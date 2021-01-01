« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53

harryc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:31:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:29:43 pm
poor performance. attack isnt firing at all at the moment.

Fabinho was awful when he came on.

😳
Funky_Gibbons

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:32:38 pm »
A win at home and all some people can talk about is Milner coming on. Jeez.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:33:15 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:29:43 pm
poor performance. attack isnt firing at all at the moment.

Fabinho was awful when he came on.

I know for sure you didn't watch Liverpool v Rangers on this plain of existence.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:32:38 pm
A win at home and all some people can talk about is Milner coming on. Jeez.

I never realised so many people were so obsessed by him.
thaddeus

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:35:36 pm »
I'm happy with that.  We took any sting out of the game and just relentlessly wore Rangers down.

I'm not sold on the front four as most attacks seemed to end with one of the four taking a shot into a crowded penalty area with the other three all standing close to each other in that penalty area.  It's good to have some variety to our tactics though and Rangers are probably on a par with the bottom half of the Premier League so it seems viable.

It was good to see Trent playing with a smile on his face.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:36:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:33:42 pm
I never realised so many people were so obsessed by him.
Anti-Ribena crowd, hipsters. 
lfc_col

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:37:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:35:36 pm
and Rangers are probably on a par with the bottom half of the Premier League so it seems viable.

You really think that  :o
DonkeyWan

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:33:42 pm
I never realised so many people were so obsessed by him.
TBF, people are nervy after the season start and when Milner and Fabinho came on Liverpool definitely saw a dip. So, not surprising folk are talkling about them a little.

However, the fact that Fabinhop was benched initially speaks volumes, Klopp has definitely decided that midfield needs work and was ruthless in dropping a previously undroppable player. Could be an interesting few weeks if Klopp decides to outgun other teams.
SvenJohansen

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:29:43 pm
poor performance. attack isnt firing at all at the moment.

Fabinho was awful when he came on.

This is a piss-take right?
kennedy81

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:39:10 pm »
It's all about results until they can get some confidence going again. We'll know where we're really at when we play Arsenal. Rangers are a poor side and offered very little. Still I thought there were some positive signs tonight and a 2-0 win in the CL is always welcome.
Wghennessy

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:44:08 pm »
Are people fucking serious saying that was a poor performance? The game was over in 50 minutes and we coasted the game. We have 13 games this month...what the fuck do people expect?

On another day we win 5 nil...but we won 2 nil and it was never ever in doubt.
StL-Dono

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:44:11 pm »
Lots of people calling for Arthur to have gotten a run-out tonight in place of Milner.

But, I'm not aware that you can sub into a game if you're not actually on the bench. 

Would have loved to have seen him trot out in his street clothes though...
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:38:10 pm
TBF, people are nervy after the season start and when Milner and Fabinho came on Liverpool definitely saw a dip. So, not surprising folk are talkling about them a little.

However, the fact that Fabinhop was benched initially speaks volumes, Klopp has definitely decided that midfield needs work and was ruthless in dropping a previously undroppable player. Could be an interesting few weeks if Klopp decides to outgun other teams.

I would say Fab is the bigger challenge at the moment though, as he has definitely lost his mojo at the moment. Of course people are nervous but the team cannot do more than win with a clean sheet.
Wghennessy

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:38:10 pm
TBF, people are nervy after the season start and when Milner and Fabinho came on Liverpool definitely saw a dip. So, not surprising folk are talkling about them a little.

However, the fact that Fabinhop was benched initially speaks volumes, Klopp has definitely decided that midfield needs work and was ruthless in dropping a previously undroppable player. Could be an interesting few weeks if Klopp decides to outgun other teams.

No it doesnt. Klopp knows that we had Rangers tonight, Arsenal at the weekend the Rangers again midweek followed by City the following weekend oh then West Ham 3 days later followed by Notts Forest 3 days after that then to top it off Ajax.

Its managing legs. Its realising that we could get away with a 2 in midfield and allowing a player to take a few days off. There isnt a narrative here.
Wghennessy

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 10:44:11 pm
Lots of people calling for Arthur to have gotten a run-out tonight in place of Milner.

But, I'm not aware that you can sub into a game if you're not actually on the bench. 

Would have loved to have seen him trot out in his street clothes though...

The Milner sub was fine and id rather we use Bajetic then Arthur to be honest
vicar

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:49:38 pm »
Solid performance that should have had a few more goals.
Nunez showed some good movement and just snatched at a few things, but looks promising.
Thought Henderson was excellent as was Tsimikas and some of Trents passing was outrageous.

Jota, Nunez and Diaz all could have been on the score sheet.
Big 10 days ahead.
killer-heels

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:46:45 pm
I would say Fab is the bigger challenge at the moment though, as he has definitely lost his mojo at the moment. Of course people are nervous but the team cannot do more than win with a clean sheet.

Yep out of all the players Fabinho is the biggest concern. There is a question about Salah and his goal scoring numbers, but in terms of all round performance, Fabinho has been poor.
harryc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:50:43 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 10:44:11 pm
Lots of people calling for Arthur to have gotten a run-out tonight in place of Milner.

