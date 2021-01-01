« previous next »
PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:22:55 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:19:52 pm
This!

It'll be an absolute travesty if Jurgen leaves us with 1 PL & 1 CL. Looks like that'll happen if FSG don't change up their entire ethos and invest heavily.

Self sabotage at it's very best.

Don't worry mate.

When the Klopp era comes to an end, FSG apologists will comfort themselves with the extra 6000 seats on Annie Road and the clubs accounts saying we're not bankrupt. Every bit as much of the problem.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #441 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 07:22:08 pm
Partey pulled Diaz back by the hair with not even a word, lucky to get a foul.

There were a number of questionable ones today.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:06:12 pm
I apologise for not speaking up earlier.

;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:23:17 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:14:35 pm
No point blaming the ref. Oliver is one of the better refs, and most outlets are saying he had a fine game.

Hes fucking shite now days and has been for at least a few seasons. Most outlets say who gives a fucking shit, people say shit like that like it must have some gravitas behind it or something.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:23:59 pm
I suppose if one positive comes out of this season it's how obvious and quick our decline is that it will have to be massively addressed by FSG the next few transfer windows. If we had just begun to fall apart over the course of a few seasons it wouldn't be so obvious and maybe wouldn't require immediate attention.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:24:36 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:21:21 pm
Just watched it back and froze it. Looked marginal, but dont know why they didnt do the VAR line drawing thingy.

As a matter of interest, given the handball, their first goal and their penalty, who was on VAR today?

Somebody England I believe... Darren England?
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:21:59 pm
Oh my god, it's time to go.  :butt

The overreaction in here is difficult to stomach. So many years of this team being truly exceptional and this is the reaction when they start to be a little off.

Everyone involved deserves the chance to turn this around and rebuild. We wont be as good as we were because we were a perfect team, but we still have the squad to get damn close again with a bit of refinement and clever acquisition.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #447 on: Today at 07:25:11 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:22:55 pm
Don't worry mate.

When the Klopp era comes to an end, FSG apologists will comfort themselves with the extra 6000 seats on Annie Road and the clubs accounts saying we're not bankrupt. Every bit as much of the problem.

Happy to take a ban - you're a fucking twat

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #448 on: Today at 07:25:58 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:14:21 pm
Blaming FSG primarily is imprecise imo.

The shape, compactness, defensive solidity in game is shit. The staff are responsible for that, having the players fresh and working to an effective gameplan.

Handing new contracts to Hendo and Salah would've come from the staff + recruitment side, not the owners. We could have made much better use of the funds.

Signing Nunez, that choice of player and financial outlay, is again from the staff + recruitment, he's beginning to look useful but we already had a solid attack, those funds could've gone on midfielders.

The wages committed to midfielders who haven't worked out for fitness / availability / quality reasons have to be accounted for, Edwards didn't get everything right either.

I would look at all these things before the owners.

Best thing we can do is grant them space to work things out over a couple of seasons, sure talk it over here but understand anything that is to be built well is not going to be instantaneous, if we trust the staff (which they have earned with the work over time) let them go at it in peace.

Tomkins did a piece years which basically showed that the main catalyst for where you finish is how much you spend.

Arsenal haven't overtaken us because of having a better coach or better recruitment. They have had a Net spend of 400m since 19/20 despite not being in the CL. We have spent a quarter of that.

Since 19/20 we are 15th in terms of Net spend with our closest rivals being Fulham and Sheffield United.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #449 on: Today at 07:26:18 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 07:24:45 pm
The overreaction in here is difficult to stomach. So many years of this team being truly exceptional and this is the reaction when they start to be a little off.

Everyone involved deserves the chance to turn this around and rebuild. We wont be as good as we were because we were a perfect team, but we still have the squad to get damn close again with a bit of refinement and clever acquisition.

Id pretty much guarantee the reaction here is far more reasoned than anywhere else on the internet!

sure, there will be over the top shouts by some, but its not that crazy.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #450 on: Today at 07:26:32 pm
Only watched it in the pub but the pen looked very soft. A bigger worry was how tired we looked towards the end of the match, when we used to finish so strong. No spark or intensity at all. And conceding first again, it's like it's just expected now. It's mentally exhausting trying to get back into games all the time. Unfortunate that Diaz went off, as it cost us our attacking sub option.
We were the better side before half time before another defending brain fart, and never got into a rhythm second half. I don't see us improving much until the WC. They just need to scrap for points. Hoping we can get something going for the second half of the season, but right now we're a shadow of former glories.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:26:38 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:22:55 pm
Don't worry mate.

When the Klopp era comes to an end, FSG apologists will comfort themselves with the extra 6000 seats on Annie Road and the clubs accounts saying we're not bankrupt. Every bit as much of the problem.

