.The 1989/90 Season - Liverpool's 18th league title...
Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's 1989/90 Season
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1989%E2%80%9390_Liverpool_F.C._season
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page
for the 1989/90 Season - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/31
LiverWeb's Match Info Page
for the 1989/90 Season - https://web.archive.org/web/20110606125314/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=198990
11vs11 Match Info Page
for the 1989/90 Season - www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/1990Match Highlights...
'Arsenal v Liverpool - 12/08/1989 Charity Shield
' - 26 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CpU5FhsZE48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CpU5FhsZE48</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2419
League Match 1 : Liverpool 3 Manchester City 1
- 4 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e75F500yI0w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e75F500yI0w</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1693
League Match 2 : Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
':-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1694
League Match 3 : Luton 0-0 Liverpool
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1695
League Match 4 : Derby 0-3 Liverpool
:-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1696
League Match 5 : Liverpool v Crystal Palace 12/09/1989
- 54 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/snxMmDZtaAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/snxMmDZtaAM</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1697
League Match 6 : Liverpool 0-0 Luton
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1698
League Match 7 : Everton v Liverpool 23/09/1989
- 28 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IFyedW-frAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IFyedW-frAE</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1700
League Match 8 : Wimbledon 1-2 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OFL27W2uI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OFL27W2uI</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1702
League Match 9 : Southampton 4-1 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9bEvTWFcLxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9bEvTWFcLxk</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1703
League Match 10 : Liverpool 1-0 Spurs
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jBN4Bzgmav4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jBN4Bzgmav4</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1705
League Match 11 : Liverpool 0-1 Coventry
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1706
League Match 12 : QPR 3-2 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7qSzrV6q3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7qSzrV6q3Y</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1707
League Match 13 : Millwall 1-2 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C6Ye-XcY4C8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C6Ye-XcY4C8</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1708
League Match 14 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal: 26/11/1989-1990
- 8 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IPYL6Jq1ttc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IPYL6Jq1ttc</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1709
League Match 15 : Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Liverpool
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1710
League Match 16 : Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d3hcEhTWLGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d3hcEhTWLGU</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1711
League Match 17 : Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1712
League Match 18 : Chelsea 2-5 Liverpool
- 32 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FrXuEelxvtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FrXuEelxvtw</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1713
League Match 19 : Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5JM26um2To" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5JM26um2To</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1714
League Match 20 : Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1715
League Match 21 : Liverpool 1-0 Charlton
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1716
League Match 22 : Nottingham Forest 2-2 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kDe3x2aMb7Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kDe3x2aMb7Q</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1717
League Match 23 : Liverpool 2-2 Luton
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgJcYdwCZTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgJcYdwCZTs</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1720
League Match 24 : Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1721
League Match 25 : Liverpool 2-1 Everton
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mkEGWb5Kcwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mkEGWb5Kcwc</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1724
League Match 26 : Norwich 0-0 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iVkk2MJDaa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iVkk2MJDaa8</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1725
League Match 27 : Liverpool 1-0 Millwall
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1727
League Match 28 : Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool
- 44 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eou1v_HfPXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eou1v_HfPXE</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1730
League Match 29 : Spurs 1-0 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VNY3ilSE-q8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VNY3ilSE-q8</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1731
League Match 30 : Liverpool 3-2 Southampton
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UaM9sQrR8mw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UaM9sQrR8mw</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1732
League Match 31 : Liverpool 2-1 Wimbledon
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1733
League Match 32 : Charlton 0-4 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FLqtXfepxxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FLqtXfepxxQ</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1735
League Match 33 : Liverpool 2-2 Nottingham Forest
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1736
League Match 34 : Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gsqQ4MZq6dc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gsqQ4MZq6dc</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1737
League Match 35 : Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mahMACDBOFo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mahMACDBOFo</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1738
League Match 36 : Liverpool v QPR - 28/04/1990
- 44 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ffpBNQvWjKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ffpBNQvWjKE</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1739
'CHAMPIONS | Liverpool 2-1 QPR | 1989/90 | FL Classics
' - 4 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZDxm96D2qpc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZDxm96D2qpc</a>
League match 37 : Liverpool 1 Derby 0
- 2 minute highlights; with Kenny coming on as a sub
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pvGUUMa-NYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pvGUUMa-NYY</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1740
League Match 38 : Coventry City 1-6 Liverpool
- 6 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c0wDipNxVxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c0wDipNxVxs</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1741
League Match 38 : Coventry City 1-6 Liverpool
- 36 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dxN9UXJthAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dxN9UXJthAY</a>Final League Table...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/05-may-1990
- with adjustable week-by-week league tables for the whole season.League Cup...
