Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'  (Read 21433 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #840 on: Today at 01:13:17 pm »
Regarding the squad, you could see this coming from two years away. We had the opportunity to revolve the squad from a position of strength, we didn't and now the team's been allowed to age out together. It happens quickly too, the way it did with Leeds in the mid-70's and us in the early 90's. Both teams looked far out in front and fell off almost overnight.

Look at the spine of the current team: Van Dijk (31), Matip (31), Robbo (28), Fabinho (28), Thiago (31), Hendo (32), Salah (30), Firmino (30 - and I wasn't going to put him in but he's top scorer so far). Someone said they think Klopp is copying City, I think it's closer to say he's copying Real, but this isn't La Liga and the team needs legs as well as experience.

You simply can't have a first team with that many veterans in a league like this, and unless the stats team can pull three or four top players out of the box we're going to have to spend on top players to be competitive, the way we did with Alisson, Van Dijk and Fabinho. It's what we should have been doing in the last few windows, moving older, fringe players on, getting the kids established and buying in top replacements where needed. It isn't even just about age, you need to have some element of change to keep things fresh or players get mentally tired.

And part of that is on Klopp, who's obviously worked wonders but who would have apparently also kept Gini and Mane if possible. He needs to be more ruthless and he needs to be willing to change the way he was when he first arrived. Now we're in a position where we need at least three big players across the defence and midfield and a right back capable of filling in for Trent. It's going to be a couple of big transfer windows and if we aren't in the CL next year it's going to mean spending more than we would have had to otherwise.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #841 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:04:41 pm
Yeah he could. Go and watch his assist for Titi Camara at Arsenal for example.

All off the things I thought this thread might become I defo wasn't expecting to see some trying to play down Gerrard!

Bellingham's pass and move game is certainly very integral to his style of play - I would argue more so than Gérrard's...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #842 on: Today at 01:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:13:17 pm
Regarding the squad, you could see this coming from two years away. We had the opportunity to revolve the squad from a position of strength, we didn't and now the team's been allowed to age out together. It happens quickly too, the way it did with Leeds in the mid-70's and us in the early 90's. Both teams looked far out in front and fell off almost overnight.

Look at the spine of the current team: Van Dijk (31), Matip (31), Robbo (28), Fabinho (28), Thiago (31), Hendo (32), Salah (30), Firmino (30 - and I wasn't going to put him in but he's top scorer so far). Someone said they think Klopp is copying City, I think it's closer to say he's copying Real, but this isn't La Liga and the team needs legs as well as experience.

You simply can't have a first team with that many veterans in a league like this, and unless the stats team can pull three or four top players out of the box we're going to have to spend on top players to be competitive, the way we did with Alisson, Van Dijk and Fabinho. It's what we should have been doing in the last few windows, moving older, fringe players on, getting the kids established and buying in top replacements where needed. It isn't even just about age, you need to have some element of change to keep things fresh or players get mentally tired.

And part of that is on Klopp, who's obviously worked wonders but who would have apparently also kept Gini and Mane if possible. He needs to be more ruthless and he needs to be willing to change the way he was when he first arrived. Now we're in a position where we need at least three big players across the defence and midfield and a right back capable of filling in for Trent. It's going to be a couple of big transfer windows and if we aren't in the CL next year it's going to mean spending more than we would have had to otherwise.

Being ruthless was one thing that paisley certainly was. And it can be argued that this was something that klopp made a big mistake jn failing to take heed to. A Tchouameni ought to have been brought in even last year.  The lesson that bringing in Diaz rescued the second hald last season was not heeded during the previous window. Imagine if spurs had not moved for him and the financial boffins had their way and we waited till the last window to sign him instead - we may not have ended up competing all the way to the last day for every honour. That lesson should have taught the transfer team and fsg to spend during the last window to replenish the midfield.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #843 on: Today at 02:07:17 pm »
Tifo with an analysis on what's wrong with the defence.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pisSV1OqPMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pisSV1OqPMA</a>
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #844 on: Today at 02:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:13:17 pm
Regarding the squad, you could see this coming from two years away. We had the opportunity to revolve the squad from a position of strength, we didn't and now the team's been allowed to age out together. It happens quickly too, the way it did with Leeds in the mid-70's and us in the early 90's. Both teams looked far out in front and fell off almost overnight.

Look at the spine of the current team: Van Dijk (31), Matip (31), Robbo (28), Fabinho (28), Thiago (31), Hendo (32), Salah (30), Firmino (30 - and I wasn't going to put him in but he's top scorer so far). Someone said they think Klopp is copying City, I think it's closer to say he's copying Real, but this isn't La Liga and the team needs legs as well as experience.

You simply can't have a first team with that many veterans in a league like this, and unless the stats team can pull three or four top players out of the box we're going to have to spend on top players to be competitive, the way we did with Alisson, Van Dijk and Fabinho. It's what we should have been doing in the last few windows, moving older, fringe players on, getting the kids established and buying in top replacements where needed. It isn't even just about age, you need to have some element of change to keep things fresh or players get mentally tired.

