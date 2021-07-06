« previous next »
Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season...

Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season...
.
The 1989/90 Season - Liverpool's 18th league title...






Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's 1989/90 Season - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1989%E2%80%9390_Liverpool_F.C._season

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page for the 1989/90 Season - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/31

LiverWeb's Match Info Page for the 1989/90 Season - https://web.archive.org/web/20110606125314/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=198990

11vs11 Match Info Page for the 1989/90 Season - www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/1990





Match Highlights...



'Arsenal v Liverpool - 12/08/1989 Charity Shield' - 26 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CpU5FhsZE48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CpU5FhsZE48</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2419








League Match 1 : Liverpool 3 Manchester City 1 - 4 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e75F500yI0w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e75F500yI0w</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1693



League Match 2 : Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool':-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1694



League Match 3 : Luton 0-0 Liverpool:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1695



League Match 4 : Derby 0-3 Liverpool:-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1696



League Match 5 : Liverpool v Crystal Palace 12/09/1989 - 54 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/snxMmDZtaAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/snxMmDZtaAM</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1697



League Match 6 : Liverpool 0-0 Luton:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1698



League Match 7 : Everton v Liverpool 23/09/1989 - 28 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IFyedW-frAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IFyedW-frAE</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1700



League Match 8 : Wimbledon 1-2 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OFL27W2uI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OFL27W2uI</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1702



League Match 9 : Southampton 4-1 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9bEvTWFcLxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9bEvTWFcLxk</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1703



League Match 10 : Liverpool 1-0 Spurs:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jBN4Bzgmav4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jBN4Bzgmav4</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1705



League Match 11 : Liverpool 0-1 Coventry:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1706



League Match 12 : QPR 3-2 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7qSzrV6q3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7qSzrV6q3Y</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1707



League Match 13 : Millwall 1-2 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C6Ye-XcY4C8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C6Ye-XcY4C8</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1708



League Match 14 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal: 26/11/1989-1990 - 8 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IPYL6Jq1ttc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IPYL6Jq1ttc</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1709



League Match 15 : Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Liverpool:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1710



League Match 16 : Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d3hcEhTWLGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d3hcEhTWLGU</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1711



League Match 17 : Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1712



League Match 18 : Chelsea 2-5 Liverpool - 32 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FrXuEelxvtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FrXuEelxvtw</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1713



League Match 19 : Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5JM26um2To" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5JM26um2To</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1714



League Match 20 : Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1715



League Match 21 : Liverpool 1-0 Charlton:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1716



League Match 22 : Nottingham Forest 2-2 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kDe3x2aMb7Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kDe3x2aMb7Q</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1717



League Match 23 : Liverpool 2-2 Luton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgJcYdwCZTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgJcYdwCZTs</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1720



League Match 24 : Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1721



League Match 25 : Liverpool 2-1 Everton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mkEGWb5Kcwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mkEGWb5Kcwc</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1724



League Match 26 : Norwich 0-0 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iVkk2MJDaa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iVkk2MJDaa8</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1725



League Match 27 : Liverpool 1-0 Millwall:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1727



League Match 28 : Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool - 44 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eou1v_HfPXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eou1v_HfPXE</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1730



League Match 29 : Spurs 1-0 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VNY3ilSE-q8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VNY3ilSE-q8</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1731



League Match 30 : Liverpool 3-2 Southampton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UaM9sQrR8mw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UaM9sQrR8mw</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1732



League Match 31 : Liverpool 2-1 Wimbledon:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1733



League Match 32 : Charlton 0-4 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FLqtXfepxxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FLqtXfepxxQ</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1735



League Match 33 : Liverpool 2-2 Nottingham Forest:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1736



League Match 34 : Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gsqQ4MZq6dc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gsqQ4MZq6dc</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1737



League Match 35 : Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mahMACDBOFo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mahMACDBOFo</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1738



League Match 36 : Liverpool v QPR - 28/04/1990 - 44 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ffpBNQvWjKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ffpBNQvWjKE</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1739



'CHAMPIONS | Liverpool 2-1 QPR | 1989/90 | FL Classics' - 4 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZDxm96D2qpc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZDxm96D2qpc</a>



League match 37 : Liverpool 1 Derby 0 - 2 minute highlights; with Kenny coming on as a sub:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pvGUUMa-NYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pvGUUMa-NYY</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1740



League Match 38 : Coventry City 1-6 Liverpool - 6 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c0wDipNxVxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c0wDipNxVxs</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1741



League Match 38 : Coventry City 1-6 Liverpool - 36 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dxN9UXJthAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dxN9UXJthAY</a>





Final League Table...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/05-may-1990 - with adjustable week-by-week league tables for the whole season.