Please enlighten us with all the great work youve done to get them to sell up?
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #452 on: Today at 07:27:24 pm
Klopp is the greatest most important signing in this clubs recent history. I am just so sad to see his legacy get tarnished like this though the lack of backing by FSG in their most prized manager. Klopp has worked wonders with what his has and the PL would be a worse place without us challenging in recent seasons. I just hope we can make something of this season. Trust in Klopp love the man with everything I have. He will fix it. Now is the time for the support base to come together in tough times as well as good. 
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #453 on: Today at 07:28:00 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:25:58 pm
Tomkins did a piece years which basically showed that the main catalyst for where you finish is how much you spend.

Arsenal haven't overtaken us because of having a better coach or better recruitment. They have had a Net spend of 400m since 19/20 despite not being in the CL. We have spent a quarter of that.

Since 19/20 we are 15th in terms of Net spend with our closest rivals being Fulham and Sheffield United.

Yeah, if we were Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga we'd be okay.

We're being blown out the water financially by our competitors, Arsenal have spent a fortune, Chelsea have just thrown 300 mill in one window, United spend like mad every summer. Klopp can only do so much for so long.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #454 on: Today at 07:28:13 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 07:24:45 pm
The overreaction in here is difficult to stomach. So many years of this team being truly exceptional and this is the reaction when they start to be a little off.

Everyone involved deserves the chance to turn this around and rebuild. We wont be as good as we were because we were a perfect team, but we still have the squad to get damn close again with a bit of refinement and clever acquisition.

A little off ? 2 wins out of 10 games with Bournemouth above us lol. This is a complete collapse and next week we are playing the best team in the league so we might even be worst.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #455 on: Today at 07:28:24 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 07:18:14 pm
The last owners done the same and were correctly hounded for it.
Don't understand why we're not seeing the same for these owners. Time to gather up the 'Internet terrorists' again.

Oh ffs  :butt
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #456 on: Today at 07:28:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:25:58 pm
Tomkins did a piece years which basically showed that the main catalyst for where you finish is how much you spend.

Arsenal haven't overtaken us because of having a better coach or better recruitment. They have had a Net spend of 400m since 19/20 despite not being in the CL. We have spent a quarter of that.

Since 19/20 we are 15th in terms of Net spend with our closest rivals being Fulham and Sheffield United.

FSG are a fucking disgrace and the sooner people wake up to it the better.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:29:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:28:00 pm
Yeah, if we were Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga we'd be okay.

We're being blown out the water financially by our competitors, Arsenal have spent a fortune, Chelsea have just thrown 300 mill in one window, United spend like mad every summer. Klopp can only do so much for so long.

We have a higher turnover than Manchester United and Arsenal and they outspend us 4 to 1 every window.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm
The FSG bashers out in force as expected.

Personally I blame Jurgen's loyalty. The same loyalty he showed at Dortmund and led to an almost identical implosion as time caught up with the squad.

Happy to be proved wrong in the next couple of windows as I'm absolutely sure funds will be available, I just can't see him telling half a dozen of his trusted group to pack their bags. We have a MASSIVE squad so we need to be ruthless if we want to move forward.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:29:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:28:00 pm
Yeah, if we were Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga we'd be okay.

We're being blown out the water financially by our competitors, Arsenal have spent a fortune, Chelsea have just thrown 300 mill in one window, United spend like mad every summer. Klopp can only do so much for so long.

8 mil net spend, we get outspent by fucking everyone. WAKE UP.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:30:48 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:24:36 pm
Somebody England I believe... Darren England?

Now it makes more sense.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:31:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:04:22 pm
Would be nice if Klopp said a few things about the standard of refereeing.
Just saying.

Why? To end up with a fine? Its been done before and nothing changes. The refs are protected to the hilt and are never held accountable for their decisions. When they get one really bad you get the odd apology, but then things just move on, its forgotten about and then were just back to square one on the next bad decision.


Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:16:05 pm
Diaz left the ground on crutches the season goes from bad to worse.

Doesnt look good, but hopefully thats more precautionary than anything else until he can get a scan. Sometimes the knee braces are used purely to just hold an ice pack in place as well.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #462 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:57:49 pm
The shite some of us took on here for suggesting such things a few years ago. Underinvestment will often take years to manifest, but here we are. Those windows where we were cocky enough not to bother buying anyone cos we are great, who would improve us, are now here to haunt us.

Hours after the league win, I came out and said we need to invest, and we need to invest now. The 56,000 post merchants said I was wrong and just enjoy the moment. You need to strengthen while at the top and The Yanks have had a very easy ride with Klopp who has mirrored Shanks loyalty to players who are well past their best.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #463 on: Today at 07:31:58 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 07:24:45 pm
The overreaction in here is difficult to stomach. So many years of this team being truly exceptional and this is the reaction when they start to be a little off.

