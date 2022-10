Not even like he’s been given players that fit, it’s just a massive collection of who was available. Had no chance of starting well with that transfer strategy. They need to just collect what they can before the world cup and have that chance to work on it then.



It's not his fault but it's a thankless task given he's got no experience at this level. His replacement will struggle to do much.I said over the summer they're just repeating what Fulham did a few years ago (Jokanavic soon got sacked that season and his replacement fared no better). Villa as well when they first came up who just about stayed up but they were pretty much carried by Grealish and malfunctioning goalline technology.The sides who do okay after promotion are ones with settled sides who have built well in The Championship. Bielsa with Leeds or Wilder at Sheff U in their first seasons. Not that that always works but just buying a new team never works. A year ago Forest were bottom of The Championship and Cooper had just took over so they probably got promoted too early anyway and they've gone about it all wrong.