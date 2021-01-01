« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October

Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #680 on: Today at 05:31:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:07:58 pm
No, its up to people and other clubs to stop being so weak and putting up with the PL, UEFA and other FAs willingly allowing unfit owners, in this case human rights abuses who clearly want to own clubs for very spcific sportswashing reasons, and in the past, the likes of crooks like Abramovich. 

But its too late, far too many of us have been happy to tolerate it for too long, and its a big part of the reason football is such a shitshow at this level with the PL being the biggest shitshow of all. And of course the politics of it all with Tory scum wanting their saudi friends involved doesnt help either, it all goes far to deep.

Id love the day to come when the PL just eats itself, its utter shite.

I've got zero interest in it anymore beyond our own involvement. Even then it's a case of watching the games with the sound off and avoiding the nonsense punditry.  And even when we score now you're sat there waiting for VAR to rule it out.

It's just a horrible product. A walking embodiment of 21st century capitalism.
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:31:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:27:13 pm
City have to go anfield in 2 weeks, Klopp wont be giving up like your fans on here are. I expect that to be Citys first defeat.
Youre already hoping for other teams to do you a favour  :lmao

Weve had a great run but too many of our players look like theyve lost their intensity at the moment.
El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:36:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:27:13 pm
City have to go anfield in 2 weeks, Klopp wont be giving up like your fans on here are. I expect that to be Citys first defeat.

A lot of them gave up about a month before the window closed
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:38:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:36:03 pm
A lot of them gave up about a month before the window closed

I was trying to think of something witty in response to this but I think that's about right.
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:39:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:36:03 pm
A lot of them gave up about a month before the window closed
I think its called realism. People could see our midfield was done and held no hope of the club addressing the issue. I think we should still get top 4 but we arent challenging for the title this season. Too many players have hit the wall.
Lynndenberries

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:41:18 pm
Well, were about to see how increasingly boring City makes this league. We kept it competitive when we had no right to. Doubt it will change this season, and unless big changes happen this summer, itll stay the same for the foreseeable future.
Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:41:40 pm
Well that was exceptionally stupid.

Leeds down to ten men
naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:42:35 pm
What a fucking dumbass
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:43:03 pm
Scoring goals is a real problem for Villa.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #689 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm
Great attempt by Coutinho.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #690 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm
That would of been some finish by Coutinho.

Refreshing seeing a cross from the byline
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #691 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm
Leeds fans in danger of going full Everton
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:27:35 pm
If the PL develops to Man City just winning every year and it becomes a farmers league of sort, I hope people will start losing interest, people will become board. People will stop watching.

It very much may be just circles I am in but I am starting to see a real migration into F1 (which itself has massive problems with the same regimes) and I do know F1 is starting to get big money in America now. Maybe just small sprouts, and it may not end up being anything, but I can see perhaps a move of people losing interest in PL football, because it is either not brilliant and treated as insignificant, or it is increasingly the games between the top where you know who wins in the end (City) so why should you really care?
The same Formula 1 where they had to make up rules on the fly to stop the same driver winning seven out of the last eight championships?
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #693 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm
We have to sign Douglas Luis just for his corners , worth 10 points, like Charlie Adam.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #694 on: Today at 06:10:04 pm
This was a bloody awful game choice by sky

Was never going to be a classic. Both teams are absolute shit
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #695 on: Today at 06:11:21 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:10:04 pm
This was a bloody awful game choice by sky

Was never going to be a classic. Both teams are absolute shit

Leicester forest tomorrow night should be good
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #696 on: Today at 06:13:53 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:10:04 pm
This was a bloody awful game choice by sky

Was never going to be a classic. Both teams are absolute shit

Not watched a lot of PL football but from what I can make out only Arsenal and City and probably Brighton have been any good at all this season. United are still garbage, obviously we're miles off it, Chelsea have just sacked their manager, Spurs very atritional if somewhat effective and even West Ham and Leicester have fell off a cliff from recent seasons.

It's piss poor for all the money in the league.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #697 on: Today at 06:15:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:13:53 pm
Not watched a lot of PL football but from what I can make out only Arsenal and City and probably Brighton have been any good at all this season. United are still garbage, obviously we're miles off it, Chelsea have just sacked their manager, Spurs very atritional if somewhat effective and even West Ham and Leicester have fell off a cliff from recent seasons.

It's piss poor for all the money in the league.

Pretty decent synopsis Id say
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #698 on: Today at 06:17:58 pm
Ive had to mute this idiot leeds crowd

Refs had a decent game. Leeds have had nothing go unfairly against them
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #699 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm
Ollie Watkins is another DCL, one season wonder
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #700 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm
Watkins is fucking terrible

One on ones with keeper just whacks it at him. Zero thought behind it
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #701 on: Today at 06:24:25 pm
I can't see Gerrard lasting the season there. Things have just gone stale for him and Villa.
harryc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #702 on: Today at 06:24:40 pm
Watkins is absolute gash in front of goal
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #703 on: Today at 06:26:08 pm
Gerrard is a goner I think

Thats abject
OOS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #704 on: Today at 06:26:09 pm
Watkins and Coutinho stinking out the gaffe again.

Why is Gerrard obsessed with playing Coutinho over Buendía.  Sticking to his favourites over players in form will be Gerrards downfall.
rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #705 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm
Id start ings , most natural goal scorer they have
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #706 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:26:08 pm
Gerrard is a goner I think

Thats abject

Is this the future of management? Gerrard and Lampard both play anti-football.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
Reply #707 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:32:33 pm
Is this the future of management? Gerrard and Lampard both play anti-football.

Pretty much in jobs because of their playing careers

Gerrard did well at rangers to give him his due

But there are levels
