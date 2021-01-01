« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'  (Read 13721 times)

Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 07:58:51 pm
Heh, Bellingham it seems. I'd be delighted if we secure CL this season, given the performances at home and away.

There are far bigger problems than recruitment. The lack of leadership and defensive stability being major ones. I was concerned we did not sign a midfielder, but these results have no bearing on our transfer activity. Individual mistakes and lack of effort is killing us. Not much else.

Yarp.

Its an easy topic which certain people are absolutely battering because they think it makes them look clever, and they havent got the bottle to criticise the gaffer or any of our players. Weve had maybe two games where we havent looked way off the opposition in terms of fitness. Something has either drastically changed or gone very wrong. Id wager again we were probably outrun by Brighton today.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:51:27 pm
I don't think we need to sign rice who will cost as much as bellingham at least. But I don't see any other way that to sign at least two put of three of such level of player. Like Shankly said, the owner is there to make the financial work to be able to sign tbe players we need so it's up to fsg to make it happen.

I mean, it would be so totally un-FSG to get involved in high-interest auctions for players whose value is massively inflated. However good Bellingham is, he's one player. Similarly the others mentioned. We've largely gone for players who we regarded as undervalued, and that includes the likes of Salah, Mane, Robertson, and even Ali and Virgil. Guess the problem is that we will now be buying from a position of weakness, unless we somehow turn this season around in short order.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:25:19 pm
Yeah, there's no way we're making top 4 with only 93 points left to play for  ::)

We are falling behind and not playing well. We scraped past Newcastle, we are quite fortunate to be on 10 points.

If we lose out next 2, Arsenal and City, top 2 is gone for sure!
Chelsea winning late not helping us.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:07:04 pm
Yarp.

Its an easy topic which certain people are absolutely battering because they think it makes them look clever, and they havent got the bottle to criticise the gaffer or any of our players. Weve had maybe two games where we havent looked way off the opposition in terms of fitness. Something has either drastically changed or gone very wrong. Id wager again we were probably outrun by Brighton today.

The issue today was that Brighton were sharper in the middle of the park. Our press was ineffective. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with that area being filled by Bobby, Thiago and Hendo.

Brighton passed around that trio with ease. That is the issue. We have a lack of legs in that crucial area of the park.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:50:13 pm
His potential is clearly way out there ahead of any other player in his age group. Every top team in tbe continent wants to sign him. Clearly tbyw know something that you apparently do not.

There is no universe in where we are signing Bellingham and then signing a few more players, or even two more players. There just isnt, doesnt matter how anyone tries to spin it.

We have an immense transfer team who can find real quality and real value. Make no mistake, we need a few, not one.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:12:35 pm
We are falling behind and not playing well. We scraped past Newcastle, we are quite fortunate to be on 10 points.


FFS sake are we really only on 10 points

I've not looked at the table all season.
Yeah, our players are leggy. I think the problem is the spine of the team. We can't afford to play in such a way that offers minimal support to the CBs any longer I don't think. VVD is no longer an unplayable world beater (which is fine, you can't expect a player to be exceptional forever) and that's not to say that he's not too much to handle on his day. I think it must be time for some new starters in the MF that still have full battery. Hendo should be playing as much as Milner is, Milner should not be appearing more than 10 times across all comps each season, Fabinho needs a successor to come in as an understudy.

Confidence is also low, obviously. We can see that in Trent. We will get better but expectations should be lowered at least for now.
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:35:10 pm
It's clear as day what happened in this summer.

The Tchouameni chase proves that CM was the priority. With the funds raised for him through player sales. He chose Madrid, that happens. Onto the next target.

However then Mane announces he wanted to leave which threw a real spanner in the works because unlike Coutinho before him he had only a year left on his deal so we couldn't command a big fee.

So then all the funds from player sales which were intended for a new CM had to get diverted to a Mane replacement.

And this is the result.

It's not clear as day. We knew at least a week before Paris that 1) Tchouameni was going to Real Madrid and 2) Mane was going to Bayern.

