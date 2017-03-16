« previous next »
Rangers away selling details

Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #320 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm
How long do 406 timeouts last?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #321 on: Today at 01:32:40 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:28:41 pm
How long do 406 timeouts last?

Sometimes hours sometimes days, I can't figure that out or what triggers it, Sat refreshing and it pops up must be a captcha thing

Noticed now the queue has a pick pictures thing too
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #322 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:39:20 pm
The right thing to do here would be to make the credits not count for this fixture?

Revert to starting from 4, then down to 3 for Ajax

Correct.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #323 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:39:20 pm
The right thing to do here would be to make the credits not count for this fixture?

Revert to starting from 4, then down to 3 for Ajax

Agreed but isn't going to happen, unless the club find evidence of serious technical gerrymandering, which i doubt they can be arsed or care about doing
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #324 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm
Just reading all the threads this season and the entire ticketing operation is now absolutely shambolic on a week to week basis.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #325 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Everyone had the same chance in that sale, there was no queue and people had the url from previous sales so at 11am refresh and hit choose seats for me and it got the tickets for some and not others, like I said I got naff all there myself and there's 2 people I know in a WhatsApp chat who got them too, I don't know hoe many tickets there were all together but they had to go somewhere and there's somewhat a limited number of people with at least 1 away credit..

The club need to sort out the basket holding if that's what really happened, I wouldn't know because I didn't qualify before today's sale to be able to see the actual game but it seemed to happen for napoli, that did take a while still to sell out though was easy to get them refreshing

Be interesting to see what happens with Ajax

Again as ever totally missing the point, you shouldn't have had the chance to buy - People on 3 have missed out to you

Same chance for all 25 tickets don't talk nonsense
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #326 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:45:38 pm
Again as ever totally missing the point, you shouldn't have had the chance to buy - People on 3 have missed out to you

I understand that now, I've not been in the loop much this last couple of days I'm reading back this thread now - did people not manage to get them on the refresh surely there were some dropping and people couldn't keep the same seat in the basket for hours?

The club should be able to see who was logged in keeping them in their baskets in the logs surely

There's a few on 3 and 2 I travel with who didn't have problems at the sale times but said they sold out then apparently 150 dropped at 3pm in the 3 credit sale
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:36:13 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

 ;D  ;D  ;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #329 on: Today at 02:37:20 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #330 on: Today at 02:39:00 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

😂😂😂 Just spat my drink out
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #331 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

It's Ok 30fiver and his Whatsapp group can sort anybody out
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #332 on: Today at 02:49:04 pm
I buy for a number of people, we all travel. Having sorted most out on the first sale, I waited till Wednesday
On the sale for 3/5 credits it should have been a cake walk, 1500 sold , 800 minimum left and not a sniff, sold out by the time I got in at 11.
There should have always been tickets bouncing around after 20 mins or so, but was hardly anything. A mate got 1 at 11.40 and I couldnt get 3, gave up at 12.30
Got a Call at 2.30 back on sale 3/5  Got the 3..weird. Then I had one on 2 credits  Not a sniff on the 2 sale, and then it went to 1, not a sniff, then sold out. 30 mins prior to the change of criteria you could still buy normally and count what was left.
There has definitely been something wrong all season.
Every away game for me there has been a 3-4 min delay getting into buy irrespective of being logged in and ready for 8.15, and now this farce where people on 1 credit have got tickets ahead of those on 2.
There is something going on, I am sure of that. I buy all the time, this season has been the worst. With this sale the TO dont even look like they are hiding the contempt for fans. Roll on Glasgow collection, another nightmare looming!!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #333 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Today at 02:49:04 pm
I buy for a number of people, we all travel. Having sorted most out on the first sale, I waited till Wednesday
On the sale for 3/5 credits it should have been a cake walk, 1500 sold , 800 minimum left and not a sniff, sold out by the time I got in at 11.
There should have always been tickets bouncing around after 20 mins or so, but was hardly anything. A mate got 1 at 11.40 and I couldnt get 3, gave up at 12.30
Got a Call at 2.30 back on sale 3/5  Got the 3..weird. Then I had one on 2 credits  Not a sniff on the 2 sale, and then it went to 1, not a sniff, then sold out. 30 mins prior to the change of criteria you could still buy normally and count what was left.
There has definitely been something wrong all season.
Every away game for me there has been a 3-4 min delay getting into buy irrespective of being logged in and ready for 8.15, and now this farce where people on 1 credit have got tickets ahead of those on 2.
There is something going on, I am sure of that. I buy all the time, this season has been the worst. With this sale the TO dont even look like they are hiding the contempt for fans. Roll on Glasgow collection, another nightmare looming!!
Oh its by far the worst that its ever been, its blatantly obvious to everyone as well although what the club have let happen with this Rangers sale is an absolute disgrace and the fact that the club are clearly not bothered about in the slightest suggests to me that touting is still going within the ticket office itself, although its obviously on a much bigger scale then it used to be. I also believe that the reason why the vast majority of so called investigations never happen is because a huge amount of the roads would lead back to the club itself.

