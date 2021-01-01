No only that but when the vote happened loads of people didnt get to vote who wanted to and who should have and guess what they were Ian supporters theres some underhand tactics going on there atm and if you think non of its down to starmer ya know sun writing starmer youve got your head in the sand



Down to you to provide hard evidence then isn't it?If there is this global conspiracy led by Starmer and you have proof of it then post it here.What has Starmer writing in the S*n got to do with this?Personally as a Liverpool fan that lives in Liverpool, I'm completely against the S*n - absolutely. But the Labour Party isn't just about Liverpool - it's a National Party that has to appeal to the National voter base to be elected.The S*n (Bizarrely) is read by plenty of Labour voters and potential Labour voters. Do you think that it's a good idea to alienate as many people in the UK as you can, or do you think it's a good idea to try and get as many people to vote for Labour as possible and get rid of the Tories?This shows you which readers voted for which party (from 2015)24% of S*n readers vote Labour. It is possible that the other readers could also be swayed/influenced/persuaded to vote Labour.An estimated 32.8 million people read the S*n or articles from the S*n out of a country of 68.7M