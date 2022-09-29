« previous next »
Author Topic: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!  (Read 1348 times)

Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« on: September 29, 2022, 08:58:43 am »
I am surprised that there is no thread yet to discuss whats happening there.

Iran protests: Death toll rises to 76 as crackdown intensifies - rights group

- Started at 1, stands at 76.

- Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, has cancelled an interview in New York with the veteran CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour

- People have been burning/cutting their ID cards outside of Iran

All because of the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini in the hands of morality police for showing hair.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #1 on: September 29, 2022, 09:03:40 am »
Let's hope the deaths don't put off the protesters and they keep the fight going.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #2 on: September 29, 2022, 09:43:54 am »
The modern history of Iran (from the CIA seeking to topple the great man Mossadegh onwards) is a tragedy, cumlinating in the living nightmare of the current ultra-oppressive dictatorship.

One of the great historical nations stuck in a cesspit of religious shitheadery.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #3 on: September 29, 2022, 10:03:42 am »
It brings us to a wider known  humankind created issue.

Any government that respects the state-religion boundaries, are seemingly more developed, advanced, progressive and peaceful.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #4 on: September 29, 2022, 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 29, 2022, 10:03:42 am
It brings us to a wider known  humankind created issue.

Any government that respects the state-religion boundaries, are seemingly more developed, advanced, progressive and peaceful.


Spot on

(although most theocratic states are that way for the benefit of subjugating the population, rather than the rabid religious fundamentalism of the Iranian regime)
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #5 on: September 29, 2022, 10:54:01 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 29, 2022, 10:03:42 am
It brings us to a wider known  humankind created issue.

Any government that respects the state-religion boundaries, are seemingly more developed, advanced, progressive and peaceful.

But you can see the creeping influence of the religious extreme in America, which supposedly has clear state religion boundaries. Europe seems relatively sane by comparison.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #6 on: September 29, 2022, 11:11:30 am »
Rory Stewart was very interesting on this in the podcast yesterday. Saying Iran is essentially two countries - a highly educated and relatively progressive young urban population and an extreme conservative rural one. The latter having complete control over all aspects of the state and security though.

Hard to see how they give up that control without it getting very messy.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #7 on: September 29, 2022, 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: Libertine on September 29, 2022, 11:11:30 am
Rory Stewart was very interesting on this in the podcast yesterday. Saying Iran is essentially two countries - a highly educated and relatively progressive young urban population and an extreme conservative rural one. The latter having complete control over all aspects of the state and security though.

Hard to see how they give up that control without it getting very messy.


Not unlike many other countries - the US, most notably. Worth noting that the pernicious influence of the religionist leaders is most strongly felt in more rural, isolated communities. And the messages used to control those populations and keep them brainwshed are mostly based on fear.

Stewart did a great documentary on Afghanistan, from 19th century Britain's invasions to the present day. It was great to see a factual and even-handed explanation of how the USSR became embroiled (and not the deliberate propaganda from western media/governments)

I like Rory Stewart. He's one of those rare Tories that seem decent.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #8 on: September 29, 2022, 11:44:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2022, 11:22:21 am

Not unlike many other countries - the US, most notably. Worth noting that the pernicious influence of the religionist leaders is most strongly felt in more rural, isolated communities. And the messages used to control those populations and keep them brainwshed are mostly based on fear.

Stewart did a great documentary on Afghanistan, from 19th century Britain's invasions to the present day. It was great to see a factual and even-handed explanation of how the USSR became embroiled (and not the deliberate propaganda from western media/governments)

I like Rory Stewart. He's one of those rare Tories that seem decent.

On the same podcast he gets ribbed for referring to Labour as "we."
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #9 on: September 29, 2022, 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 29, 2022, 10:54:01 am
But you can see the creeping influence of the religious extreme in America, which supposedly has clear state religion boundaries. Europe seems relatively sane by comparison.

I am of the opinion that USA is not a first world nation domestically. But even if you discount that, the problems with healthcare or housing or education, religious sentiments control them all.

Any statement that follows the "I am a [insert race colour] conservative christian..." is almost always degressive and detrimental to the greater good of the society. Education especially. I dont want to learn about STDs because its against my religious beliefs is an actual defence line in the southern states. Same iwth affordable healthcare and to some extent even housing. We saw it with Ben Carson under Trump.

