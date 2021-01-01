those poor people



what we have here is 2 bitter rivals in an already over-crowded stadium



then we have hooliganism which needs policing



then we have the policing which seems antiquated and over the top - they seem to have learned nothing from history including the recent paris debacle



so the cause of these deaths is the organisation full stop - they should have managed those situations better and should have foreseen all possible scenarios just as they would if a fire broke out