Quite a symbolic defeat for me.



I grew up in the 90s and in that decade and early 00s I watched us struggle Arsenal sides that were far superior to us. Under Rafa, it was a bit of a mixed bag but we had started to pull ahead. Under Rodgers and Klopp we were miles ahead of them and dished out some wallopings. I always felt confident we would get the three points agains them and they generally couldnt get near us in the league.



Today we saw an Arsenal team in the up. Full of young talent in various positions. Strong mentally. We look error-prone, leggy and out of ideas.



The club needs to a lot of work urgently or we are in real trouble. Arsenal have been a laughing stock for years and yet they look to be headed in the right direction and the wheels are coming off at Anfield.