I.e. before the window had even started.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:13:51 pm
The issue today was that Brighton were sharper in the middle of the park. Our press was ineffective. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with that area being filled by Bobby, Thiago and Hendo.

Brighton passed around that trio with ease. That is the issue. We have a lack of legs in that crucial area of the park.

Brighton played us off the park a year ago as well at Anfield (albeit with Bissouma running the show who has now left).

The difference today is we actually had our first choice midfield on the pitch.
Yeh, Brighton are good. Knew it was a tough game but we showed real heart and quality to get back in front.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:55 pm
There is no universe in where we are signing Bellingham and then signing a few more players, or even two more players. There just isnt, doesnt matter how anyone tries to spin it.

We have an immense transfer team who can find real quality and real value. Make no mistake, we need a few, not one.
At least two, no top four and Bellingham will be a pipe dream anyway.
We need at least one in January.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:36:24 pm
At least two, no top four and Bellingham will be a pipe dream anyway.
We need at least one in January.

I think we will hit the market in January but we threw any title hopes away in the summer. Hopefully top 4 isn't gone by then.
That dickface Trossard joins an elite list.  :D

Quote
Leandro Trossard has become just the third opposing player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Anfield, after Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:36:24 pm
At least two, no top four and Bellingham will be a pipe dream anyway.
We need at least one in January.

I dont really care about CL in the context of signing players. Its completely silly if we are at the point that only £100m players improve us. There are loads that can help and our club has shown it know a number of good players.

Somewhere along the line the transfer team including Klopp have set the bar so high that we havent seen a churn of players that we should have embarked on.

Its no big deal, we have won the lot and its been amazing. I wouldnt swap it for anything. But last summer we should have done more, we were completely blown out the water by other sides when it came to really going for it and then we did a desperate, mad scramble at the end of the window.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:37:38 pm
I think we will hit the market in January but we threw any title hopes away in the summer. Hopefully top 4 isn't gone by then.
Agree, but with some good business in January we can still have a productive season.
Some how Klopp needs to get us competing until then 🤞
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:30 pm
I dont really care about CL in the context of signing players. Its completely silly if we are at the point that only £100m players improve us. There are loads that can help and our club has shown it know a number of good players.

Somewhere along the line the transfer team including Klopp have set the bar so high that we havent seen a churn of players that we should have embarked on.

Its no big deal, we have won the lot and its been amazing. I wouldnt swap it for anything. But last summer we should have done more, we were completely blown out the water by other sides when it came to really going for it and then we did a desperate, mad scramble at the end of the window.

Staggering incompetence. Especially after what happened in 20/21 with the defence.
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:09:08 pm
That's the best way to look at it and the way I have for years. Nothing we can do about today, let the boss and the players worry about that. Let's look forward to see how they react on Tuesday instead.
Yep - we'll get through this slump and find form and the wins will come. The players and coaching team are too good (and have too much experience) for us not to. Our players that have been amongst the best in the world haven't suddenly forgotten how to play football.

It won't stop the tantrums on here, or the mad shouts about struggling to get top 4 when there's 93 points still available.

People can blame whoever or whatever they like, but as Lobo says - the best midfielder in the world doesn't make Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho (or anyone else) be suddenly back to their best, nor would it stop Jurgen bringing on Milner for Tsimikas, or Virgil letting a cross go right through him, or players be unable to string simple passes together. We started with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson in midfield yet rarely had any control on the game. Something's definitely not right mentally and physically with many of the players, and Jurgen has his work cut out to find solutions.

Maybe a Steve Peters type external coach could work on the psychological side, as they're definitely not clicking or playing as a cohesive team - despite us almost winning the quadruple a few short months ago.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:43:44 pm
Yep - we'll get through this slump and find form and the wins will come. The players and coaching team are too good (and have too much experience) for us not to. Our players that have been amongst the best in the world haven't suddenly forgotten how to play football.

It won't stop the tantrums on here, or the mad shouts about struggling to get top 4 when there's 93 points still available.

