Would pre-registering help with this? Similar to the members sales you register your interest when the ticket details are announced. The ticket office should then instantly know this would have no chance of going to 1 credit. Any returns could then be offered to people on the list who missed out?



That's similar to what United do I think. I have friends who go to their euro aways and I'm sure in the past they've had to register for which of the 3 group games they want all in one go, they then get 2 credits if they get a ticket, 1 if they registered but don't get one and none if they get one and don't collect it, or something like that.