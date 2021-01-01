« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 4077 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:23:40 pm
It's depressing how may people are still absolute meh over Starmer and don't consider him PM material at all. They don't find him very inspiring. :(

I'm only guessing, but considering his background in law, rather than lead the witness he's allowed the defendant to incriminate themselves. Labour seem to have become adept at laying quiet, subtle little traps for the Tories to fall into, but they're so subtle most voters don't seem to realise them for what they are.

I could just be seeing smoke and mirrors though.
Am not sure if inspiring is the most important quality we should value if we want real change for the good. am certain millions felt inspired when Frottage made his Brexit speeches, same with Johnson and others,  we should look for more important things when judging our leaders.
Their intentions, vision and foresight, how they want to change this country for the better.
Starmer gave a brilliant speech to the TUC the other day, went down well.
As a life long trade unionist it was refreshing to hear a leader who gets it.
How to fight and win rather than repeating the same old mistakes.
Ive wondered why the unions decided to form the Labour party, the idea they formed them to back them by standing on picket lines is ridicules. they realised the protests and strikes only do so much, laws have to be changed to protect unions and workers, fighting a stacked system was impossible, they desperately needed to get people into Parliament to change the laws to protect us all.
That lesson has been lost. it was brilliant to hear Starmer making the point to the TUC which was received well.

Extracts from his speech.

Its what both of us fight for  party and movement.

But we must fight in different ways

Must accept that when it comes to delivering for working people, we have different jobs.

I support the right to strike  unequivocally.

I understand its always a last resort.

The Tory idea that working people give up their wages lightly

In the worst cost-of-living crisis for a century

Is completely unserious about the pain people feel right now.

Youre representing the democratic choice of your members.

Youre doing your job.

I respect that.

But my job is different.

The single most important thing I can do for working people is to make sure we win the next election and get a Labour Government.
ow we create a modern industrial strategy together.

None of this happens unless Labour is in power

So I will never be ashamed to say my Labour Party wants to increase worker power in our economy.

But nor will I apologise for approaching questions on industrial action as a potential Labour government.

The Labour Party is not doing its job when its in opposition.

And I will not let this era of Tory chaos

Stagnation

Attacks on working people

Go on any longer.

This cannot be a re-run of the 1980s

Thats what they want.


So we will strengthen the role of trade unions in our society .

An economy that is strong for working people, cannot weaken the institutions that give working people strength.

And it cannot be built on insecure foundations

Security at work is the bedrock for aspiration and opportunity

For giving people the confidence to get on.

Nobody does their best work if theyre wracked with fear about the future.

If their contract gives them no protection to stand up for their rights at work. 

Or if a proper safety net doesnt support them in times of sickness and poor health

Thats what Labours New Deal for Working People is about

Thats why well end fire and rehire

ban zero-hour contracts

extend parental leave

strengthen flexible working

better protections for pregnant women

mandatory reporting on ethnicity pay gaps

statutory sick pay for all

a single worker status

no more one-sided flexibility

As far as Im concerned, thats not just a list of rights

Its a statement of intent on social justice








« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:00 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:22:53 pm
I suppose that could happen but that's exactly what I meant about he's not screaming and shouting everything from the rooftops.

As far as I'm aware he's not said he'll allow things to continue and as much as that's not inspiring he'd very quickly turn people against voting labour if he was a shouty 70s shop steward type activist.

He can't and shouldn't be making promises he either can't keep or has no intention of doing as that gains nothing but disappointment.


He's broken many of the pledges he set out in his leadership campaign. These weren't radical things, just basic aspects of centre-leftism (or what used to be centre-leftism). I agree that he shouldn't tying himself to unachievable commitments, but by ruling out too much, it's also tying.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:44:45 pm

He's broken many of the pledges he set out in his leadership campaign. These weren't radical things, just basic aspects of centre-leftism (or what used to be centre-leftism). I agree that he shouldn't tying himself to unachievable commitments, but by ruling out too much, it's also tying.

I didn't follow any of the campaign so I've no idea what promises any of them made.  Having said that I don't know how these things work so I'm guessing they were things he'd promised to change within the party itself as how can he have changed policy if he's not the PM?

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:58:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:56:05 pm
I didn't follow any of the campaign so I've no idea what promises any of them made.   


https://www.clpd.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Keir-Starmers-10-Pledges.pdf

« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:53 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:20:21 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 