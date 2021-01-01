« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October  (Read 6135 times)

Samie:
And at the same time we brought on a fuckin' pensioner and a lad who isn't a central midfielder in any way. How about you say that or does it not suit your narrative?

Because that pensioner might actually start today.
Zlen:
We need to get through the opening 20 minutes without conceding. Do that and its a completely different game, one we can win. Stay tight, stay aggressive and sharp. We dont want to be forced to chase the game early on, so not conceding early is the main thing for me. Sacrifice whatever is needed to achieve that - but keep it tight.

Yeah this.

Have lost count how many times we've conceded the first goal recently,even 2 giving us a mountain to climb,keep it tight and compact at the midfield and back,forwards have to work hard and disrupt their buildup as well,see where that gets us.
BER:
Because that pensioner might actually start today.

Stop talking shite.

Thaigo, Hendo or Fabinho will if we play a 2 man midfield.  If we play a 3 man midfield he won;t start either.
Is Thiago fit to play? Pray he is.
killer-heels:
Is Thiago fit to play? Pray he is.

Why are you saying this, what have you heard?!
y2w902:
Why are you saying this, what have you heard?!

He wasnt in the training photos and was some rumours. Hopefully its just that.
