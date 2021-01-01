No, its up to people and other clubs to stop being so weak and putting up with the PL, UEFA and other FAs willingly allowing unfit owners, in this case human rights abuses who clearly want to own clubs for very spcific sportswashing reasons, and in the past, the likes of crooks like Abramovich. But its too late, far too many of us have been happy to tolerate it for too long, and its a big part of the reason football is such a shitshow at this level with the PL being the biggest shitshow of all. And of course the politics of it all with Tory scum wanting their saudi friends involved doesnt help either, it all goes far to deep. Id love the day to come when the PL just eats itself, its utter shite.
City have to go anfield in 2 weeks, Klopp wont be giving up like your fans on here are. I expect that to be Citys first defeat.
A lot of them gave up about a month before the window closed
If the PL develops to Man City just winning every year and it becomes a farmers league of sort, I hope people will start losing interest, people will become board. People will stop watching.It very much may be just circles I am in but I am starting to see a real migration into F1 (which itself has massive problems with the same regimes) and I do know F1 is starting to get big money in America now. Maybe just small sprouts, and it may not end up being anything, but I can see perhaps a move of people losing interest in PL football, because it is either not brilliant and treated as insignificant, or it is increasingly the games between the top where you know who wins in the end (City) so why should you really care?
This was a bloody awful game choice by sky Was never going to be a classic. Both teams are absolute shit
Not watched a lot of PL football but from what I can make out only Arsenal and City and probably Brighton have been any good at all this season. United are still garbage, obviously we're miles off it, Chelsea have just sacked their manager, Spurs very atritional if somewhat effective and even West Ham and Leicester have fell off a cliff from recent seasons.It's piss poor for all the money in the league.
Gerrard is a goner I think Thats abject
Is this the future of management? Gerrard and Lampard both play anti-football.
