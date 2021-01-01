Just watched the whole of the match on Sky. I thought it was terrific entertainment, with pieces of skill, goals, great saves and one horrendous mistake.



It definitely was an exciting game, I said on half time thread that I felt we would still win despite being 2-1 down. We also showed absolute buckets of heart because we were 1-0 down quite early and Brighton were cutting through us, we could have easily felt sorry for ourselves but we didnt, we fought.Ultimately I am not disappointed with the point, I would have taken it even at half time. The more disappointing was just how weak we looked structurally because if we dont sort that out quick, we could end up in a very sticky position.