thanks OP



looking forward to this one - last year we all would've said we'd batter them and now it seems that people are more hesitant of predicting such a result



and that's a good thing because we have great players and we're at anfield but we (the fans) are lacking that bravado of late - better to be thought a tough game than a walk-over and end up with either a point or nothing



'no one said it was going to be easy' someone once said - they were right and now its back to proving that we can aim for the title and that we can produce results when needed



bring 'em on