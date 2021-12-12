Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
I was going to make a very predictable reply to annoy Barney but I see what hes done to stop people from doing that.
No Abu Dhabi gushing in here please
Get rid of PSG too if you're not listing City, no difference there.
Marseille - Sporting should at least be competitive and a decent warm-up before the main event for the day.
I think Frankfurt will smash you
So sporting marseille delayed ? Crowd trouble ?
Sporting - Marseille is at least as expected.
You expected Marseille to have the game wrapped up by half time?
Alexis Sanchez has started quite well at Marseille.
In our group...
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
what do we want from the other match in our group? draw or napoli loss?
