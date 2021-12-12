« previous next »
Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist

bennoman57

Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Today at 12:12:00 am
With a year to go until UEFA decide who to name as tournament hosts, more detailed plans are being put together, including the choice of stadiums.

UEFA have requested an initial list of 10 venues that could later be expanded to 12, and The Times report that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will each submit one while Ireland will submit two.

Therefore, England will submit five, potentially expanding to seven, and have put together a 10-stadium shortlist.

Anfield and Stamford Bridge have not been included on it with the pitches at the grounds of Liverpool and Chelsea deemed too small.

The Emirates is also not a candidate, with Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium being those on the list from the capital.

The other seven being considered are Villa Park, Old Trafford, the Etihad, the Stadium of Light, St James' Park, Everton's future Bramley Moore Dock ground, and most surprisingly of all, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.
meady1981

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:00:06 am
This has kind of been discussed to death on here. Weve not been in the running for European finals for years because of the pitch. The club dont seem particularly bothered as if they were going to do anything about it they would have addressed it with the Annie Road expansion. Im not particularly that bothered. Hope Everton get it as it will be good for the city. Seems a scorching hot topic on Skyscraper city if you want some outrage.
Fromola

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:27:22 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:00:06 am
This has kind of been discussed to death on here. Weve not been in the running for European finals for years because of the pitch. The club dont seem particularly bothered as if they were going to do anything about it they would have addressed it with the Annie Road expansion. Im not particularly that bothered. Hope Everton get it as it will be good for the city. Seems a scorching hot topic on Skyscraper city if you want some outrage.

Did they change the rulings after Euro 96?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:27:29 am
Good. Fuck UEFA.
mikeb58

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:35:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:27:29 am
Good. Fuck UEFA.

Agree...reckon the Club do too, as I reckon it was not too big a task to extend the pitch a few feet if we really wanted to.
meady1981

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:39:56 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:35:54 am
Agree...reckon the Club do too, as I don't reckon it was too big a task to extend the pitch a few feet if we really wanted to.

It's 2.5 metres at either end... They'd literally have to remove the first few rows of terracing from both ends which would then play havoc with the accessibility/exit routes/disability areas etc and be done during the season. Then put it all back again. Guess it's not worth the hassle or cost.
meady1981

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:15:41 am
I did also read somewhere that there are regulations about the closest train station. Though that might have been on the old wives tales section of SSC
Fromola

Re: Anfield not on FA 2028 for Euro's Shortlist
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:15:41 am
I did also read somewhere that there are regulations about the closest train station. Though that might have been on the old wives tales section of SSC

MK Dons ground is in the middle of nowhere.