And part of that is on Klopp, who's obviously worked wonders but who would have apparently also kept Gini and Mane if possible. He needs to be more ruthless and he needs to be willing to change the way he was when he first arrived. Now we're in a position where we need at least three big players across the defence and midfield and a right back capable of filling in for Trent. It's going to be a couple of big transfer windows and if we aren't in the CL next year it's going to mean spending more than we would have had to otherwise.

It was so obvious its sickening, then you get the usual pro FSG fans on here where they can do no wrong, if we just would have matched the spending of arsenal (they didnt have champions league money) we would have spent an extra £300mil, and I know this is all hypothetical but thats 3-4 world class midfielders but nope we buy none but the balance sheet is good. Weve fucked up and with no guarantee of champions league football, not even a guarantee of getting out of our group money will only become tighter and the lure of a non champions league side, its a mess and it really shouldnt have been.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #845 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
How is it thus tifo guy can isolate what liverpool is doing wrong so easily but evne after so many days of enforced layoffs, klopp and ljinfers and their coaches cannot figure this out?!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #846 on: Today at 02:26:07 pm »
There's too many margins out of wack on the moment: players hurt, sort rest, stop-start schedule, the teams we've played and when we've played them, losing mane, integrating Nunez, underinvestment in the squad (particularly in the middle, etc

You can mitigate against some of these issues, but we've made it harder for ourselves by changing the way we play while we're having to fire fight. I honestly think the coaching staff has missed badly this season to this point. The pre-season was clearly not right and they miscalculated our ability to ride out some of these issues and it's starting to spiral.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #847 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
In fact klopp seems to be repeating the same message at the end of every setback so far. We have to fight through this, players are low o  confidence etc. Does he know what is the solution ? Are they listening to him anymore?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #848 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
Like this team, most of the arguments on the RAWK have run their cycle. All boils now down to the owners and whether theyre prepared to back the manager because like it or not, hes the only one capable of turning things around.

Back the man for fucks sake, its as simple as that.

About right. We all know where the problems are. I love some of the eternal optimism, but my feeling is that we are in for a slog this season. We'll fall well short of a title-tilt.

We have the look of a group that has run its course. For one reason and another, there has been underinvestment in the team, and it's really starting to bite. Our best midfield simply isn't capable of pressing anymore, which is absolutely essential to how we have played for the last 5 years. We are leaking like a sieve at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #849 on: Today at 02:35:28 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:28:37 pm
About right. We all know where the problems are. I love some of the eternal optimism, but my feeling is that we are in for a slog this season. We'll fall well short of a title-tilt.

We have the look of a group that has run its course. For one reason and another, there has been underinvestment in the team, and it's really starting to bite. Our best midfield simply isn't capable of pressing anymore, which is absolutely essential to how we have played for the last 5 years. We are leaking like a sieve at the moment.

That and an abject refusal on klopp's part to remedy the formation failure that has exposed our right flank to continuous attack without the coaches doing anything to fix the problem. It is in the end klopp's failure that is the cause of this much as we would want to blame Alexander Arnold or fabinho or Henderson.  Added to that is fsg refusing to spend at the time when they needed to rejuvenate the midfield.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #850 on: Today at 02:48:10 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:35:28 pm
That and an abject refusal on klopp's part to remedy the formation failure that has exposed our right flank to continuous attack without the coaches doing anything to fix the problem. It is in the end klopp's failure that is the cause of this much as we would want to blame Alexander Arnold or fabinho or Henderson.  Added to that is fsg refusing to spend at the time when they needed to rejuvenate the midfield.

I'm sure Klopp can see it! It's not aways easy to fix it though. It's also a dangerous game reacting too quickly to adversity. He's got to be sure it's a longer standing issue, and not just temporary. I'm sure he's giving the team a chance to play their way through it.

We can't knee-jerk to a new formation or strategy every time a few games don't go our way. This way of playing, and these players, have served us well for a long time.

As discussed, he's also somewhat hamstrung by the fact out midfield options are all pretty average at the moment. The midfield press is central to our identity and its gone.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #851 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:48:10 pm
I'm sure Klopp can see it! It's not aways easy to fix it though. It's also a dangerous game reacting too quickly to adversity. He's got to be sure it's a longer standing issue, and not just temporary. I'm sure he's giving the team a chance to play their way through it.

We can't knee-jerk to a new formation or strategy every time a few games don't go our way. This way of playing, and these players, have served us well for a long time.

As discussed, he's also somewhat hamstrung by the fact out midfield options are all pretty average at the moment. The midfield press is central to our identity and its gone.

