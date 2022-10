Hi. I hope RAWK can help me.

I am an old Kopite who had the good fortune to be in Rome in 1977 for our first European Cup win.Roy Clinton , a Liverpool lad, was with me. He lived in Tuebrook, I'm from Wirral.

We both worked at ER SQUIBB on the Wirral. Roy in Accounts, me in Engineering Life took us in different directions and I'd like to find Roy.

If RAWK can help me find Roy you'd make two old lads very happy.

Thank you in advance for any assistance you can offer.