League Cup...



2nd Round, 1st Leg : Liverpool 5-2 Wigan:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1699



2nd Round, 2nd leg : Wigan 0-3 Liverpool:-

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1701



3rd Round : Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uLCuxs_3iz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uLCuxs_3iz8</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1704















The FA Cup...


3rd Round : Swansea 0-0 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AMzqAivc8pE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AMzqAivc8pE</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1718



3rd Round replay : Liverpool 8-0 Swansea:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XvHIEh0AuEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XvHIEh0AuEM</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1719



4th Round : Norwich 0-0 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3nGEuF_C3hM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3nGEuF_C3hM</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1722



4th Round replay : Liverpool 3-1 Norwich:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723



5th Round : Liverpool 3-0 Southampton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pIEyjUg26Do" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pIEyjUg26Do</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1726



6th Round : QPR 2-2 Liverpool:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T7BmXrg9qaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T7BmXrg9qaI</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1728



6th Round replay : Liverpool 1-0:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PCVlMNeEeME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PCVlMNeEeME</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1729



Semi-Final : Liverpool 3-4 Crystal Palace:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SG8ND4a5D1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SG8ND4a5D1c</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1734


















Some youtube video playlists of matches from Liverpool's 1989/90 Season...



a playlist of 1989/90 season videos from the superb Dave Waller youtube channel:-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twcQvJIwBPy3F5eGGYv62TVj


a playlist of 1989/90 season videos from the superb Neil Robertson youtube channel:-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm


a playlist of 1989/90 season videos from the superb Paul Collins youtube channel:- 

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc


a playlist of 1989/90 season videos from the superb kofiyuk youtube channel:-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiiej1CzV8ORtXexGTDvW98lsjPMQ_5i-


a playlist of 1989/90 season videos from the superb idamaria7 youtube channel:-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtu2HDQnmvVtzaSAWBoQOSg



some older Liverpool 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641
















Season Reviews & Specials...



'Liverpool FC Season Review 1989/90' - 109 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo</a>



'Liverpool FC champions 1990 - goals & interviews' - 10 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rcgUWuPcd0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rcgUWuPcd0I</a>



'LIVERPOOL 1990 TITLE FEATURE' - 6 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G5RSvsQKxLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G5RSvsQKxLE</a>



'Liverpool FC 1989/90 goals + radio commentary' - 15 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7mRDfw123jk/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7mRDfw123jk/</a>






'ITV review of 1989/90 1st division season' - 14 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b2uBgYwZGO4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b2uBgYwZGO4</a>



'1989-90 Season (ITV)' - 2 hours:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5aTcAmvViHw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5aTcAmvViHw</a>






'Liverpool - Team of the Decade' - 2 hours:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>



'Liverpool - The 80's' - 100 minutes, from the BBC:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xpxtd3



'Liverpool Six of the best matches from the 80's' - 59 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QVSAXMww4Rg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QVSAXMww4Rg</a>



'Football's Greatest Teams .. Liverpool' - 27 minutes; general Liverpool video - with a fair bit of 80's coverage):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4</a>



'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


















Some online articles and information on the 1989/90 Season...


