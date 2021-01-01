« previous next »
Author Topic: Rangers away selling details  (Read 8298 times)

Re: Rangers away selling details
How long do 406 timeouts last?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:28:41 pm
How long do 406 timeouts last?

Sometimes hours sometimes days, I can't figure that out or what triggers it, Sat refreshing and it pops up must be a captcha thing

Noticed now the queue has a pick pictures thing too
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:39:20 pm
The right thing to do here would be to make the credits not count for this fixture?

Revert to starting from 4, then down to 3 for Ajax

Correct.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:39:20 pm
The right thing to do here would be to make the credits not count for this fixture?

Revert to starting from 4, then down to 3 for Ajax

Agreed but isn't going to happen, unless the club find evidence of serious technical gerrymandering, which i doubt they can be arsed or care about doing
  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Just reading all the threads this season and the entire ticketing operation is now absolutely shambolic on a week to week basis.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:27:16 pm
Everyone had the same chance in that sale, there was no queue and people had the url from previous sales so at 11am refresh and hit choose seats for me and it got the tickets for some and not others, like I said I got naff all there myself and there's 2 people I know in a WhatsApp chat who got them too, I don't know hoe many tickets there were all together but they had to go somewhere and there's somewhat a limited number of people with at least 1 away credit..

The club need to sort out the basket holding if that's what really happened, I wouldn't know because I didn't qualify before today's sale to be able to see the actual game but it seemed to happen for napoli, that did take a while still to sell out though was easy to get them refreshing

Be interesting to see what happens with Ajax

Again as ever totally missing the point, you shouldn't have had the chance to buy - People on 3 have missed out to you

Same chance for all 25 tickets don't talk nonsense
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:45:38 pm
Again as ever totally missing the point, you shouldn't have had the chance to buy - People on 3 have missed out to you

I understand that now, I've not been in the loop much this last couple of days I'm reading back this thread now - did people not manage to get them on the refresh surely there were some dropping and people couldn't keep the same seat in the basket for hours?

The club should be able to see who was logged in keeping them in their baskets in the logs surely

There's a few on 3 and 2 I travel with who didn't have problems at the sale times but said they sold out then apparently 150 dropped at 3pm in the 3 credit sale
Re: Rangers away selling details
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

 ;D  ;D  ;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

😂😂😂 Just spat my drink out
Re: Rangers away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Can't wait for Bournemouth and Brentford away to drop to all season tickets

It's Ok 30fiver and his Whatsapp group can sort anybody out
Re: Rangers away selling details
I buy for a number of people, we all travel. Having sorted most out on the first sale, I waited till Wednesday
On the sale for 3/5 credits it should have been a cake walk, 1500 sold , 800 minimum left and not a sniff, sold out by the time I got in at 11.
There should have always been tickets bouncing around after 20 mins or so, but was hardly anything. A mate got 1 at 11.40 and I couldnt get 3, gave up at 12.30
Got a Call at 2.30 back on sale 3/5  Got the 3..weird. Then I had one on 2 credits  Not a sniff on the 2 sale, and then it went to 1, not a sniff, then sold out. 30 mins prior to the change of criteria you could still buy normally and count what was left.
There has definitely been something wrong all season.
Every away game for me there has been a 3-4 min delay getting into buy irrespective of being logged in and ready for 8.15, and now this farce where people on 1 credit have got tickets ahead of those on 2.
There is something going on, I am sure of that. I buy all the time, this season has been the worst. With this sale the TO dont even look like they are hiding the contempt for fans. Roll on Glasgow collection, another nightmare looming!!