It will all come out one day I'm sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:54 pm by ABJ »
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #334 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 03:38:23 pm
Oh its by far the worst that its ever been, its blatantly obvious to everyone as well although what the club have let happen with this Rangers sale is an absolute disgrace and the fact that the club are clearly not bothered about in the slightest suggests to me that touting is still going within the ticket office itself, although its obviously on a much bigger scale then it used to be. I also believe that the reason why the vast majority of so called investigations never happen is because a huge amount of the roads would lead back to the club itself.

It will all come out one day I'm sure.

I think you're probably right to be honest
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #335 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 03:38:23 pm
Oh its by far the worst that its ever been, its blatantly obvious to everyone as well although what the club have let happen with this Rangers sale is an absolute disgrace and the fact that the club are clearly not bothered about in the slightest suggests to me that touting is still going within the ticket office itself, although its obviously on a much bigger scale then it used to be. I also believe that the reason why the vast majority of so called investigations never happen is because a huge amount of the roads would lead back to the club itself.

It will all come out one day I'm sure.
Definitely something in the TO.. somebody posted a screenshot of somebody's workaround that was an "employee account" for access to Rangers Away before Rangers Away even had it's first sale
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #336 on: Today at 04:02:45 pm
the club invested heavily and offer resources to give supporters the channels to buy tickets in a secure way, whilst also making the usage and process fairer and more transparent regarding the allocation of tickets.

this rangers sale has obviously made a mockery of those investments and resources made by the club and they should be doing everything in their power to amende such mockery if they wish to remain credible in their communication and commitment to supporters and safeguard their investments !

moving forward for future ticket sales does not look good if this problem is not addressed by the people in responsible positions at the club. they have an opportunity to nip it in the bud, wait and see

YNWA


Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #337 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Today at 02:49:04 pm
I buy for a number of people, we all travel. Having sorted most out on the first sale, I waited till Wednesday
On the sale for 3/5 credits it should have been a cake walk, 1500 sold , 800 minimum left and not a sniff, sold out by the time I got in at 11.
There should have always been tickets bouncing around after 20 mins or so, but was hardly anything. A mate got 1 at 11.40 and I couldnt get 3, gave up at 12.30
Got a Call at 2.30 back on sale 3/5  Got the 3..weird. Then I had one on 2 credits  Not a sniff on the 2 sale, and then it went to 1, not a sniff, then sold out. 30 mins prior to the change of criteria you could still buy normally and count what was left.
There has definitely been something wrong all season.
Every away game for me there has been a 3-4 min delay getting into buy irrespective of being logged in and ready for 8.15, and now this farce where people on 1 credit have got tickets ahead of those on 2.
There is something going on, I am sure of that. I buy all the time, this season has been the worst. With this sale the TO dont even look like they are hiding the contempt for fans. Roll on Glasgow collection, another nightmare looming!!
respect - ynwa
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #338 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm
Would pre-registering help with this? Similar to the members sales you register your interest when the ticket details are announced. The ticket office should then instantly know this would have no chance of going to 1 credit. Any returns could then be offered to people on the list who missed out?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #339 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm
Quote from: LFC_777 on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Would pre-registering help with this? Similar to the members sales you register your interest when the ticket details are announced. The ticket office should then instantly know this would have no chance of going to 1 credit. Any returns could then be offered to people on the list who missed out?
Would work well but do the registrations when fixtures are announced for European and domestic cups then likewise when TV fixtures are announced in the league.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #340 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:39:20 pm
The right thing to do here would be to make the credits not count for this fixture?

