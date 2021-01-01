My place of work is a 'government department in Liverpool that deals with people from overseas'. I've worked there for in excess of 10 years and in a variety of roles and departments. I actually enjoy it, I moan a lot, but I enjoy the work and more so the people I work with.Anyhoo, a few years ago I used to work on the public counter where applicants would come in and present documentation and evidence as to why they couldn't return to their country of origin. At the time, Liverpool was the only place in the entire UK where you could hand in these documents. Such was the red tape nonsense, they couldn't scan them, they had to be passed over in person. Some poor souls would travel in excess of hours and hours from somewhere like Portsmouth or Inverness only to be in and out within 20 minutes.I was offered overtime to do this on a Saturday and because I was one of the few people trained in speedily going through the process, not turning up wasn't an option.Like an idiot I went for a 'quick pint after work' and ended up falling in about 3am absolutely bladdered. I woke up at 7am, half-dressed, rough as toast and panic stricken.I just about go into work on time, having asked to the cab driver to stop twice because I thought I was gonna spew my guts up. Despite my copious cups of coffee and pints of water, plus cheese on toast, I felt awful. Then my morning got a whole lot worse.There is, or there used to be, a nationality where the females wore a hijab type of garment which had pockets under their armpits. Thus, this is where they would keep important documents such as passport, ID card and such.My next applicant was one such lady, who by her own admission, had travelled the day before from Sussex or somewhere, but didn't want to pay for a hotel and therefore had slept in Liverpool ONE bus station overnight.This woman took her passport out of her armpit and waved it under my nose! The smell was horrendous, I could feel myself baulking as she said, "look, look officer, my passport!" I had to excuse myself and empty my stomach in the gents loo before coming back a pale shade of green.I had to pick up this document and examine it and the thing was damp with sweat. To this day it remains a memorable experience.Just to add, please don't think this story has racial undertones or I'm mocking this woman, despite my distress she was treated with the utmost respect. Her passport wasn't mind you.