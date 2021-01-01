At the start of last season - you could only see the game if your credits matched the specific criteria for the sale. E.g. once a 3+ sale ended and moved to 2+, people with 3+ could no longer see the game and buy.



It was a pain in the arse to be honest - as often a lead booker for a group would qualify for sale 1 but also agree to buy for mates on sale 2. Theyd have probably developed as the lead booker over a period of years because they had a job with flexibility that allowed and learned the intricacies of the system over time. The people theyre buying for, while attending lots of games, would be clueless when it came to buying.



Notwithstanding the above, going back to this approach might stop ticket hoarding by people in earlier sales - because those people wouldnt be able to buy in subsequent sales.