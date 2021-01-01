while things arent great at the moment and we need to improve, i cant help but feel this season is going to be a strange one.



While its unlikely we can win the league, i still wouldnt rule it out.



the main reason for my thinking is the world cup. Has a potential to be a real game changer. could easily see teams like City, united, chelsea and Arsenal who will have a lot of players heavily involved going into a slump after playing a tournament in extremely warm conditions in the middle east. Its the AFCON multiplied imo.



Us, on the other hand, wont have many involved and this could well work in our favour. out of our squad who is going to be heavily involved?



Alisson- will likely start in goals for Brazil.

Robertson- didnt qualify

Van Dijk-will start for Holland obviously and from looking at the groups should play until the last 16 at least

Matip-Retired

Konate-Probably wont make the France squad.

Trent-may not make the england squad and if he does, he probably wont start.

Henderson-Will make the england squad but amazingly he probably wont start and will play back up to Declan Rice. who needs leadership eh. good for us though.

Thiago-not sure he will make the squad. hasnt in a while and if he does, probably wont play much.

Elliott-very unllikely to make England squad.

Fabinho-Will make the Brazil squad but likely to be back up

Diaz-didnt qualify

Jota-Will play for Portugal.

Nunez-will play for Uruguay

Salah-didnt qualify

Firmino-may make squad but will be a back up most likely

Keita-didnt qualify

Jones-Wont make england squad.



thats 4 players including the goalkeeper who will likely start games for their respective countries.



