Quite a symbolic defeat for me.



I grew up in the 90s and in that decade and early 00s I watched us struggle Arsenal sides that were far superior to us. Under Rafa, it was a bit of a mixed bag but we had started to pull ahead. Under Rodgers and Klopp we were miles ahead of them and dished out some wallopings. I always felt confident we would get the three points agains them and they generally couldn’t get near us in the league.



Today we saw an Arsenal team in the up. Full of young talent in various positions. Strong mentally. We look error-prone, leggy and out of ideas.



The club needs to a lot of work urgently or we are in real trouble. Arsenal have been a laughing stock for years and yet they look to be headed in the right direction and the wheels are coming off at Anfield.