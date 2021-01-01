« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th  (Read 4521 times)

Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm
A change in attitude is the thing I am looking for most. There needs to be a reaction if we are to get anything from the season.

I agree, I'd love to see a change in the fans. Sing more, no phones, support the team - a change is needed !
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm »
Thanks for the OP Dougle and for your insight Scottish Gooner. Interesting you say something feels like its broken at Rangers as it feels a bit similar for us at the moment.

Id like to think this could be a game where we could play some football and score a few, but its hard to know what to expect at the moment. Be nice to score first and not have to dig ourselves out of another hole, usually of our own creation.

Looking forward to it, think the atmosphere should be good and if we can use that and make a bright start we should be winning this
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:54:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Thanks for the OP Dougle and for your insight Scottish Gooner. Interesting you say something feels like its broken at Rangers as it feels a bit similar for us at the moment.

Id like to think this could be a game where we could play some football and score a few, but its hard to know what to expect at the moment. Be nice to score first and not have to dig ourselves out of another hole, usually of our own creation.

Looking forward to it, think the atmosphere should be good and if we can use that and make a bright start we should be winning this

Wouldnt a clean sheet as well as scoring a few be a thing of wonder?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:03:26 pm »
I don't know if it's tactical or tiredness.

For all the improvements Klopp is discussing about tactical things like defending, how aware are they of just how tired they all are or look? Or is this some ignorance on our parts? They just all look spent.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm »
Let's fucking hammer these flag shaggers. A clean sheet would be nice too
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:23:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:54:45 pm
Wouldnt a clean sheet as well as scoring a few be a thing of wonder?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm
Let's fucking hammer these flag shaggers. A clean sheet would be nice too
Whats a clean sheet?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm
It's only because he is thinner in the face now, I think.

it is. Defo not gaunt, he still looks quite tanned (in comparison to a lot of pasty faced people over there  :P  ;D ).
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:49:43 pm »
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm »
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:26:23 pm »
Back to not knowing what to expect here, but I'll just say that a win of any sort without conceding would be absolutely wonderful, thank you very much.

Main thing will be selection - Jota to start up front with Mo and Luis. That should be more than enough problems for them in that department. Midfield I would say is gonna be Hendo, Stan and Thiago... Back line however is where I would see some changes. Obviously let Trent play through would have a lot of merit and this game could be just the sort he needs, but there is also an argument for playing Joe at RB. For me, if Ibou is fit, I'd start him as Morelos and Colak would hate facing him and Virg, with the Greek Scouse at LB.

Don't take these lightly though, but as most of you probably have as well, I've watched them a few times on the box and they look like a side that will suffer from over-eagerness and some over-zealousness which will bite them - It just has that feel about it for me.

Anyway, staying up afterwards for this one and very much looking forward to being there again - hopefully that will be magnified in the bar afterwards! 
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm »
The exact type of game where Klopp will put the same 11 out and ask them to go and prove themselves and what will happen is the exact same performance as all season and we will all be back here questioning everything all over again!
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm »
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm »
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:11:18 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 08:26:23 pm
Back to not knowing what to expect here, but I'll just say that a win of any sort without conceding would be absolutely wonderful, thank you very much.

Main thing will be selection - Jota to start up front with Mo and Luis. That should be more than enough problems for them in that department. Midfield I would say is gonna be Hendo, Stan and Thiago... Back line however is where I would see some changes. Obviously let Trent play through would have a lot of merit and this game could be just the sort he needs, but there is also an argument for playing Joe at RB. For me, if Ibou is fit, I'd start him as Morelos and Colak would hate facing him and Virg, with the Greek Scouse at LB.

Don't take these lightly though, but as most of you probably have as well, I've watched them a few times on the box and they look like a side that will suffer from over-eagerness and some over-zealousness which will bite them - It just has that feel about it for me.

Anyway, staying up afterwards for this one and very much looking forward to being there again - hopefully that will be magnified in the bar afterwards! 

id start Nunez up front for this...
Let him loose..
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »
a fuck load of them are going to be in the home end for this. Crazy amounts of upper main stand tickets and lower Anfield road tickets sold. Also saw a few who bought in kop 304
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:26:13 am »
Thanks Dougle and SG. A good old fashioned Spyin Kop - nice one

I hope all the jocks have a nice time in town.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:30:32 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:26:13 am
Thanks Dougle and SG. A good old fashioned Spyin Kop - nice one

I hope all the jocks have a nice time in town.

They were in Concert Square/Bold St and Mathew Street last night. Seemed to be having a good time.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:21:02 am »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 12:11:18 am
id start Nunez up front for this...
Let him loose..