But, I'm not aware that you can sub into a game if you're not actually on the bench. 

Would have loved to have seen him trot out in his street clothes though...

Would have liked to have seen Bajcetic get 10 mins  instead of Milner.
KillieRed

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:33:15 pm
I know for sure you didn't watch Liverpool v Rangers on this plain of existence.
;D

Seemed like a training game. The guys getting used to the new formation. The midfielders may not be ideal for the roles, but theyre great players & can adapt. I enjoyed the forwards interchange. We may have to accept this as a season of transition, but I will take 2-0 in any game.
Avens

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:00:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:38:10 pm
TBF, people are nervy after the season start and when Milner and Fabinho came on Liverpool definitely saw a dip. So, not surprising folk are talkling about them a little.

However, the fact that Fabinhop was benched initially speaks volumes, Klopp has definitely decided that midfield needs work and was ruthless in dropping a previously undroppable player. Could be an interesting few weeks if Klopp decides to outgun other teams.

They're nervy so come on here to complain about Milner getting a 10 minute stint at the end of a comfortable win? Seems strange but OK.

Weird to read criticism of Jota after that performance. Excellent link up play and I think he's showing that he's much more than just a finisher.

Also amazing to read someone having a go at Luis Diaz who was again brilliant. Sure, his style of play is a little rough round the edges but he's chaos and unpredictable and makes things happen. Superb player.
Angelius

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:01:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:50:35 pm
Yep out of all the players Fabinho is the biggest concern. There is a question about Salah and his goal scoring numbers, but in terms of all round performance, Fabinho has been poor.

Yeah, don't know what's up with him. Form seems to have gone completely out of the window - hopefully, it's a question of tired legs and rest.

Less bothered about Salah - obviously his level is incredibly high but he is still contributing and is not a liability in any way.
MPowerYNWA

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:05:13 pm »
Clean sheet.

Win.

One step at a time.

Now is the time to get behind the team and help keep momentum, not just looking for faults to keep negativity going.
redbyrdz

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7' Salah 53'
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:05:23 pm »
Played much better tonight. Better ball control, better passing, better pressing. Rangers gave us space though, they just stood off everything. But a win is a win!
Fiasco

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:05:48 pm »
Job well done, we could and should have scored a few more but Rangers shouldn't pose a threat to us even on an off day, we're levels ahead of them.
Ocean Red

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:06:38 pm »
Good performance and win tonight, and change in formation was good. Onwards and upwards and what a free kick by Trent.
jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #185 on: Today at 11:09:11 pm »
Rangers in the PL will probably be in the bottom 5 teams.
Let's see how we do against Arsenal and City.
That will be the judge of our season thus far.
redbyrdz

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #186 on: Today at 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:49:38 pm
Nunez showed some good movement and just snatched at a few things, but looks promising.

Nunez is willing and works hard, but his awareness of where the other players are isn't great. Maybe it'll come when he's here a bit longer.
Saus76

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #187 on: Today at 11:12:26 pm »
A win, a clean sheet - happy days. Better days to come, but pleased with the win. Hopefully this is the start of our season.
Mighty_Red

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #188 on: Today at 11:29:20 pm »
Big win and performance. Helped by a passive Rangers side but we looked more like ourselves albeit massively wasteful in front of goal.

Was disappointing to see Nunez spurn so many chances. The positive was that he wasn't massively mis-hitting his strikes, its just they were all at the keeper. Hoping this is just a confidence issue that can be ironed out but it will become worrying the longer it goes on.

Great strike from Trent, just what he needed, thought him staying a little more on the right side made us a bigger threat, it helped Mo and the others as there was always a ball to play.

Hopefully we've saved a couple of goals for Sunday!
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #189 on: Today at 11:35:13 pm »
We won comfortably and we kept a clean sheet. Good result.
Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #190 on: Today at 11:40:01 pm »
Whilst I thought Jota, Diaz, Tsmikas and Thiago were below their own standards and Nunez looked like he needed confidence and game time the team as a whole played well and were organised throughout except for a dip near the end. I though Henderson and Matip had good games as did Trent who will have picked up some lost confidence (helped by the words from the rest of the team, especially Thiago)


Watching that free kick again, always wanted to know how lip reading operates, is it something that can be used against you in the long run or are players told that an expert will relay it to the bench who can then get a message to the keeper.
keyop

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #191 on: Today at 11:46:21 pm »
A clean sheet, a timely goal for Trent, no new injuries, and Darwin looked a real handful. Thiago's tackling and break up play was excellent. Could've been 5 or 6 if it wasn't for their keeper.

After the last couple of months if you can't be happy with a comfortable win in 2nd gear, you're doing something wrong.

On to Arsenal.
ljycb

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #192 on: Today at 11:48:22 pm »
That was exactly what we needed. A nice, boring 2-0 win with the players getting the basics right. Loads to work on but that's a good thing!
4pool

Re: CL:
« Reply #193 on: Today at 11:52:05 pm »
Trent said we played a 4-4-2. With Jota off of Nunez.

Glad that people loved our 4-2-3-1 then..  :lmao