2nd Round, 1st Leg : Liverpool 5-2 Wigan
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1699
2nd Round, 2nd leg : Wigan 0-3 Liverpool
:-
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1701
3rd Round : Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uLCuxs_3iz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uLCuxs_3iz8</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1704The FA Cup...
3rd Round : Swansea 0-0 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AMzqAivc8pE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AMzqAivc8pE</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1718
3rd Round replay : Liverpool 8-0 Swansea
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XvHIEh0AuEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XvHIEh0AuEM</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1719
4th Round : Norwich 0-0 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3nGEuF_C3hM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3nGEuF_C3hM</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1722
4th Round replay : Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANVso8o46dk</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1723
5th Round : Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pIEyjUg26Do" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pIEyjUg26Do</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1726
6th Round : QPR 2-2 Liverpool
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T7BmXrg9qaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T7BmXrg9qaI</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1728
6th Round replay : Liverpool 1-0
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PCVlMNeEeME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PCVlMNeEeME</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1729
Semi-Final : Liverpool 3-4 Crystal Palace
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SG8ND4a5D1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SG8ND4a5D1c</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1734Some youtube video playlists of matches from Liverpool's 1989/90 Season...
a playlist of 1989/90 season videos
from the superb Dave Waller youtube channel
:- www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0twcQvJIwBPy3F5eGGYv62TVj
a playlist of 1989/90 season videos
from the superb Neil Robertson youtube channel
:- www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v5gHLD8Ak0H0C-gEZ1ptwhm
a playlist of 1989/90 season videos
from the superb Paul Collins youtube channel
:- www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GfhbEERKgo_gKL-Jee9wgc
a playlist of 1989/90 season videos
from the superb kofiyuk youtube channel
:- www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiiej1CzV8ORtXexGTDvW98lsjPMQ_5i-
a playlist of 1989/90 season videos
from the superb idamaria7 youtube channel
:- www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtu2HDQnmvVtzaSAWBoQOSg
some older Liverpool 'Club History
' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641Season Reviews & Specials...
'Liverpool FC Season Review 1989/90
' - 109 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3pR0zz2wSo</a>
'Liverpool FC champions 1990 - goals & interviews
' - 10 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rcgUWuPcd0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rcgUWuPcd0I</a>
'LIVERPOOL 1990 TITLE FEATURE
' - 6 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G5RSvsQKxLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G5RSvsQKxLE</a>
'Liverpool FC 1989/90 goals + radio commentary
' - 15 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7mRDfw123jk/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7mRDfw123jk/</a>
'ITV review of 1989/90 1st division season
' - 14 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b2uBgYwZGO4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b2uBgYwZGO4</a>
'1989-90 Season (ITV)
' - 2 hours
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5aTcAmvViHw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5aTcAmvViHw</a>
'Liverpool - Team of the Decade
' - 2 hours
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvYLKiZm40U</a>
'Liverpool - The 80's
' - 100 minutes, from the BBC
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/xpxtd3
'Liverpool Six of the best matches from the 80's
' - 59 minutes
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QVSAXMww4Rg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QVSAXMww4Rg</a>
'Football's Greatest Teams .. Liverpool
' - 27 minutes; general Liverpool video - with a fair bit of 80's coverage)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmtZYKyd8d4</a>'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards)
& some older 'Club History' videos
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641Some online articles and information on the 1989/90 Season...
