We need to get through the opening 20 minutes without conceding. Do that and its a completely different game, one we can win. Stay tight, stay aggressive and sharp. We dont want to be forced to chase the game early on, so not conceding early is the main thing for me. Sacrifice whatever is needed to achieve that - but keep it tight.



Yeah this.Have lost count how many times we've conceded the first goal recently,even 2 giving us a mountain to climb,keep it tight and compact at the midfield and back,forwards have to work hard and disrupt their buildup as well,see where that gets us.