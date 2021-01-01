« previous next »
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
Spurs are making hard work of what should be an easy group for them.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:56:37 pm
Club Brugge in the next round it is then avoiding all the big guns.

Be funny to see that happen and watch heads fall off. ;D

And then one of the other English teams top their group and get someone like Barca.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:05:22 pm
Iska on Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm
Fucking hell.  What a scoreline that is.
The way Napoli play on the counter attack is like kryptonite to both Ajax and us.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:08:20 pm
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
Spurs are making hard work of what should be an easy group for them.
I had the Goals Show on my tablet and I'm not sure they even showed a single clip of it. Still, not like Conte to screw up a straightforward CL group, is it?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm

Ajax [1] - 0 Napoli; Mohammed Kudus 9 - https://dubz.co/v/9y8c1w & https://streamin.me/v/c5946a30

Ajax 1 - [1] Napoli; Giacomo Raspadori 18' - https://streamff.com/v/L9zSwZ & https://streamin.me/v/a0eaf30d

Ajax 1 - [2] Napoli; Di Lorenzo 33 - https://dubz.co/v/q56p4n & https://streamin.me/v/513ff86e

Ajax 1 - [3] Napoli; Zielinski 45 - https://dubz.co/v/z1qj6b & https://streamin.me/v/262f21e0

Ajax 1 - [4] Napoli; Raspadori 47 - https://dubz.co/v/6wfsyk & https://streamin.me/v/433536a0

Ajax 1 - [5] Napoli; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 63 - https://streamin.me/v/067db1d1 & https://dubz.co/v/z3krjy

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) second yellow card against Napoli 73' - https://streamja.com/qLg6X & https://streamin.me/v/b0d9f517

Ajax 1 - [6] Napoli; Gio Simeone 81 - https://dubz.co/v/zgk7kz & https://streamin.me/v/f5558ed7


Inter [1] - 0 Barcelona; Hakan Calhanoglu 45+1' - https://streamff.com/v/3KEa1v & https://streamin.me/v/f0282f50

Inter Milan penalty shout against Barcelona 22' - https://streamin.me/v/563739b8 & https://goalrush.xyz/XFZtlAUT

Pedri disallowed goal against Inter 67' - https://streamff.com/v/c8b0b8 & https://streamff.com/v/6ac0fe

Barcelona penalty shout against Inter 90+2' - https://streamff.com/v/fc56d9 & https://www.ziscore.com/ws14/ & https://streamin.me/v/e20f8976


Club Brugge [1] - 0 Atlético Madrid; Kamal Sowah 36' - https://streamff.com/v/tY1lRt & https://streamin.me/v/c3d11dd7

Club Brugge [2] - 0 Atlético Madrid; Ferran Jutgla 62' - https://streamff.com/v/RsHcbp & https://streamin.me/v/3ef140a2


Porto [1] - 0 Bayer Leverkusen; Zaidu 69 - https://dubz.co/v/xba81y &

Porto [2] - 0 Leverkusen; Galeno 86' - https://dubz.co/v/rnf2s1 & https://streamin.me/v/af9c36a1

Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) second yellow card against FC Porto 88' - https://streamja.com/B36EN


Frankfurt 0 - 0 Spurs.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
what's different with Napoli this year? Dominating the group by winning every match 3+ goals and also on top of Serie A.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm
Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Assuming Napoli win their next two we wont be topping the group unless we beat them by 5 at Anfield. But by the same token, if we can beat Rangers next week we can qualify with a point in Amsterdam.

If we do come second, need to avoid Real and Bayern ideally PSG also.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm
Thanks Jason!

oojason on Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Barcelona penalty shout against Inter 90+2' - https://streamff.com/v/fc56d9 & https://www.ziscore.com/ws14/ & https://streamin.me/v/e20f8976
I'm not sure how that wasn't given but it's certainly funny  ;D
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:27:58 pm
Thanks Jason!
I'm not sure how that wasn't given but it's certainly funny  ;D

No worries, mate. The slo-mo video here is even better - https://twitter.com/inie8tazo/status/1577407143581749249 ;D
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
Club Brugge have been fantastic.  Wow, 7 goals for, 0 conceded so far.

Great showing.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
Which looks more fun? Watching a Conte team play or watching paint dry?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
what's different with Napoli this year? Dominating the group by winning every match 3+ goals and also on top of Serie A.

They've turned over their squad really really well and can counter attack with the best of them. Anguissa was a steal in my opinion, exactly what we should have been targeting if we still believed in taking the best relegated player every year at a discount.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 03:31:59 am
Napoli look great. Weird none of the big clubs went for the Georgian winger who looks class.

There is still value in the market.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 04:40:14 am
Thought this was an old thread resurrected from the 04/05 season when I first glanced at the title.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 05:53:41 am
Kvaratshkelia is absolutely top class. Some top class scouting by Napoli to pluck him and Kim Min-Jae from nowhere. Probably talking £150m bare minimum to buy the pair now.
