« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia  (Read 123 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,343
127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« on: Today at 01:46:00 am »
News Breaking

RIP

https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-police-indonesia-java-c31edecf524ddbb1d3a4b276c581d0b0?taid=6338de08be0d170001531cf8&utm_campaign=TrueAnthem&utm_medium=AP&utm_source=Twitter

Quote
Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers,
mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:17 am »
Reports now that 153 have died. Heartbreaking RIP.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:36:32 am »
That is horrible, police in the middle of it all again. RIP
Logged

Online Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:24 am »
Absolutely horrible  :'(
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 