Everyone involved deserves the chance to turn this around and rebuild. We wont be as good as we were because we were a perfect team, but we still have the squad to get damn close again with a bit of refinement and clever acquisition.

We are not a little bit off, we are a lot off. We cant be going into every game needing 3 goals to win a game.

Midfield needs a total replace.and we dont have the cash, going to be tough to get UCL football going forward and Klopp only has a few more years.

Newcastle will be a top 4 team in a few years.going to be super hard. Its reality.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #464 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:26:18 pm
Id pretty much guarantee the reaction here is far more reasoned than anywhere else on the internet!

sure, there will be over the top shouts by some, but its not that crazy.

There's a lot of #kloppout on social media let's put it that way ;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #465 on: Today at 07:32:22 pm
Quote from: Enders on Today at 07:25:11 pm
Happy to take a ban - you're a fucking twat

Take your ban.

You'll still be wrong when you return.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #466 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:14:35 pm
No point blaming the ref. Oliver is one of the better refs, and most outlets are saying he had a fine game.

Snipped because I agree with most of your post, but he fucking didn't have a fine game. 2 bad penalty calls, but probably the nadir for me was when he booked joe gomez for time wasting in the 68th minute basically because arteta asked him to.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #467 on: Today at 07:32:43 pm
Defence has been shocking, easy to forget though that Robertson is out an Konate is only coming back!
Frustrating this season even more that weve been shite but still could easily have nicked a few more
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #468 on: Today at 07:33:06 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:29:45 pm
The FSG bashers out in force as expected.

Personally I blame Jurgen's loyalty. The same loyalty he showed at Dortmund and led to an almost identical implosion as time caught up with the squad.

Happy to be proved wrong in the next couple of windows as I'm absolutely sure funds will be available, I just can't see him telling half a dozen of his trusted group to pack their bags. We have a MASSIVE squad so we need to be ruthless if we want to move forward.
And yet he was practically begging for a midfielder, said it wasnt his choice and that hed like for us to take more risks. Its easy to harp on about loyalty when he doesnt actually have any other options because we dont invest.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #469 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:32:22 pm
Take your ban.

You'll still be wrong when you return.

And you'll still be a fucking massive twat
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #470 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 07:18:14 pm
The last owners done the same and were correctly hounded for it.
Don't understand why we're not seeing the same for these owners. Time to gather up the 'Internet terrorists' again.

Not the same.

The last owners nearly destroyed the club. FSG have underinvested in the playing squad. Not the same.

We didnt protest against FSG because we were mediocure - we protested because they were destroying us. Were not entitled to win everything - were entitled to our club not being destroyed.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #471 on: Today at 07:33:34 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:32:25 pm
Snipped because I agree with most of your post, but he fucking didn't have a fine game. 2 bad penalty calls, but probably the nadir for me was when he booked joe gomez for time wasting in the 68th minute basically because arteta asked him to.
First half btw Ben white does the exact same and nothing given.
Small things really stand out when your in a rut
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #472 on: Today at 07:34:32 pm
Only saw the second half and we were second best unfortunately and eventually probably got what we deserved (although I hear we were better in the first). Were just so vulnerable at the back.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #473 on: Today at 07:34:39 pm
Anyone putting this on the managers head is a complete twat end of story. Leave that to the morons on Twitter and Talkshite ffs.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #474 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:29:45 pm
The FSG bashers out in force as expected.

Personally I blame Jurgen's loyalty. The same loyalty he showed at Dortmund and led to an almost identical implosion as time caught up with the squad.

Happy to be proved wrong in the next couple of windows as I'm absolutely sure funds will be available, I just can't see him telling half a dozen of his trusted group to pack their bags. We have a MASSIVE squad so we need to be ruthless if we want to move forward.

what players there did he show loyalty to that he shouldnt have in that season?

And what comparisons is there to that season and this? Im interested in learning.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #475 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm
Quite a symbolic defeat for me.

I grew up in the 90s and in that decade and early 00s I watched us struggle Arsenal sides that were far superior to us. Under Rafa, it was a bit of a mixed bag but we had started to pull ahead. Under Rodgers and Klopp we were miles ahead of them and dished out some wallopings. I always felt confident we would get the three points agains them and they generally couldnt get near us in the league.

Today we saw an Arsenal team in the up. Full of young talent in various positions. Strong mentally. We look error-prone, leggy and out of ideas.

The club needs to a lot of work urgently or we are in real trouble. Arsenal have been a laughing stock for years and yet they look to be headed in the right direction and the wheels are coming off at Anfield.
