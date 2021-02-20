« previous next »
Online Craig S

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 04:47:53 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 04:28:14 pm
People will if their mates are on 2 same with 1. Quite possibly would drop to 2 anyways especially with a few returns to add into the mix which are inevitable even if only 20 or 30. The only feasible chance it dropped to 1 credit is if people sat on tickets in baskets for 2 days straight which I wouldnt put pst people but still its not going to drop.

Think they will put a queue in place if it gets to tomorrows sale and empty baskets during the queue
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:22:05 pm
Just refresh and 20 mins starts again

If that's true its an absolute shambles  :no

Thankfully, I have a top red in my corner and he managed to sort our tickets in the end, but there seems to be something really iffy about this sale that i've not experienced before.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Levitz

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 05:12:48 pm »
Yeah, managed to get our 3 and was occupied with from filling, was very surprised nothing seemed left by the time I had checked out
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 02:48:18 pm
Big block come up now.
Thanks, managed to get one now.
Online James_1906

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm
Thanks, managed to get one now.
Anyone on 3 not sorted?
Online redman1974

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 05:26:42 pm
Anyone on 3 not sorted?

My friends still not. When you go onto the ticket page it says still on sale to 3 with 2 still to be confirmed yet when you click buy now it says sold out. Something strange going on for certain, if it's was sold out it would say sale ended.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm
If that's true its an absolute shambles  :no

Thankfully, I have a top red in my corner and he managed to sort our tickets in the end, but there seems to be something really iffy about this sale that i've not experienced before.
Abso - fuckin - lutely !
Offline Icky

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:57:02 pm
It must be idiots adding them to baskets. Mate has had to buy 4 singles as that's all they could get. So they have cost him 3x £8.10 as he has paid 4 times for the postage.

Still bouncing around from approx 100 tickets, then down to 15, back up to 95 tickets etc.
Some idiots I agree, they wouldnt dream of pissing about in a ticket queue like that, as be bounced all over the show!
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:34:57 pm »
The fact that it's still showing on the site must mean that there's tickets in baskets.

Can't believe how crap this system is to actually allow it. So unfair that people with 3 credits could miss out coz people are holding tickets in baskets on the off chance for a 2 credit sale
Offline deanloco9

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 pm »
Can anyone send me the hallmap link please
Offline beebster

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:34:57 pm
The fact that it's still showing on the site must mean that there's tickets in baskets.

Can't believe how crap this system is to actually allow it. So unfair that people with 3 credits could miss out coz people are holding tickets in baskets on the off chance for a 2 credit sale

Thats the reality, unfortunately. People are missing out because others are abusing it. The real shame is that those holding tickets in baskets are already sorted, otherwise they wouldnt have access to the sale, so its not as if theyre doing it for their own personal benefitjust their mates.
Offline nickyd186

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:07:47 am »
I had a quick look when I got up at 5am this morning and 4 were available then in the upper tier all together
Offline WanderingRed

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:36:13 am »
I'd be surprised if they can't clear baskets before each sale
Online James_1906

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:40:49 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 10:36:13 am
I'd be surprised if they can't clear baskets before each sale
They always do that, thats why they have 30 min gaps.
Online redman1974

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:53:20 am »
My friend got 1 at about 11pm last night
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:55:05 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 10:40:49 am
They always do that, thats why they have 30 min gaps.

Simple solution for me, Ticket site says sold out - Ticket availability page says to be confirmed

Just clear the baskets, cancel the sales of 2 and 1 and see what happens. There's plenty of time to run them early next should there be any left from 3 credits
Online James_1906

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:59:12 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:55:05 am
Simple solution for me, Ticket site says sold out - Ticket availability page says to be confirmed

Just clear the baskets, cancel the sales of 2 and 1 and see what happens. There's plenty of time to run them early next should there be any left from 3 credits
But for us on 2 + 1 the longer until you know if youve got a ticket or not the more expensive it is and time of work may be less likely (especially if selected for collection) if not already sorted.

Id imagine everyone is sorted on 3 now?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 10:59:12 am
But for us on 2 + 1 the longer until you know if youve got a ticket or not the more expensive it is and time of work may be less likely (especially if selected for collection) if not already sorted.

Id imagine everyone is sorted on 3 now?

Not sure mate and see your point - But quite a few on 3 appeared to have missed out, as people on 4 basketed them for their mates on 2. Think anybody would be hacked off if they missed out on 3 - Whether there are any of those on 3 now I don't know

It's the flaws in the system that makes me angry rather than anything else

The system should really have the ability to look as the F&F list and of the account that's logged in and not allow any tickets to be basketed if a) you have already bought and b) nobody in your list qualifies under the current criteria
Online Craig S

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:06:56 am
Not sure mate and see your point - But quite a few on 3 appeared to have missed out, as people on 4 basketed them for their mates on 2. Think anybody would be hacked off if they missed out on 3 - Whether there are any of those on 3 now I don't know

It's the flaws in the system that makes me angry rather than anything else

The system should really have the ability to look as the F&F list and of the account that's logged in and not allow any tickets to be basketed if a) you have already bought and b) nobody in your list qualifies under the current criteria

Think it just needs to set a max of how many you can add to basket. It gives a warning that you have exceeded but does not stop you adding them. The way it looked yesterday was that a few people had 10s each in their basket. Maybe even closer to 100, but I don't know if that is possible and what the max is.

Thats just going by when I was looking after it has "sold out" I saw over 100 in the big block at the back, all together. Then it dropped to about 10. Then back up to 90 odd later on. All the same area.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:26:25 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:20:14 am
Think it just needs to set a max of how many you can add to basket. It gives a warning that you have exceeded but does not stop you adding them. The way it looked yesterday was that a few people had 10s each in their basket. Maybe even closer to 100, but I don't know if that is possible and what the max is.

Thats just going by when I was looking after it has "sold out" I saw over 100 in the big block at the back, all together. Then it dropped to about 10. Then back up to 90 odd later on. All the same area.

Fair shout mate - Should be set to the number allowed in the sales notice, as in yesterday max to be added could be 4