Yes the problem is he allowed us to get into this terrible situation where we hardly have any options on the table and a midfield either on tbe treatment table or already on their last legs seemingly.  Is thta because he was blind to what was developing or he spotted it but the management refused to spend in tbe last window and forced him to try to squeeze one more season out of the geriatric midfield?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #852 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm »
The longer this goes on the more bizarre the Nunez signing seems when we obviously needed the midfield freshening up with at least two players weve signed a forward who at the minute looks totally at odds with the type of player we needed
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #853 on: Today at 03:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:15:12 pm
The longer this goes on the more bizarre the Nunez signing seems when we obviously needed the midfield freshening up with at least two players weve signed a forward who at the minute looks totally at odds with the type of player we needed

I think klopp knew we needed to change the system in tbe same wat that guardiola also realised he needed to add haaland as the tip of the spear to add the extra goals he needed to achieve their ambitions. The problem is that our midfield has suddenly reached the end of their expiry date at the same time and massive investment is needed.

I hope the transfer speculation over valverde and bellingham is a sign that the club has woken up to this necessity. I am encouraged at least in tbe past that when they needed to spend to close the gap to world class level they were prepared to shell out the serious world record money for van dijk and Alison. On the other hand that was made possible by coutinho's sale so if there is no sale forthcoming, will they loose the purse strings? I don't see how they can avoid doing this now in January even because the consequences of not doing so would be disastrous.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #854 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:15:13 pm
It was so obvious its sickening, then you get the usual pro FSG fans on here where they can do no wrong, if we just would have matched the spending of arsenal (they didnt have champions league money) we would have spent an extra £300mil, and I know this is all hypothetical but thats 3-4 world class midfielders but nope we buy none but the balance sheet is good. Weve fucked up and with no guarantee of champions league football, not even a guarantee of getting out of our group money will only become tighter and the lure of a non champions league side, its a mess and it really shouldnt have been.
I think you've misrepresented those posters simply to back up your own view.

We are not pro-FSG, we are anti-sportswashers and anti any owner that would load the club with debt or not run us properly.

We also don't think 'they can do no wrong', and plenty of us have disagreed or lodged concerns about tickets, transfers, the Super league and numerous other issues.

It's this kind of binary thinking and labeling of fellow fans that makes these boards so tiresome at times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #855 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 02:27:58 pm
In fact klopp seems to be repeating the same message at the end of every setback so far. We have to fight through this, players are low o  confidence etc. Does he know what is the solution ? Are they listening to him anymore?

Low on confidence in being able to do what they're being asked to do though as a team, it's not working. We had the same week after week during that awful run in 20/21 until we eventually adapted things a bit.

When you're conceding within 5 minutes practically every week it's a systemic issue. Concede 3 at home to Brighton and the best player is your goalkeeper.



Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #856 on: Today at 03:26:10 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:48:10 pm
I'm sure Klopp can see it! It's not aways easy to fix it though. It's also a dangerous game reacting too quickly to adversity. He's got to be sure it's a longer standing issue, and not just temporary. I'm sure he's giving the team a chance to play their way through it.

We can't knee-jerk to a new formation or strategy every time a few games don't go our way. This way of playing, and these players, have served us well for a long time.

As discussed, he's also somewhat hamstrung by the fact out midfield options are all pretty average at the moment. The midfield press is central to our identity and its gone.

He literally had his first choice midfield on the pitch yesterday though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #857 on: Today at 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:23:51 pm
Low on confidence in being able to do what they're being asked to do though as a team, it's not working. We had the same week after week during that awful run in 20/21 until we eventually adapted things a bit.

When you're conceding within 5 minutes practically every week it's a systemic issue. Concede 3 at home to Brighton and the best player is your goalkeeper.





Our problems are only beginning. We have to deal with City next and haaaland is in unprecedented world beater form with City currently eviscerating United. If we had so many issues with Brighton, what will Ciry do to the team? If they had the long layoff to resolve these issues and failed to do so, can the coaching team fix the issues before we have to fight the most inexorable and formidable version of City that we may have ever faced? It's time for the men to rise up and show up...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #858 on: Today at 03:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:26:10 pm
He literally had his first choice midfield on the pitch yesterday though.

I know! That's what I'm getting at.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #859 on: Today at 03:32:15 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:22:34 pm
I think you've misrepresented those posters simply to back up your own view.

We are not pro-FSG, we are anti-sportswashers and anti any owner that would load the club with debt or not run us properly.

We also don't think 'they can do no wrong', and plenty of us have disagreed or lodged concerns about tickets, transfers, the Super league and numerous other issues.

It's this kind of binary thinking and labeling of fellow fans that makes these boards so tiresome at times.

Im neither anti or pro but lets be honest these owners arent great people just remember how shit the last owners were. Weve got away with our lack of investment through having the best manager in the world, but any fan who thought we could keep competing with the likes Man City while being outspent by the likes of Nottingham forest and fulham is in cloud cuckoo land.