Revert to starting from 4, then down to 3 for Ajax

Meaning those who were on 4 and 3 that genuinely bought tickets shouldn't get the credit?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #341 on: Today at 04:40:46 pm
Quote from: LFC_777 on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Would pre-registering help with this? Similar to the members sales you register your interest when the ticket details are announced. The ticket office should then instantly know this would have no chance of going to 1 credit. Any returns could then be offered to people on the list who missed out?

just adding a pointless step imo. the club could introduce pretty easy checks and balances on this (i.e. stopping infinite and large cartholds)

there is no denying this is deeply unfair, but the whole nomination thing has made the process pretty unfair in the first place anyway - even if i've benefitted from that.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #342 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm
https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1575876723412852736

@spiritofshankly
We have raised the issue some fans had in trying to buy tickets for Rangers away today. LFC are now fully aware of the problem and have told us they will contact those supporters affected directly over the coming days.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #343 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm
Not sure who they are contacting, how will they know who didnt get one?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #344 on: Today at 05:01:14 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:00:23 pm
Not sure who they are contacting, how will they know who didnt get one?
Probably mean they will contact the small number who actually contacted them rather than being forward and using the database to work out who qualified but didn't buy
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #345 on: Today at 05:19:41 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:00:23 pm
Not sure who they are contacting, how will they know who didnt get one?
no way they cancel and refund those with 1 who bought? That is the right thing to do but I can't see it
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #346 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:00:23 pm
Not sure who they are contacting, how will they know who didnt get one?
Precisely.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #347 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm
The point is what are they gonna do with the ticketing system to prevent this shambles reoccurring ?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #348 on: Today at 05:33:07 pm
I'm still 406'd from this morning after simply refreshing for a ticket, how is this even fair?!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #349 on: Today at 05:42:00 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:33:07 pm
I'm still 406'd from this morning after simply refreshing for a ticket, how is this even fair?!
What browser are you using? Have you any add ons etc? Seems mad.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #350 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:19:41 pm
no way they cancel and refund those with 1 who bought? That is the right thing to do but I can't see it

should do that for arguably most of the 2 sale too and restart the sale process for 3s, but then it's unfair on people who've now spent on travel/hotels/anything else. doesn't seem like one anonymous exploiter took all 17ish tickets which possibly was their goal. i just don't really understand what their intentions were as they just seemed to be holding them in baskets even in the 1+ sale
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #351 on: Today at 05:51:03 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 04:40:28 pm
Meaning those who were on 4 and 3 that genuinely bought tickets shouldn't get the credit?

Well, yes. It would just reset everything back to how it was before the mess of this week. Other than cancelling tickets of those that bought with 1/2 credits over those with 3 I dont see another way of making things fair again.

I cant see it matters anyway, because theyve made such a mess of it now and likely dont want to do either of those options.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #352 on: Today at 05:51:28 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:48:40 pm
should do that for arguably most of the 2 sale too and restart the sale process for 3s, but then it's unfair on people who've now spent on travel/hotels/anything else. doesn't seem like one anonymous exploiter took all 17ish tickets which possibly was their goal. i just don't really understand what their intentions were as they just seemed to be holding them in baskets even in the 1+ sale

Possible someone set up a bot for the second sale then just left it running? Caused all this unintentionally?

(I have zero tech knowledge so this might be nonsense).
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #353 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:42:00 pm
What browser are you using? Have you any add ons etc? Seems mad.

Chrome, No add ons, simply just refreshing a lot and clicking fast, I never even got one!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #354 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:51:28 pm
Possible someone set up a bot for the second sale then just left it running? Caused all this unintentionally?

(I have zero tech knowledge so this might be nonsense).

could be, or just a very IT-savvy Rangers fan trying to get it to drop to 0.  ;D

hard to tell without firm figures how many were really held in baskets between each sale.

was about 60 tickets in 2+ and about 15ish tickets in 1+. it wasn't even really *that* successful if this was an attempt by a tout really, as even some of those 15 seem to have gone to manual normal fans.
