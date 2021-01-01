This was a bloody awful game choice by sky



Was never going to be a classic. Both teams are absolute shit



Not watched a lot of PL football but from what I can make out only Arsenal and City and probably Brighton have been any good at all this season. United are still garbage, obviously we're miles off it, Chelsea have just sacked their manager, Spurs very atritional if somewhat effective and even West Ham and Leicester have fell off a cliff from recent seasons.It's piss poor for all the money in the league.