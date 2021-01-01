« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rangers away selling details  (Read 6010 times)

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #200 on: Today at 03:30:41 pm »
i'm on two - literally straight in at 3pm and sold out - gutted
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #201 on: Today at 03:33:35 pm »
trying to help a friend. got 406 errored by pressing 'choose seats for me' three times quickly out of frustration.

all these techniques the TO has implemented recently to combat bots and scripts do the exact opposite  :butt
Logged
YNWA.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:38:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:33:35 pm
trying to help a friend. got 406 errored by pressing 'choose seats for me' three times quickly out of frustration.

all these techniques the TO has implemented recently to combat bots and scripts do the exact opposite  :butt

yet the bots and scripts can bypass all that - As I've said TO help the touts and stuff the average fan
Logged

Online ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
there must be some sort of way to manually kick ticket hoarders out ?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:10 pm by ant »
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:33:35 pm
trying to help a friend. got 406 errored by pressing 'choose seats for me' three times quickly out of frustration.

all these techniques the TO has implemented recently to combat bots and scripts do the exact opposite  :butt
did you actually see tickets available then?
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:51:58 pm »
They need to do it so your basket empties after 30 mins, if not bought.....and no way back in.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:54:42 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 03:50:18 pm
did you actually see tickets available then?

yes mate, in the block i clicked there was maybe around 25-30 in the back.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Still on the site and not marked as sold out in ticket availability. Are these people trying to hoard them until the 1+ sale? Or has it truly sold out?

A friend managed to get in to get a single.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: ant on Today at 03:40:32 pm
there must be some sort of way to manually kick ticket horders out ?

they did it between the sale but there is probably a few tickets knocking around in baskets right now not being purchased.
Logged
YNWA.

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:57:50 pm »
i'm glad some people have got sorted - just gutted i'm not one of them!
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 03:57:50 pm
i'm glad some people have got sorted - just gutted i'm not one of them!

i would say keep refreshing, but i've not seen any popup yet
Logged
YNWA.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Club need to cancel the 1+ sale and let people with 2 have a chance at any that are in baskets.
Logged

Online shambles

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • It's not easy being green
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Was able to get on the page just before 3 and showed 30ish seats?
Tried to add (pre-3pm) but wouldn't let me, tried again bang on 3 and all gone.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:58:56 pm
Club need to cancel the 1+ sale and let people with 2 have a chance at any that are in baskets.
......yep, and maybe those on 3 who missed out
Logged

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:58:53 pm
i would say keep refreshing, but i've not seen any popup yet
yep - solid hour on the refresh
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 