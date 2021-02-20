Wanted more signings as much as the next person but what we're seeing has fuck all to do with that.



If we had more signings Milner wouldn't be in Liverpool let alone the squad. He will be 37 in January and he somehow manages a regular place in our midfield or at Left back. There surely must be something better than him out there that wouldn't break the bank.As someone else mentioned when we lost our centre backs a couple of years ago the whole team was affected. Attack went to shit because midfield went to shit because defence had gone to shit. We lost 6 games in a row and just about managed top 4.Liverpool during the 80's was always improving the squad, sometimes even getting rid of or losing players in their prime. We always evolved and always kept a decent spine. We are just letting the spine age and updating bits of the fringe around it every now and again and we have been doing that for a while.Towards the end of last season we were running on fumes but we could have won the lot. We really should have invested more in the summer.I think this season will be like the one a couple of years back but more of a struggle as teams around us seem to have got better.