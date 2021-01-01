So disappointing to come into a thread like this and see most of it about our owners.



Outside of a club like city we have the best side this country has ever seen and its been built by our owners and our manager together.



Its actually embarrassing some of the comments in here.



I guess not a lot are old enough to witness that football is cyclical. Teams like city should not exist they are mutants when it comes to football.



No club (other than in your football manager saves) survives a change in personel without falter. United under Ferguson has seasons thats were transitional, Christ we have had it too.



Could the owners be better? Yes. Are they perfect? No.

Are there realistic better owners out there right now running another club better than us? No. Are there perfect owners out there? No.



What it seems to me is that people are frustrated with how this side (who 4 months ago would have gone down as THE greatest football team to ever walk the planet) are playing and a lot of that is on Jurgen Klopp.



I love him and hes probably the one person keeping me interested in footy at the moment. But is he perfect? No. Is he making mistakes right now? Yes.



If you all want to post/tweet about how Harvey Elliott is the next best thing in football, and the club should sell X and get Y, then you need to let these players bed in and under perform while they learn their roles.



We have won this league 3 of the last 5 years by a country mile if you take out City. I dont want to be City I want to be a normal successful football club. One bad year doesnt make it bad owners/team/manager.



Im fuming with them at the moment but wanting an oil sheikh or a hedge fund manager to come in and swing his dick to the tune of a few hundred million isnt going to be the answer.