I'm not concerned at all b a new manager bounce because Potter's Brighton would very likely have given us a hard game, so we should expect the same.
No doubt they'll play the same and be competitive, but the players must be gutted to lose a rising star like Potter who was clearly popular in dressing room, and had them so well organised and playing at a good level.
Of course, no team forgets how to play in a few weeks, but this is completely different to a rejuvenated team after sacking an unpopular manager - this could be a very good time to play them whilst they're still in transition under the new manager, and many of our players have a point to prove after a slow start.
Alisson, Trent, Virgil Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Nunez, Salah
Let's start climbing up the table and put all the media focus elsewhere. I predict Trent to have a stormer and score, then reveal a t-shirt with a Liverbird shitting on an England flag.