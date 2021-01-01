Club Brugge in the next round it is then avoiding all the big guns.Be funny to see that happen and watch heads fall off.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fucking hell. What a scoreline that is.
Spurs are making hard work of what should be an easy group for them.
Assuming Napoli win their next two we wont be topping the group unless we beat them by 5 at Anfield. But by the same token, if we can beat Rangers next week we can qualify with a point in Amsterdam.
Barcelona penalty shout against Inter 90+2' - https://streamff.com/v/fc56d9 & https://www.ziscore.com/ws14/ & https://streamin.me/v/e20f8976
Thanks Jason!I'm not sure how that wasn't given but it's certainly funny
what's different with Napoli this year? Dominating the group by winning every match 3+ goals and also on top of Serie A.