Europe, which as you rightly pointed out, was sane enough to allow religion to prosper and make them private, developed more.

I dont think govt should interere with religion and people should also not thrust their religious views on the society. Thats when government steps in with regulations and control, which the people dont like blah blah blah. Gets messy.

But long story short - religion state separation. No interference. Nations will prosper.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #10 on: October 5, 2022, 09:01:25 am »
Superb work by the BBC showing the depth and range of the protests against the Dictatorship:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/63132235
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #11 on: October 5, 2022, 09:16:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  5, 2022, 09:01:25 am
Superb work by the BBC showing the depth and range of the protests against the Dictatorship:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/63132235

It seems Iranian females everywhere have found their voices but hopefully the punishments during and afterwards don't make things even worse for them.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #12 on: October 5, 2022, 10:11:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October  5, 2022, 09:16:20 am
It seems Iranian females everywhere have found their voices but hopefully the punishments during and afterwards don't make things even worse for them.

Sadly the Mullahs will quietly wait until the international fuss dies down and then get their revenge.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #13 on: October 5, 2022, 12:29:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  5, 2022, 10:11:35 am
Sadly the Mullahs will quietly wait until the international fuss dies down and then get their revenge.

That's my fear but then I remember what the suffragettes went through over a century ago and hope they take heart that they can't be persecuted forever 🙏
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #14 on: October 5, 2022, 02:34:55 pm »
Morality Police = Misogyny Police.

I assume adultery would fall within their responsibility, I wonder what the respective punishment levels by gender are?
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #15 on: October 5, 2022, 06:23:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  5, 2022, 02:34:55 pm
Morality Police = Misogyny Police.

I assume adultery would fall within their responsibility, I wonder what the respective punishment levels by gender are?
Not sure. But there are, generally, widely differing evidentiary according to the gender of the witness in Middle Eastern countries.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #16 on: October 5, 2022, 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  5, 2022, 02:34:55 pm
Morality Police = Misogyny Police.

I assume adultery would fall within their responsibility, I wonder what the respective punishment levels by gender are?

The man gets a stiff telling off, the woman gets stoned to death.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #17 on: October 7, 2022, 04:59:26 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/07/another-teenage-girl-dead-at-hands-of-irans-security-forces-reports-claim

Makes me so upset seeing all of this, just absolutely tragic and maddening on so many levels.
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #18 on: October 7, 2022, 05:15:53 pm »
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #19 on: October 7, 2022, 07:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October  7, 2022, 04:59:26 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/07/another-teenage-girl-dead-at-hands-of-irans-security-forces-reports-claim

Makes me so upset seeing all of this, just absolutely tragic and maddening on so many levels.

Appear to be murdering teenage girls with impunity
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #20 on: October 10, 2022, 09:17:49 am »
This is the young woman who was beaten to death by the Iranian police.

What a joyful, quirky, beautiful person:

https://twitter.com/Omid_M/status/1578968756277370880

RIP Sarina
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #21 on: October 10, 2022, 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 10, 2022, 09:17:49 am
This is the young woman who was beaten to death by the Iranian police.

What a joyful, quirky, beautiful person:

https://twitter.com/Omid_M/status/1578968756277370880

RIP Sarina


Heartbreakingly sad. Another innocent child murdered in the name of Allah
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:59:32 am »
Iran's authoritarians have locked up The Empress of Kuzcoo for telling a joke which suggested:
Spoiler
"Women should kill themselves"...before the regime does. (edited for context)   
[close]

Authoritarians in Modi's India agree with this kind of thing...Hindu and Muslims finding common ground at last.
Peace is just around the corner...   
 
Re: Iran - Yeah the same place and 400 years back in time!
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
I have spent an hour looking at various videos on the demonstrations from those brave women. The video from young Sarina was heartbreaking especially when it's so easy to take the freedom we have for granted. I have no words for the evil powers who suppress people's right to make their own choices, it is what every human being should be granted. The best of luck to all of those in Iran fighting for their freedom. One day they will overcome that evil regime and people like Sarina and Mahsa Amini will be remembered for their bravery in fighting for their rights.
