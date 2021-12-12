With a year to go until UEFA decide who to name as tournament hosts, more detailed plans are being put together, including the choice of stadiums.



UEFA have requested an initial list of 10 venues that could later be expanded to 12, and The Times report that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will each submit one while Ireland will submit two.



Therefore, England will submit five, potentially expanding to seven, and have put together a 10-stadium shortlist.



Anfield and Stamford Bridge have not been included on it with the pitches at the grounds of Liverpool and Chelsea deemed too small.



The Emirates is also not a candidate, with Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium being those on the list from the capital.



The other seven being considered are Villa Park, Old Trafford, the Etihad, the Stadium of Light, St James' Park, Everton's future Bramley Moore Dock ground, and most surprisingly of all, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.