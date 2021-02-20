But for us on 2 + 1 the longer until you know if youve got a ticket or not the more expensive it is and time of work may be less likely (especially if selected for collection) if not already sorted.



Id imagine everyone is sorted on 3 now?



Not sure mate and see your point - But quite a few on 3 appeared to have missed out, as people on 4 basketed them for their mates on 2. Think anybody would be hacked off if they missed out on 3 - Whether there are any of those on 3 now I don't knowIt's the flaws in the system that makes me angry rather than anything elseThe system should really have the ability to look as the F&F list and of the account that's logged in and not allow any tickets to be basketed if a) you have already bought and b) nobody in your list qualifies under the current criteria