

It's like a throwback to the closed shop mentality of the unions in the 70s.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:10:30 pm
Same mate Im politically homeless

Would you like Corbyn or someone like him to start a new political party? Might that not be your new home?
Online Byrnee

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm »
It astounds me how much the Pro-Palestine arguments have become so overwhelming that people are more engaged with them than what's going on in their own constituencies. I'm obviously for the freedom of the people of Palestine but to pretend Palestine/Israel is a single sided black-and-white issue is absolutely ridiculous.

And if true that if you're Pro-Palestine that means you're Anti-Israel I think that is problematic. You don't have to be anti-semitic for that to be a serious problem. You're anti-an entire country because of one issue, therefore ignoring the issue of conflict and oppression that the people of that country have had to endure?

We can be more reasonable about this and agree that the Israel/Palestine conflict is terrible and the treatment of Palestinians continues to be at best problematic and at worst barbaric. But it is worth understanding this conflict did not simply arise out of a Jewish / Arab conflict for land. It has roots in colonialism, the holocaust, theocratic intolerance and genocidal threats. It has it's roots in the near destruction of the Jewish people and the uncomfortable truth that religion on both sides now is one of the main barriers to peace.

The truth is far, far more complicated than 'Palestine good, Israel bad' attitude that regularly comes from the far left.

It is also, quite frankly, a semi-ridiculous thing to have a tenet of your mandate to be elected as the government for the United Kingdom. There must be about a hundred issues that the majority of voters in this country are concerned about before Palestine.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:23 pm
Nicely presented.

It's interesting that the highest investment in the NHS took place in the so-called "age of neoliberalism". It was a Labour Government under Tony Blair of course that invested so heavily in public health, but according to some left-wing critics Blair himself was meant to be "a neoliberal". I always understood 'neoliberalism' to be akin to the Victorian 'nightwatchman' state - a laissez faire sort of set up that reduces public spending to the absolute minimum and simply lets private enterprise run everything. Hence the term 'neo-liberalism'. But if your graphs are right more money was spent on the NHS under Blair than it was under Attlee and Wilson. And certainly more than under Gladstone and Disraeli.

I know you hate that word  ;)

Of course, a Labour government will be better than any Tory one, that shouldn't even be up for debate.

The truth is though, we have been living in a Neoliberal, capitalist society for decades.  Of course, things were much better under Blair and Brown, and we wouldn't be in the same shit we are in now if he had won in 2010 but, it would still be the same, failed economic model (although Brown has moved more to the left since then).  We are now in a far worse position than in 97 and the country needs some huge shifts in policy and governance.  Of course, getting into power is the first step.

Check out these intreresting figures on inequality:
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:55:09 pm »
More here: 
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:27:44 pm
It astounds me how much the Pro-Palestine arguments have become so overwhelming that people are more engaged with them than what's going on in their own constituencies. I'm obviously for the freedom of the people of Palestine but to pretend Palestine/Israel is a single sided black-and-white issue is absolutely ridiculous.

Agreed. So much of the West European Far Left have fastened on to this one issue - possibly the most morally and politically complex international issue there is. And they've turned into a black and white issue. A litmus test, if you like, of a person's political integrity.

The real horror shows - Syria, Iran, China, Saudi Arabia, even Russia - are of little interest to these groups. It's all about Israel. Mad.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #312 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:49:41 pm

The majority will still suffer under Labour. Just slightly less harshly.

Saying that, if I lived in anything but a safe Labour seat, I'd vote for whichever candidate had the best chance of beating the Tory arsehole. Be that Labour, LD , SNP, PC or whichever.

Yes, the priority has to be to get these scum out. But that shouldn't mean a debate (on a subsection of a football forum) around how we want the Labour Party and its policies to be must be closed down, or those criticising the Party for not being different enough to the Tories are condemned for being disloyal or de facto enablers of a Tory government.
How many foodbanks were there under Labour
How many children lived in poverty under Labour
How many people slept on the street under Labour
How many people suffered in agony waiting for medical treatment under Labour
How many people were able to get on with their lives while Labour helped them with their kids.
The list goes on and on.
I think this is were ideology makes people lose sight of the goal.
I also want to see a big change in our tax system but that comes way behind the list above.  the list seems to be below other aims to the left which can be annoying as they very often use all the suffering the Tory bring to ask for support.
Online Byrnee

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #313 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:59:47 pm
Agreed. So much of the West European Far Left have fastened on to this one issue - possibly the most morally and politically complex international issue there is. And they've turned into a black and white issue. A litmus test, if you like, of a person's political integrity.

The real horror shows - Syria, Iran, China, Saudi Arabia, even Russia - are of little interest to these groups. It's all about Israel. Mad.

Agreed and in fact you don't have to go far to hear tacit or outright support of many of these places... Often from the same people. The mind boggles.
Online Byrnee

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #314 on: Today at 06:22:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:13:03 pm
How many foodbanks were there under Labour
How many children lived in poverty under Labour
How many people slept on the street under Labour
How many people suffered in agony waiting for medical treatment under Labour
How many people were able to get on with their lives while Labour helped them with their kids.
The list goes on and on.
I think this is were ideology makes people lose sight of the goal.
I also want to see a big change in our tax system but that comes way behind the list above.  the list seems to be below other aims to the left which can be annoying as they very often use all the suffering the Tory bring to ask for support.


This 1000%
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #315 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm »
I suggest people look at the 12 graphs I posted.  Inequality increased markedly in the early 80s, and hasn't really dropped since.  There are many ways of measuring inequality, as shown in the figures.

As always, the data does not lie.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #316 on: Today at 07:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:30:03 pm
I suggest people look at the 12 graphs I posted.  Inequality increased markedly in the early 80s, and hasn't really dropped since.  There are many ways of measuring inequality, as shown in the figures.

As always, the data does not lie.
The Torys always come out with this stuff to tell us we have never had it so good. if things were worse back then how come the long list of Tory harm people are suffering now wasn't around when Labour were in power.

