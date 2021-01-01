That's the best way to look at it and the way I have for years. Nothing we can do about today, let the boss and the players worry about that. Let's look forward to see how they react on Tuesday instead.
Yep - we'll get through this slump and find form and the wins will come. The players and coaching team are too good (and have too much experience) for us not to. Our players that have been amongst the best in the world haven't suddenly forgotten how to play football.
It won't stop the tantrums on here, or the mad shouts about struggling to get top 4 when there's 93 points still available.
People can blame whoever or whatever they like, but as Lobo says - the best midfielder in the world doesn't make Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho (or anyone else) be suddenly back to their best, nor would it stop Jurgen bringing on Milner for Tsimikas, or Virgil letting a cross go right through him, or players be unable to string simple passes together. We started with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson in midfield yet rarely had any control on the game. Something's definitely not right mentally and physically with many of the players, and Jurgen has his work cut out to find solutions.
Maybe a Steve Peters type external coach could work on the psychological side, as they're definitely not clicking or playing as a cohesive team - despite us almost winning the quadruple a few short months ago.