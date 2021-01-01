I'm happy with that. We took any sting out of the game and just relentlessly wore Rangers down.



I'm not sold on the front four as most attacks seemed to end with one of the four taking a shot into a crowded penalty area with the other three all standing close to each other in that penalty area. It's good to have some variety to our tactics though and Rangers are probably on a par with the bottom half of the Premier League so it seems viable.



It was good to see Trent playing with a smile on his face.