'We are the Champions: 1989-90  Liverpool' - https://gameofthepeople.com/2019/07/02/we-are-the-champions-1989-90-liverpool

'The team that was: 1989/90' - https://anfieldindex.com/36482/the-team-that-was-liverpool-1989-90.html

'Liverpool's 1989-90 title winners: Where are they now?' (2020) - www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12029754/liverpools-1989-90-title-winners-where-are-they-now

'Liverpool FC 1989/90: Title number 18 secured but an empire crumbles' - www.thisisanfield.com/2020/02/liverpool-fc-1989-90-title-number-18-secured-but-an-empire-crumbles

'How an untouchable Liverpool slipped into decline' - www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2020/0620/1148595-how-an-untouchable-liverpool-slipped-into-decline

'Reliving the 1980s: Did Liverpool and Dalglish get it wrong?' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2011/08/signings-88-91

'EFL Archive: Liverpool claim 18th league title' - www.efl.com/news/2020/march/efl-archive-liverpool-claim-18th-league-title

'Liverpools last league triumph in 1990' - https://scroll.in/field/957805/pause-rewind-play-liverpools-last-league-triumph-in-1990-was-a-case-of-normal-service-resuming

'"Remember, bigheads, we need to go and win it again!' - www.fourfourtwo.com/features/liverpool-last-title-victory-first-division-premier-league-barry-venison-this-is-anfield

'Highlights From the Last Time Liverpool Won the Title' - www.90min.com/posts/highlights-from-the-last-time-liverpool-won-the-title-30-years-ago-01e705shcp0g

'Reeling in Villa: the last time Liverpool won the title' - www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/25/signing-ronny-rosenthal-reeling-in-villa-last-time-liverpool-won-title

'Remembering the day Barnes and Rush fired the Reds to the title' - https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-1990-league-champions-division-one-on-this-day-422493

'Liverpools 1989-90 title win: John Barnes' - www.polishnews.co.uk/liverpools-1989-90-title-win-john-barnes-displays-soccer-information

'Remembering Ronny Rosenthal' - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2020/02/21/remembering-rocket-ronny-rosenthal-the-underrated-striker-who-helped-liverpool-to-the-1989-90-title

'Story of the last time Liverpool won league title in 1990' (pre-2020) - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/story-last-time-liverpool-won-17893466

'How Kenny Dalglish led a grief-stricken club to glory in 1989/90' - www.fourfourtwo.com/features/liverpools-last-title-win-how-kenny-dalglish-led-a-grief-stricken-club-glory-198990

'Liverpool's 1989-90 title win: John Barnes reflects' - www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12032748/liverpools-1989-90-title-win-john-barnes-reflects

'Gary Gillespie on last title win' - www.scotsman.com/sport/football/celtic/latest-celtic-news/interview-gary-gillespie-liverpools-last-title-win-and-shedding-tear-when-they-clinch-it-season-2890584

'Gary Gillespie & others: 30 Years of Dreaming' (also touches on Liverpool as a city) - https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2020/04/sport/liverpoolpremierleaguetitle

'My First Game: Liverpool 5 Crewe Alexandra 1  September 25, 1990' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/03/first-game-liverpool-5-crewe-1-1990

'The Third Summer Of Love: 1990' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2012/07/1990-the-third-summer-of-love

'What the world of sport looked like back in 1990' - www.sportinglife.com/football/news/when-liverpool-last-won-the-title/178766















Some RAWK threads on the 1989/90 Season...


'Being Liverpool: 1989-90 Season - Get inspired!' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313106.0

'The 1989-90 season. how it unfolded!' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309616

'Advent Calendar - Day 21. Coventry City 1 Liverpool 6 (Six), 5th May 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324728

'Coventry Away 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309086

'Liverpool 4 Man United 0; September 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=93275

'Liverpool v man United 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=118271

'in 1989/90 after 27 games, we had 53 points... we got 54 now....' (2006 thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109136

'1990-2008: 18 Years Down The Liverpool Left.' (2008 thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=227166












^ 1990/91 Team Photos - with trophies won in the 1989/90 season.






-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.

Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

Re: Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season...
Was there any feeling back then that it might be the last one for a while? Obviously nobody could have foreseen quite how long it'd be til the next one, but were the signs there?
Re: Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season...
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:47:23 am
Was there any feeling back then that it might be the last one for a while? Obviously nobody could have foreseen quite how long it'd be til the next one, but were the signs there?
I think it's too easy now to say there was

We started following season with 8 wins from 8

Even when we didn't win that title it was just seen as a blip

Hindsight is 20/20 vision and all that

Thanks for posting Jason. Unreal research and thanks for using a post of mine in your links
Re: Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season...
I was at the last game of the season away to Coventry. A lovely sunny day and we won 1-6.

Great times.
Re: Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season...
Barnes hat trick SO
