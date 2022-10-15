We can agree that one shouldnt tell an entire race how to feel, But the unsavoury comment was about Israrel.



The comment from Earl Okin, was unfortunate, I guess as a jew, he thought he could make them. A definite error of judgement.

but for you to accuse Dent Coad of "having a record of saying unsavoury things about Jewish people" isnt accurate.



Weird thing to go to bat for. Firstly that's not a quote and I didn't say that, so your starting position that I'm being inaccurate is slightly off. Secondly, you seem to be playing dumb about what liking a political message means. If you don't think it's endorsement, fine. She clearly believed that was implicitly though, hence apologising and making an excuse.Let me offer a clearer position for my original post, with an identical meaning - just with the words lined up more in line with your preference: "...got a record of saying unsavoury things about black men and offering endorsement to people saying unsavoury things concerning jewish people needing to feel accountable for actions of a nation state..."I assume we don't need to discuss any further why it wasn't a good thing she said what she did about Shaun Bailey?As yorky says, it's just one numpty not being able to stand. The crocodile tears from some online haven't provided much substance to suggest she's a big loss, and we haven't exactly been inundated with people speaking positively of her. She was saying last on Newsnight last year that the labour party stands for nothing, so I don't think the party seems to be losing a particularly great campaigner (although she's said she supports and campaigns for all leaders and always has, so she should still be out and about).