« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm  (Read 5399 times)

Offline RedSmoke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • He'll pass the ball, calm as you like....
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:24:13 pm »
Feels like forever since the Reds played! Looking forward to this one, fairly confident (that might be because i've had time to forget how awful we've been in the league!  ;))

Thought Ajax game was a big improvement, Thiago makes a huge difference to us. Think for once we were probably grateful of an international break!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,416
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:40:41 pm »
Kante still injured. That's why the Chelsea-Liverpool game was called off, he has to return from injury the week they play us, it's a rule.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,901
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:14:22 pm »
Thanks for the OP Brain :)

No idea what to expect from both sides after not playing for weeks (feels like months) and them having a new manager.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:40:41 pm
Kante still injured. That's why the Chelsea-Liverpool game was called off, he has to return from injury the week they play us, it's a rule.

I thought from your post Kante had moved to Brighton as part of the Potter to Chelsea deal. :D

But I know what you mean.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,416
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm »
If you're in town before the game tomorrow:

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:37:15 am »
Quote from: RedSmoke on Yesterday at 03:24:13 pm
Feels like forever since the Reds played!


It's 2 days short of a month since the last PL game, bizarre but then the timing could have been worse. Feels like we have had 2 summers worth of break with another coming up for the world cup.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,740
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:39:01 am »
Completely forgot about football in the years since our last game. Lets start the new season in style with a win.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,090
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
From Wikipedia:

Association football, more commonly known as simply football or soccer, is a team sport played between two teams of 11 players who primarily use their feet to propel the ball around a rectangular field called a pitch. The objective of the game is to score more goals than the opposition by moving the ball beyond the goal line into the opposing side's rectangular framed goal. Traditionally, the game has been played over two 45 minute halves, for a total match time of 90 minutes
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:38:03 am »
Ah, Liverpool in the "Premier League". How retro! I am nostalgic for a bit of that, I may watch that.

Haven't seen this team in ages. Ages. Back in my day though they were quite, quite good

Why, I used to spam a forum before every kick off with IT'S CLOBBERIN TIME and generally be proven an accurate herald!

Those were the days.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:02:22 am »
thanks OP

looking forward to this one - last year we all would've said we'd batter them and now it seems that people are more hesitant of predicting such a result

and that's a good thing because we have great players and we're at anfield but we (the fans) are lacking that bravado of late - better to be thought a tough game than a walk-over and end up with either a point or nothing

'no one said it was going to be easy' someone once said - they were right and now its back to proving that we can aim for the title and that we can produce results when needed

bring 'em on
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,401
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:07:57 am »
The footy's back. gladly.

Thanks for the OP.

Be interesting who starts up top. Jota, Nunez, Bobby.

Come on reds.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:28 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,542
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:00:06 am »
Saw a few of their support at Warwick services earlier. Odd bunch.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,802
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:12:15 am »
Why do Brighton have a rivalry with Crystal Palace?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,440
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:19:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:15 am
Why do Brighton have a rivalry with Crystal Palace?

Goes back to the seventies when Alan Mullery and  Venables were managers of  Brighton and Palace .
Could even say it goes back to when both were team mates at spurs and theyre was bitterness over the captains arm band or more friendly rivalry between captain and vice captain
Both managers  were expected to get promoted the sane year by both clubs owners and fans , so it stoked up a natural rivalry with both getting promoted anyway
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:35 am by rocco »
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:23:19 am »
Can't tell whether it's a good time to play them or a bad time. They'll surely be weaker without Potter, but there's always the chance of a new manager bounce with De Zerbi.

Shame we didn't get to play them with Lallana as caretaker manager, the timing was almost perfect.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,942
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:47:47 am »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:23:19 am
Can't tell whether it's a good time to play them or a bad time. They'll surely be weaker without Potter, but there's always the chance of a new manager bounce with De Zerbi.

Shame we didn't get to play them with Lallana as caretaker manager, the timing was almost perfect.
I'm not concerned at all b a new manager bounce because Potter's Brighton would very likely have given us a hard game, so we should expect the same. We have this game, Arsenal and City in consecutive games. A couple of weeks from now, we could quite a way off or en route to turning a poor start around. A win today really is crucial IMO.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,250
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:50:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:15 am
Why do Brighton have a rivalry with Crystal Palace?

Its an obscure one alright but Palace are based in/near Croydon in South London, and the main road out of there heads down to Brighton so assume its geographical. Imagine for a Palace fan thats more of a local rivalry than say Spurs who are completely the other side of the city.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:15 am
Why do Brighton have a rivalry with Crystal Palace?

Alphabetical
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,090
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday 1st October 3pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:47:47 am
I'm not concerned at all b a new manager bounce because Potter's Brighton would very likely have given us a hard game, so we should expect the same.
No doubt they'll play the same and be competitive, but the players must be gutted to lose a rising star like Potter who was clearly popular in dressing room, and had them so well organised and playing at a good level.

Of course, no team forgets how to play in a few weeks, but this is completely different to a rejuvenated team after sacking an unpopular manager - this could be a very good time to play them whilst they're still in transition under the new manager, and many of our players have a point to prove after a slow start.

Alisson, Trent, Virgil  Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Nunez, Salah

Let's start climbing up the table and put all the media focus elsewhere. I predict Trent to have a stormer and score, then reveal a t-shirt with a Liverbird shitting on an England flag.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 