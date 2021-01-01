« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bad Smells  (Read 330 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,259
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Bad Smells
« on: Today at 10:44:38 am »
Had to declare 'Major Incident' here..opening outer bag with wet cat food in.....one sachet  had burst..fish...ages ago...the smell!!!!! ☠️😨🤢🤮.....gagging and bawking for 20 mins....cleaned up everywhere opened every window and  door...bowls and plates of vinegar and bi carb everywhere to neutralise smell....There is no God.


no wonder cat shit smells!

Feel free to paint aromas with words...
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:44:38 am
Had to declare 'Major Incident' here..opening outer bag with wet cat food in.....one sachet  had burst..fish...ages ago...the smell!!!!! ☠️😨🤢🤮.....gagging and bawking for 20 mins....cleaned up everywhere opened every window and  door...bowls and plates of vinegar and bi carb everywhere to neutralise smell....There is no God.


no wonder cat shit smells!

Feel free to paint aromas with words...

Blocked waste pipe on a commerical coffee machine contains, hot water, coffee and milk (dairy/alternate) over and extended period of time if not cleaned properly.

It smells like someones ass after they've run a marathon.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,232
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm »
A few years ago when I use to make chai and sell at the African Oye . On the Monday I was going to France and overslept. I had to leave sharpish for my coach to London and told my mate who stayed the night to drink or chuck what was left in the urn and clean it. The twat never and I got home in the October and my whole flat fucking stunk of off milk . It was fucking horrible .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:51 pm »
The inside of a belly button. Like a toxic wasteland.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,259
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:25:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:55:51 pm
The inside of a belly button. Like a toxic wasteland.

Maybe wash it?
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm »
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,080
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm »
My place of work is a 'government department in Liverpool that deals with people from overseas'. I've worked there for in excess of 10 years and in a variety of roles and departments. I actually enjoy it, I moan a lot, but I enjoy the work and more so the people I work with.

Anyhoo, a few years ago I used to work on the public counter where applicants would come in and present documentation and evidence as to why they couldn't return to their country of origin. At the time, Liverpool was the only place in the entire UK where you could hand in these documents. Such was the red tape nonsense, they couldn't scan them, they had to be passed over in person. Some poor souls would travel in excess of hours and hours from somewhere like Portsmouth or Inverness only to be in and out within 20 minutes.

I was offered overtime to do this on a Saturday and because I was one of the few people trained in speedily going through the process, not turning up wasn't an option.
Like an idiot I went for a 'quick pint after work' and ended up falling in about 3am absolutely bladdered. I woke up at 7am, half-dressed, rough as toast and panic stricken.

I just about go into work on time, having asked to the cab driver to stop twice because I thought I was gonna spew my guts up. Despite my copious cups of coffee and pints of water, plus cheese on toast, I felt awful. Then my morning got a whole lot worse.

There is, or there used to be, a nationality where the females wore a hijab type of garment which had pockets under their armpits. Thus, this is where they would keep important documents such as passport, ID card and such.
My next applicant was one such lady, who by her own admission, had travelled the day before from Sussex or somewhere, but didn't want to pay for a hotel and therefore had slept in Liverpool ONE bus station overnight. 

This woman took her passport out of her armpit and waved it under my nose! The smell was horrendous, I could feel myself baulking as she said, "look, look officer, my passport!" I had to excuse myself and empty my stomach in the gents loo before coming back a pale shade of green.
I had to pick up this document and examine it and the thing was damp with sweat. To this day it remains a memorable experience.

Just to add, please don't think this story has racial undertones or I'm mocking this woman, despite my distress she was treated with the utmost respect. Her passport wasn't mind you.  ;)
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,320
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:07:22 pm »
Like my Thai food

Once dropped a full bottle of fish sauce on the kitchen floor. Shattered everywhere

.... Thai food not for the next two years
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:10:09 pm »
Back in the late 80's I started work in a bank at age 16 and by 17 was one of the grunts serving on the counter.

Of the the business customers was the local fishmonger and he'd come in once a week to bank his takings. My first week on counter and I noticed a few of the more experienced cashiers suddenly close cos they needed the loo or keep a customer chatting. I finished serving my customer and this fishmonger guy appears at my till. He hands through bundles of notes and the stench of stale fish slaps me round the head like a baseball bat. I had to sit there and count all the notes, gagging all the while. For the rest of the day my hands stunk like I'd been fingering some fat, old hooker. After that, I joined the game of cat & mouse to try and avoid having to serve him.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:37 pm »
Our youngest was 2 and we were all going on holiday, flying early from Manchester Airport. I used to do the meet & greet parking and it was about 5am when we're just getting to the complex and the little one says "I don't feel well" before promptly spewing all over herself.

Obvious priority was to change her outfit - and we had a suitcase full of clothes so that wasnt a problem. Drove to the petrol station there and we lifted her out. In the bottom of the car seat was a pool of puke. Luckily, the petrol station had a tap with a short hose attached. We spent the next 15 minutes rinsing as much puke off her clothes and the seat. Had the presence of mind, even that early in the morning, to go in the petrol station shop where they thankfully sold rolls of bin bags. Proceeded to bundle all the cloths in one, and the car seat in another. Then double and triple-bagged them all. Did the car handover ok (the bags in the boot) and off we went on holiday, forgetting about what waited for us.

The car, much to our relief, didn't smell too bad when we got back. But when we got home and opened the bags. Jesus wept. The quick rinsing obviously didn't remove all traces, and it had had a week in an airtight environment to ferment.

Ended up binning the car seat and the clothes because even after a full wash, the smell lingered about them.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,320
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:51:17 pm »
Anyone else been down an alley in New York?

/ End thread
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,357
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm »
Many years ago I had the misfortune of working in Manchester. Came out of one of the back entrances/exits of Piccadilly and under the arches when I was suddenly splattered. Wasnt one pigeon shitting on me, it was a group of them in unison (I must be the luckiest man alive).

Did a u turn and got the train back home again to shower and change but had about 20 minutes of berating in the very ammonia type smell of pigeon shit. And the colour of it too

Just brought back a vivid memory there! Horrific.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:51:10 pm »
I work for a sign company and we once had a fishmonger come in to see about getting his van decorated. I didnt know who he was and walked in and said "What the fuck is that smell?" Absolutely reaked.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,737
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Bad Smells
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:45:52 pm »
We call the office toilet "Ground Zero" after the boss has been in there for a shit  :(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 