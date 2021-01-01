« previous next »
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:26:06 am »
Quote from: beebster on Today at 09:10:45 am
Surely the only way they can stop this happening for Ajax is to only allow 1 ticket per basket. I know that means people wont get seats together but its the only sure way to stop this mass basket nonsense.

The way to stop it is to not allow you to have tickets sat in baskets for 26 hours - 20 minutes to pick, then an extension if needed for the form and that's it, tickets are released. The fact the basket can be refreshed and the timer restarts is frankly ridiculous, and shows how little testing and checking of the system went on

Also you can't add more that the maximum number allowed in one transaction than is stated on the selling notice
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:59:57 am »
Booked our parking on JustPark for £6, about 10 minutes walk to the ground
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:25:51 am »
Quote from: beebster on Today at 09:10:45 am
Surely the only way they can stop this happening for Ajax is to only allow 1 ticket per basket. I know that means people wont get seats together but its the only sure way to stop this mass basket nonsense.
well basically makes friends and family useless if everyone has to buy their own tickets
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 09:10:08 am
We only bought  the one on me dads card but he's not going and I am. And put all my details on it
It still always goes to the lead booker. Now I'm always the 1st to hammer them but on this occasion, its clear as day that they have done exactly what they said they'd do on the selling notice.
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:31:52 am »
Quote from: beebster on Today at 09:10:45 am
Surely the only way they can stop this happening for Ajax is to only allow 1 ticket per basket. I know that means people wont get seats together but its the only sure way to stop this mass basket nonsense.
So the solution is to make groups of people that always travel together buy singles? thats a ridiculous suggestion to say the least. The system in its current format is not fit for purpose and plenty on here have suggested how it can be fixed, but the club are simply not bothered.
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #605 on: Today at 10:39:42 am »
Quote from: beebster on Today at 09:10:45 am
Surely the only way they can stop this happening for Ajax is to only allow 1 ticket per basket. I know that means people wont get seats together but its the only sure way to stop this mass basket nonsense.
Really, why not do this for every game and finals too? wonderful solution.

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:43:54 am »
Quote from: beebster on Today at 09:10:45 am
Surely the only way they can stop this happening for Ajax is to only allow 1 ticket per basket. I know that means people wont get seats together but its the only sure way to stop this mass basket nonsense.

this has to be the worst 'solution' so far  ;D

they just have to stop the infinite timer + large baskets and keep an eye out for when tickets drop to levels they probably shouldn't. these are system failings and shouldn't be a reason to penalise 99.9999% of fans.
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:45:48 am »
At the start of last season - you could only see the game if your credits matched the specific criteria for the sale. E.g. once a 3+ sale ended and moved to 2+, people with 3+ could no longer see the game and buy.

It was a pain in the arse to be honest - as often a lead booker for a group would qualify for sale 1 but also agree to buy for mates on sale 2. Theyd have probably developed as the lead booker over a period of years because they had a job with flexibility that allowed and learned the intricacies of the system over time. The people theyre buying for, while attending lots of games, would be clueless when it came to buying.

Notwithstanding the above, going back to this approach might stop ticket hoarding by people in earlier sales - because those people wouldnt be able to buy in subsequent sales.
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #608 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm »
The ticket collection process will see a reduced amount of tickets being collected from an initial 800 to 400, which is less than 15 per cent of the total allocation.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticket-collection-process-rangers-v-liverpool
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm »
Is that because they realised they'd accidentally posted some out?! ;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:45:48 am
At the start of last season - you could only see the game if your credits matched the specific criteria for the sale. E.g. once a 3+ sale ended and moved to 2+, people with 3+ could no longer see the game and buy.

It was a pain in the arse to be honest - as often a lead booker for a group would qualify for sale 1 but also agree to buy for mates on sale 2. Theyd have probably developed as the lead booker over a period of years because they had a job with flexibility that allowed and learned the intricacies of the system over time. The people theyre buying for, while attending lots of games, would be clueless when it came to buying.

Notwithstanding the above, going back to this approach might stop ticket hoarding by people in earlier sales - because those people wouldnt be able to buy in subsequent sales.
I think you've always been able to see the games, certainly for the league aways
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:19:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:07:46 pm
Is that because they realised they'd accidentally posted some out?! ;D

if only they accidentally posted my mates out who genuinely arrives in Glasgow about 6.30pm  :butt
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 12:14:59 pm
I think you've always been able to see the games, certainly for the league aways

Champions league start of last year you couldnt.
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm »
Supporters who have been chosen at random to collect their ticket in person or selected for the NFC trial will be notified by email later today. The remaining 2,200 tickets, 78 per cent of the allocation, have been posted directly to supporters.

Another ballot  ;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:04:37 pm
The ticket collection process will see a reduced amount of tickets being collected from an initial 800 to 400, which is less than 15 per cent of the total allocation.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticket-collection-process-rangers-v-liverpool

Youve got to presume they knew this a few days ago hence the posting of tickets. And if you havent got tickets yet (or notification of postage) youre still up to collect?
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:38:11 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 12:32:49 pm
Supporters who have been chosen at random to collect their ticket in person or selected for the NFC trial will be notified by email later today. The remaining 2,200 tickets, 78 per cent of the allocation, have been posted directly to supporters.

Another ballot  ;D

Says theyve already been posted so dont think its a case of another ballot.

Edit: Also suggests only 78% have been posted and less than 15% are collection. As people on the NFC trial also get their tickets sent to them, the numbers dont add up.
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #616 on: Today at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:38:11 pm
Says theyve already been posted so dont think its a case of another ballot.

Edit: Also suggests only 78% have been posted and less than 15% are collection. As people on the NFC trial also get their tickets sent to them, the numbers dont add up.

Yeah that is badly written as it makes it sound like NFC bods don't get a ticket.
