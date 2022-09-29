But you can see the creeping influence of the religious extreme in America, which supposedly has clear state religion boundaries. Europe seems relatively sane by comparison.



I am of the opinion that USA is not a first world nation domestically. But even if you discount that, the problems with healthcare or housing or education, religious sentiments control them all.Any statement that follows the "I am a [insert race colour] conservative christian..." is almost always degressive and detrimental to the greater good of the society. Education especially. I dont want to learn about STDs because its against my religious beliefs is an actual defence line in the southern states. Same iwth affordable healthcare and to some extent even housing. We saw it with Ben Carson under Trump.Europe, which as you rightly pointed out, was sane enough to allow religion to prosper and make them private, developed more.I dont think govt should interere with religion and people should also not thrust their religious views on the society. Thats when government steps in with regulations and control, which the people dont like blah blah blah. Gets messy.But long story short - religion state separation. No interference. Nations will prosper.