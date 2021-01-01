We need to get through the opening 20 minutes without conceding. Do that and its a completely different game, one we can win. Stay tight, stay aggressive and sharp. We dont want to be forced to chase the game early on, so not conceding early is the main thing for me. Sacrifice whatever is needed to achieve that - but keep it tight.
Yeah this.
Have lost count how many times we've conceded the first goal recently,even 2 giving us a mountain to climb,keep it tight and compact at the midfield and back,forwards have to work hard and disrupt their buildup as well,see where that gets us.