People can blame whoever or whatever they like, but as Lobo says - the best midfielder in the world doesn't make Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho (or anyone else) be suddenly back to their best, nor would it stop Jurgen bringing on Milner for Tsimikas, or Virgil letting a cross go right through him, or players be unable to string simple passes together. We started with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson in midfield yet rarely had any control on the game. Something's definitely not right mentally and physically with many of the players, and Jurgen has his work cut out to find solutions.

Maybe a Steve Peters type external coach could work on the psychological side, as they're definitely not clicking or playing as a cohesive team - despite us almost winning the quadruple a few short months ago.

We just need to do the basics properly. The way we set up is high risk and high reward. It's great if everyone is on their game but they aren't and teams know exactly how to turn us over now and we're an easy mark at the moment.
while things arent great at the moment and we need to improve, i cant help but feel this season is going to be a strange one.

While its unlikely we can win the league, i still wouldnt rule it out.

the main reason for my thinking is the world cup. Has a potential to be a real game changer. could easily see teams like City, united, chelsea and Arsenal who will have a lot of players heavily involved going into a slump after playing a tournament in extremely warm conditions in the middle east. Its the AFCON multiplied imo.

Us, on the other hand, wont have many involved and this could well work in our favour. out of our squad who is going to be heavily involved?

Alisson- will likely start in goals for Brazil.
Robertson- didnt qualify
Van Dijk-will start for Holland obviously and from looking at the groups should play until the last 16 at least
Matip-Retired
Konate-Probably wont make the France squad.
Trent-may not make the england squad and if he does, he probably wont start.
Henderson-Will make the england squad but amazingly he probably wont start and will play back up to Declan Rice. who needs leadership eh. good for us though.
Thiago-not sure he will make the squad. hasnt in a while and if he does, probably wont play much.
Elliott-very unllikely to make England squad.
Fabinho-Will make the Brazil squad but likely to be  back up
Diaz-didnt qualify
Jota-Will play for Portugal.
Nunez-will play for Uruguay
Salah-didnt qualify
Firmino-may make squad but will be a back up most likely
Keita-didnt qualify
Jones-Wont make england squad.

thats 4 players including the goalkeeper who will likely start games for their respective countries.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:29:32 pm
It's not clear as day. We knew at least a week before Paris that 1) Tchouameni was going to Real Madrid and 2) Mane was going to Bayern.

I.e. before the window had even started.

Well okay if you want to argue semantics let me clarify the plan at the end of last season was to fund a new CM with player sales.

Point still stands. The Mane departure caught us with our pants down.
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 08:55:23 pm
Well okay if you want to argue semantics let me clarify the plan at the end of last season was to fund a new CM with player sales.

Point still stands. The Mane departure caught us with our pants down.

If we knew a year in advance and signed Diaz, then Nunez - how did it catch us?
We've had batshit crazy reactions today after a draw. I'd hate think what this place will be like when we're finished playing Arsenal and Man City in the next two league games.  :D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:07:04 pm
Yarp.

Its an easy topic which certain people are absolutely battering because they think it makes them look clever, and they havent got the bottle to criticise the gaffer or any of our players.

I honestly believe all our problems stem from the lack of recruitment. And I am surprised we had such a good season last year as I thought the impact of our lack of recruitment would have happened sooner. There is a reason most players drop down a league or move to the scottish leagues or retire around 32, 33, 34. Simply because their levels drop. I am not going to criticise Henderson because I just don't believe he is the same player he was 4 years ago or 3 or even 2. We are expecting to much from an aged midfield. Add to that our midfield has always had to do a lot of running due to the way we play. I don't think we have the personnel to maintain the levels we need in midfield.


And as for last season - in January we were 14 points behind the leaders and then we brought in Luis Diaz and ended the season 1 point behind the winners, winning two cups along the way. Do we really think that would have happened without Diaz? Salah had hit a lull and only Mane was still performing after AFCON. Recruitment made a difference in my view and boosted our attack and boosted the team. Not saying that our season was down to him but recruitment massively helped.

