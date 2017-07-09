It is up to others to step up.
No reason why we can't compete again.
No, its up to people and other clubs to stop being so weak and putting up with the PL, UEFA and other FAs willingly allowing unfit owners, in this case human rights abuses who clearly want to own clubs for very spcific sportswashing reasons, and in the past, the likes of crooks like Abramovich.
But its too late, far too many of us have been happy to tolerate it for too long, and its a big part of the reason football is such a shitshow at this level with the PL being the biggest shitshow of all. And of course the politics of it all with Tory scum wanting their saudi friends involved doesnt help either, it all goes far to deep.
Id love the day to come when the PL just eats itself, its utter shite.