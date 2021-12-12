« previous next »
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
« on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
All fixtures kick off at 20:00 unless stated otherwise

TUESDAY 4TH OCTOBER

GROUP A

Ajax V Napoli BTSport 5
Liverpool V Rangers BTSport 2

GROUP B

Club Bruges V Atlético Madrid BTSport 6
FC Porto V Bayer 04 Leverkusen BTSport 7

GROUP C

Bayern Munich V Viktoria Plzen 17:45 BTSport 4
Inter Milan V Barcelona BTSport 4

GROUP D

Marseille V Sporting Lisbon 17:45 BTSport 1
Eintracht Frankfurt V Tottenham Hotspur BTSport 3

WEDNESDAY 5TH OCTOBER

GROUP E

FC Red Bull Salzburg V Dinamo Zagreb 17:45 BTSport 1
Chelsea V AC Milan BTSport 2

GROUP F

RB Leipzig V Celtic 17:45 BTSport 4
Real Madrid V Shakhtar Donetsk BTSport 6

GROUP G

Sevilla V Borussia Dortmund BTSport 7

GROUP H

Benfica V Paris Saint Germain BTSport 5
Juventus V Maccabi Haifa BTSport 8
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Champions League matches live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-champions-league-football-on-tv.html

Champions League matches live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-champions-league



60+ Stream sites for the 2022/23 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.pro : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



Some match highlights & full match replay sites:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : https://soccercatch.com : www.footballorgin.com : http://ourmatch.me : www.yoursoccerdose.com : https://highlightssoccerhd.com : http://hoofoot.com : http://highlightsfootball.com : https://footyfull.com : www.soccerhighlights.net : www.timesoccer.net : www.matchweek.top : www.footballhighlightspro.com


https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Champions_League : www.flashscore.co.uk
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
I was going to make a very predictable reply to annoy Barney but I see what hes done to stop people from doing that. :D
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
I was going to make a very predictable reply to annoy Barney but I see what hes done to stop people from doing that. :D

No Abu Dhabi gushing in here please  :D
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
No Abu Dhabi gushing in here please  :D

Was only going to be a banter gush (always the best kind)Ill leave it!
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Get rid of PSG too if you're not listing City, no difference there.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Thought this was a throwback thread of our Istanbul season. Bit disappointed
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Marseille - Sporting should at least be competitive and a decent warm-up before the main event for the day.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Inter have been as average as us this season. Can see Barca turning them over.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
They're no different in that they're sportswashing scum, but there aren't too many PSG supporters on RAWK.
There's seemingly plenty of Abu Dhabi, Haaland, Ped supporters that used to be Liverpool fans.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Fuckin hell just seen the BT Ad for Everton v Man Utd this weekend with one of the Utd players declaring We're Back!!
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
I think Frankfurt will smash you
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
So sporting marseille delayed ? Crowd trouble ?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Sorry, posing on another teams forum like a tool isn't my cup of tea.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Sporting Lisbon got stuck in traffic apparently.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Good start and goal by Sporting, Should probably be 2-0
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Beautiful Bayern move . 4-0

Var offside still 3-0
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
This is a butchering. They can't get out of their own half
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Sporting now 2-1 down and goalie been sent off
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Sporting - Marseille is at least as expected.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
You expected Marseille to have the game wrapped up by half time?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Spurs last game in the group is Marseille away, will be hilarious when Sanchez Guendouzi and Tavares dispatch them into the europa league
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
I wouldn't count out Sporting just yet but it was at least competitive until the red card which is what I expected.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Bayern Munich [1] - 0 Viktoria Plzen; Leroy Sane 7' - https://streamff.com/v/iUwJvf & https://streamin.me/v/cdcdb7f8

Bayern Munich [2] - 0 Viktoria Plzen; Serge Gnabry 13' - https://streamff.com/v/0eRAmn & https://streamin.me/v/f0298b90

Bayern Munich [3] - 0 Viktoria Plzen; Sadio Mane 21' - https://streamff.com/v/tCgoic & https://streamin.me/v/d40a0446

Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Viktoria Plzen; Jamal Musiala disallowed goal 36' - https://streamin.me/v/f9bfdc24 & https://goalrush.xyz/ocaywK26

Bayern Munich [4] - 0 Viktoria Plzen; Leroy Sane 50' - https://streamff.com/v/MJ3HuD & https://streamin.me/v/3c2bae1f

Bayern Munich [5] - 0 Viktoria Plzen; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 59' - https://streamff.com/v/FRJJtk & https://streamin.me/v/0fda9f48



Marseille 0 - [1] Sporting; Francisco Trincão 1' - https://dubz.co/v/trkh7d & https://streamin.me/v/575ead72

Marseille [1] - 1 Sporting; Sanchez 13' - https://dubz.co/v/24pt4b & https://streamin.me/v/2b3fedea

Marseille [2] - 1 Sporting; Amine Harit 16' - https://dubz.co/v/ff1868 & https://streamin.me/v/b554282d

Marseille 2 - 1 Sporting | Adan red card for Sporting on 22' - https://dubz.co/v/b13twa & https://streamin.me/v/a3783ecb

Marseille [3] - 1 Sporting; Leonardo Balerdi 28' - https://dubz.co/v/21xy86 & https://streamin.me/v/ab76c865

Marseille [4] - 1 Sporting; Chancel Mbemba 84' - https://dubz.co/v/aw9v41 &

Alexis Sanchez big miss against Sporting 87' - https://dubz.co/v/y64j3d & https://streamin.me/v/7be90e16

Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Should have been a straight red for another Sporting player who then dived on the floor and pretended to have been struck in the face.
Very lucky to end up with just a yellow
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Spurs unchanged from the weekends shellacking. Pressure on If they lose tonight.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Alexis Sanchez has started quite well at Marseille.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Done well everywhere apart from the retirement home in Manchester
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
In our group...

Ajax XI: Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn.

Napoli XI: Meret, Oliveira Miramontes, Rrahmani, Kim, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori, Lozano.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
what do we want from the other match in our group? draw or napoli loss?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Napoli are a bloody good team like.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
If all we care about is LFC advancing then Napoli winning is probably the better option.