As for criticising Klopp - it's not happening.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:09 pm
We've had batshit crazy reactions today after a draw. I'd hate think what this place will be like when we're finished playing Arsenal and Man City in the next two league games.  :D

I think a lot of people held some sort of hope that now that we have minimal amount of injuries and a nice rest we would look different. Now that hope has been thoroughly squashed and we are left with the not so nice realization that we are in fact a bit shit and there is no false dawn to cling on to.
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 08:55:23 pm
Well okay if you want to argue semantics let me clarify the plan at the end of last season was to fund a new CM with player sales.

Point still stands. The Mane departure caught us with our pants down.

We were perfectly aware even before last season finished Mane was off (how long we knew was debatable but chances are the Diaz signing was with Mane leaving in mind).

Even the days after the CL final was still in May when his exit was essentially confirmed, as was Tchouameni going to Real . No excuse for the farce that played out.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:09 pm
We've had batshit crazy reactions today after a draw. I'd hate think what this place will be like when we're finished playing Arsenal and Man City in the next two league games.  :D

If we lose both then we will be in some proper bother. I dont think we will, but there is no sun shining our way out of those. We will be on 10 points out of 9 games.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:03:21 pm
I think a lot of people held some sort of hope that now that we have minimal amount of injuries and a nice rest we would look different. Now that hope has been thoroughly squashed and we are left with the not so nice realization that we are in fact a bit shit and there is no false dawn to cling on to.

Or RAWK is full of dickheads and wum's who only turn up when we don;t win games.  I mean take your pick as to which one is more accurate on here.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 05:18:10 pm
We've generally relied on mobility and athleticism from our midfield and front 3 to start our defensive moves in the opposition half. Our front 3 doesn't seem to do this as effectively as previous, and our midfield is struggling for legs with a bunch of older players and injured players there. Carvalho and Harvey are good young players but they are attacking midfielders and are yet to learn the tactical discipline and positioning required at this level. Both Robbo and Trent's form has been woeful, and not helped by the fact that multiple players form looks suspect simultaneously.

We need to go back to just focusing on some of the basic aspects of the game. We need to become much harder to score against first and foremost. Once we start building confidence in our ability to defend, I think we will be more aggressive and incisive in attack as well.
That's a good summary - it's a combination of many different factors, but defensive solidity has to be a top priority. It was what our success under Jurgen has been built on and we're going behind in games far too often and making life harder for ourselves. Even when we dug ourselves out today and looked like snatching 3 points, Virgil makes a rare error and suddenly it's a point. 99 times out of 100 he puts that in the stands or out for a corner. But the energy, focus, sharpness, togetherness, communication and team shape all look several levels off where we've been for 4 seasons. Clearly on today's showing it's not just a physical issue, as we couldn't even do the basics right in the first 20 minutes of our first PL game in a month.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:48:49 pm
I said he has no technical weakness in his game and that he has more breadth of ability than Gerrard did. In other words he can do everything u expect a modern midfielder to do. I didn't say he can do all that consistently to a world bearing ability already right now. But patently he has that potential and that breadth of skills already as his stats already show. Gerrard was many things but he never had the ability to dribble through the midfield the way bellingham can.

Gerrard won us the champions league followed by the fa cup, and prior to that had won the league cup, fa cup and uefa cup.

How is that comparable to what Bellingham has won?
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:14:04 pm
Gerrard won us the champions league followed by the fa cup, and prior to that had won the league cup, fa cup and uefa cup.

How is that comparable to what ‘Bellingham’ has won?

Laughable the two are being compared. Gerrard was so, so much better even in his late teens/early 20’s. Bellingham wishes he could do what Gerrard could. He hasnt even got 50% of Gerrard’s ability to pass a ball.
I remember someone on here said that Hodgson could be our Paisley when he became our manager. Deadly serious too. Bellingham is an immense talent and I hope we get him, but comparisons on this forum don't often end well. To say Gerrard couldn't dribble through a midfield is a bit like saying Tiger Woods never knew how to hit a wedge. Just madness.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:09 pm
We've had batshit crazy reactions today after a draw. I'd hate think what this place will be like when we're finished playing Arsenal and Man City in the next two league games.  :D

We landed ourselves with one of (arguably the best) best managers in footie today.  When riding the wave of success (champions league and premiership) that is the time to invest to consolidate and build on the success.

That has been a big fail.