Same here. You dont spend a fortune on a car and leave it on the drive way. The only way hell get used to our style of play is by actually playing.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:32:27 am »
I'd like to see Arthur start this one in midfield. Milner will probably play as well.

Arsenal on Sunday so need to take some minutes out of Thiagos and Fabinho's legs

Rest of the team pretty much picks itself. Getting max points from the home games is key to getting out of the group.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:36:46 am »
The new jurgen mural seems to have got a lick of blue paint last night and the Irish bars are taking the flags down.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:36:46 am
The new jurgen mural seems to have got a lick of blue paint last night and the Irish bars are taking the flags down.

Do we know it was Rangers fans?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:21:29 am
Do we know it was Rangers fans?

Who else would paint over a Liverpool mural with blue paint?  ???
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:27:52 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:36:46 am
The new jurgen mural seems to have got a lick of blue paint last night and the Irish bars are taking the flags down.

Not sure why the first thought would be Rangers fans if thats the case
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:30:12 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:25:56 am
Who else would paint over a Liverpool mural with blue paint?  ???

Very good question, especially when a few comments have said that this type of vandalism is happening more and more in the city recently. :o
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:52:39 am »
Are the Rangers fans likely to start any shit if they're in the home sections, like any previous of that? I'd expect not from my limited knowledge and for them to just cheer their team on apart from the odd pissed up dickhead, same as our fans would, but no idea of the culture with their travelling fans and would like to be forewarned in case I end up sat next to a few later.  ;D
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:06:22 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:52:39 am
Are the Rangers fans likely to start any shit if they're in the home sections, like any previous of that? I'd expect not from my limited knowledge and for them to just cheer their team on apart from the odd pissed up dickhead, same as our fans would, but no idea of the culture with their travelling fans and would like to be forewarned in case I end up sat next to a few later.  ;D

Ive not heard anything positive about Rangers fans to be honest. I dont think its a good thing they are going to be all over the ground either.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
5-0, Nunez hatrick. Job done.
What?
You think Nunez is Haaland now? 
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:14:28 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:52:39 am
Are the Rangers fans likely to start any shit if they're in the home sections, like any previous of that? I'd expect not from my limited knowledge and for them to just cheer their team on apart from the odd pissed up dickhead, same as our fans would, but no idea of the culture with their travelling fans and would like to be forewarned in case I end up sat next to a few later.  ;D

I'd hope not, especially as they will be spread out, but sometimes you just can't legislate for drunken arseholes, and I'm afraid we have a fair few of them, especially if it's not the usual regulated official match goers, it's perhaps others that has just seen this trip as a jolly chancing their arm buying in the home support.

How are they managing to get tickets in the home end? On a different note, if I wanted to take my son down to a normal Liverpool game and sit in with the home crowd, how easy is it to get tickets?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:19:47 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:14:28 am
I'd hope not, especially as they will be spread out, but sometimes you just can't legislate for drunken arseholes, and I'm afraid we have a fair few of them, especially if it's not the usual regulated official match goers, it's perhaps others that has just seen this trip as a jolly chancing their arm buying in the home support.

How are they managing to get tickets in the home end? On a different note, if I wanted to take my son down to a normal Liverpool game and sit in with the home crowd, how easy is it to get tickets?

Yeah problem is if you are brazen enough to buy in a home section then there's a good chance if you're not keeping quiet you are going to cause shit happening just by the fact they'd be taking the piss.

If you know people it's easy as so many are shipping their tickets these days, other than that you just need to go on touting/re-sale sites or twitter and you'll see a ton, half of them are scammers but still lots about.

If you wanted to take your son for a one off game then buy memberships, go for a game down the ladder and try the late sales, or go in the bulk sales in November for the second half of the season. Or if you have the dough then just get hospitality.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:26:08 am »
Really need 2 wins against this lot for the belief to come back. With our recent form in the competition I would expect us to give this trophy another good go, if not the season could be long and frustrating. Really hope the crowd are giving it some noise as well.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
how have they been allowed to setup their own tifo at OUR ground? what on earth
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:29:32 am »
Imagine if we lose  ;D
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:30:35 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:26:20 am
how have they been allowed to setup their own tifo at OUR ground? what on earth

Queen liz?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:30:35 am
Queen liz?

won't even surprise me...  :butt
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:38:03 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:06:22 am
Ive not heard anything positive about Rangers fans to be honest. I dont think its a good thing they are going to be all over the ground either.

Browsed their forums. All of them saying the Irish flags better be taken down in the city centre or theyll be taking it down themselves. Pathetic behaviour. Hope we stuff them tonight. Monarchy loving c*nts.
