A win at home and all some people can talk about is Milner coming on. Jeez.



We look noticeably weaker defensively whenever he comes on. Elliott and Milner in midfield is suicidal. Especially if Fabinho is the 6. I assume it's due to personnel not being available but it's hard to watch. Rangers didn't have a shot on target until that double sub. Milner's been amazing for us so people shouldn't be vitriolic but it's not an exaggeration to say that subbing him on this season has given our opponents the upper hand on multiple occasions.