'We are the Champions: 1989-90 Liverpool' - https://gameofthepeople.com/2019/07/02/we-are-the-champions-1989-90-liverpool
'The team that was: 1989/90' - https://anfieldindex.com/36482/the-team-that-was-liverpool-1989-90.html
'Liverpool's 1989-90 title winners: Where are they now?' (2020)
- www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12029754/liverpools-1989-90-title-winners-where-are-they-now
'Liverpool FC 1989/90: Title number 18 secured but an empire crumbles' - www.thisisanfield.com/2020/02/liverpool-fc-1989-90-title-number-18-secured-but-an-empire-crumbles
'How an untouchable Liverpool slipped into decline' - www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2020/0620/1148595-how-an-untouchable-liverpool-slipped-into-decline
'Reliving the 1980s: Did Liverpool and Dalglish get it wrong?' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2011/08/signings-88-91
'EFL Archive: Liverpool claim 18th league title' - www.efl.com/news/2020/march/efl-archive-liverpool-claim-18th-league-title
'Liverpools last league triumph in 1990' - https://scroll.in/field/957805/pause-rewind-play-liverpools-last-league-triumph-in-1990-was-a-case-of-normal-service-resuming
'"Remember, bigheads, we need to go and win it again!' - www.fourfourtwo.com/features/liverpool-last-title-victory-first-division-premier-league-barry-venison-this-is-anfield
'Highlights From the Last Time Liverpool Won the Title' - www.90min.com/posts/highlights-from-the-last-time-liverpool-won-the-title-30-years-ago-01e705shcp0g
'Reeling in Villa: the last time Liverpool won the title' - www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/25/signing-ronny-rosenthal-reeling-in-villa-last-time-liverpool-won-title
'Remembering the day Barnes and Rush fired the Reds to the title' - https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-1990-league-champions-division-one-on-this-day-422493
'Liverpools 1989-90 title win: John Barnes' - www.polishnews.co.uk/liverpools-1989-90-title-win-john-barnes-displays-soccer-information
'Remembering Ronny Rosenthal' - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2020/02/21/remembering-rocket-ronny-rosenthal-the-underrated-striker-who-helped-liverpool-to-the-1989-90-title
'Story of the last time Liverpool won league title in 1990' (pre-2020)
- www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/story-last-time-liverpool-won-17893466
'How Kenny Dalglish led a grief-stricken club to glory in 1989/90' - www.fourfourtwo.com/features/liverpools-last-title-win-how-kenny-dalglish-led-a-grief-stricken-club-glory-198990
'Liverpool's 1989-90 title win: John Barnes reflects' - www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12032748/liverpools-1989-90-title-win-john-barnes-reflects
'Gary Gillespie on last title win' - www.scotsman.com/sport/football/celtic/latest-celtic-news/interview-gary-gillespie-liverpools-last-title-win-and-shedding-tear-when-they-clinch-it-season-2890584
'Gary Gillespie & others: 30 Years of Dreaming' (also touches on Liverpool as a city)
- https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2020/04/sport/liverpoolpremierleaguetitle
'My First Game: Liverpool 5 Crewe Alexandra 1 September 25, 1990' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/03/first-game-liverpool-5-crewe-1-1990
'The Third Summer Of Love: 1990' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2012/07/1990-the-third-summer-of-love
'What the world of sport looked like back in 1990' - www.sportinglife.com/football/news/when-liverpool-last-won-the-title/178766Some RAWK threads on the 1989/90 Season...
'Being Liverpool: 1989-90 Season - Get inspired!' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313106.0
'The 1989-90 season. how it unfolded!' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309616
'Advent Calendar - Day 21. Coventry City 1 Liverpool 6 (Six), 5th May 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324728
'Coventry Away 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309086
'Liverpool 4 Man United 0; September 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=93275
'Liverpool v man United 1990' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=118271
'in 1989/90 after 27 games, we had 53 points... we got 54 now....' (2006 thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109136
'1990-2008: 18 Years Down The Liverpool Left.' (2008 thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=227166
^ 1990/91 Team Photos - with trophies won in the 1989/90 season
.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index
of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0
Some 'older
' League Titles : 1989/90
: 1987/88
: 1985/86
: 1983/84
: 1982/83
: 1981/82
: 1979/80
: 1978/79
: 1976/77
: 1975/76
: 1972/73
: 1965/66
: 1963/64
.Shankly
: Paisley
: Fagan
: Houllier
: Rafa
: Klopp
. | Clemence
: Neal
: Thompson
: Hansen
: A. Kennedy
: Barnes
: Callaghan
: Souness
: R. Kennedy
: Rush
: Dalglish
.Lawrence
: Yeats
: Hughes
: Smith
: St John
: Hunt
: Keegan
: Toshack
: Heighway
: Case
: McDermott
: Fairclough
: Johnson
: Whelan
: Johnston
: Nicol
: Lawrenson Grobbelaar
: Molby
: McMahon
: Beardsley
: Aldridge
. | McManaman
: Fowler
: Berger
: Carragher
: Owen
: Gerrard
: Smicer
: Hyypia
: Heskey
: Biscan
: Riise
: Baros
.Cisse
: Garcia
: Alonso
: Reina
: Crouch
: Agger
: Aurelio
: Sissoko
: Kuyt
: Lucas
: Mascherano
: Torres
: Suarez
: Sturridge
: Coutinho
: Henderson
: Origi
: Firmino
.'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards)
& some older 'Club History' videos
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641