Author Topic: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'  (Read 5528 times)

Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #80 on: September 24, 2022, 02:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 24, 2022, 10:42:13 am
How about this hypothetical scenario, if the Pope happened to pass away one day before an Old Firm game at Parkhead, would the Rangers lot respect a minutes silence?, would they fuck.

Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #81 on: September 24, 2022, 03:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Lad on September 24, 2022, 02:25:51 pm
Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.
they sang about hoping the pope dies when he got covid.
they sang "no pope of rome" at a motherwell game in 2005 just after john paul ii died.
They would not have stayed silent
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #82 on: September 24, 2022, 04:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 24, 2022, 10:52:55 am
presumably you don't mind it when Chelsea fans boo the Hillsborough silence or when United fans do the victims and murderers chants as despite it being distasteful, it is their right to freely express their opinion?
Obviously a very charged question, with a lot of emotion and feeling attached and thus not a discussion that it would be productive or profitable to get into here. But I think you know what the answer is.

EDIT: Also see Barney's response above
« Last Edit: September 24, 2022, 04:15:51 pm by Ghost Town »
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #83 on: September 24, 2022, 05:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 24, 2022, 11:31:19 am
I've seen this quite often on various platforms since she died.
I have to say I am flabbergasted that anyone, not least our own fans, think the unlawful killing of 97 innocent football fans is in any way comparable to her.

Chelsea, Man United and any other fans that boo the silence, or sing those songs are doing it because they are utter filthy scumbags. People that voice their displeasure at the queen or the regime generally have a reason to do so.
I'm not saying there is a comparison, I was just interested in if the poster thought the free speech argument applied in both circumstances and given his answer above, clearly he doesn't
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #84 on: September 24, 2022, 05:36:38 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 24, 2022, 03:35:36 pm
they sang about hoping the pope dies when he got covid.
they sang "no pope of rome" at a motherwell game in 2005 just after john paul ii died.
They would not have stayed silent

Yeah Rangers sang this Celtic sang that blah blah, its an endless cycle. Surprised you are shocked by it.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #85 on: September 24, 2022, 05:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Lad on September 24, 2022, 05:36:38 pm
Yeah Rangers sang this Celtic sang that blah blah, its an endless cycle. Surprised you are shocked by it.
I am not shocked by it. You just suggested they may stay quiet. they won't.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #86 on: September 27, 2022, 05:00:24 am »
Heard Souness on talk sport.  Hes been needing to reel himself in a bit for a year or two now.
He sounds a bit like me Da at times, except my sister isnt there to tell him to shut up.


Im Irish Republican and remember well when things were bad, it was a dark time, so Ill say the following with that remembered.

Ill respect your Queen is dead, Ill respect the position she held, she was the head of your state, I respect English people, working class people are the same all over Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales. Good fucking people. Thatcher was a c*nt, Her govt were c*nts. They fucked all working class people and they fucked up Ireland for longer than it might have been. Govts are c*nts, people less So.

The Queen came to our country and spoke our language in her speech, she met with McGuinness  She done her bit to mend the fences. We blew up her Uncle and she still took those steps and recognized our culture and language. Thats to be respected.

Sectarianism has no place in society, its as outdated as racism and homophobia, the people shouting at the Celtic game probably never fought back then, probably never been to Ireland half of them. Its just ignorance. Its not political. Wanting to unite a country is political. Fighting for it rightly or wrongly is a political act. Singing a few fucking songs is moronic. I hate the phrase but theyre Plastic Paddies and theyve gotten a lot of it badly wrong. How many morons sing at us each season about Hillsborough, its just ignorant hate, and theyre using football and religion as excuses for it.


Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #87 on: September 27, 2022, 09:09:45 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 20, 2022, 10:06:26 pm
Celtic fans are by and large the same political makeup as Liverpool fans, hate the Tories and the Establishment, did Graeme Souness condemn condemn the Liverpool fans when they booed the National Anthem?, fuck off Graeme, not everyone likes the Monarchy.

Or the fans at pretty much every ground in the country who offered dissent to the fucking nonsense going on in Britain for the last three weeks?

Ex-Rangers player and manager takes shot a Celtic... not big news.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #88 on: September 27, 2022, 11:48:41 am »
I was expecting to read nationwide condemnation of England fans booing the German national anthem last night. I am shocked that there has been no mention of it.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #89 on: September 27, 2022, 01:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 27, 2022, 11:48:41 am
I was expecting to read nationwide condemnation of England fans booing the German national anthem last night. I am shocked that there has been no mention of it.
Not a lot of mention of the Scottish fans booing our anthem either
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #90 on: September 27, 2022, 01:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 27, 2022, 11:48:41 am
I was expecting to read nationwide condemnation of England fans booing the German national anthem last night. I am shocked that there has been no mention of it.
What a weird and sad little bunch they are, harping on about WW2, still clinging to it, but Germany who were defeated rebuilt, forgot the war and are now an economic powerhouse at the centre of shaping policy as part of the EU, whereas the little Ingurlenders are living in a shit country being fed shit by the media and their elected officials, which country is better off 77 years later?
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #91 on: September 27, 2022, 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on September 27, 2022, 05:00:24 am

Sectarianism has no place in society, its as outdated as racism and homophobia, the people shouting at the Celtic game probably never fought back then, probably never been to Ireland half of them. Its just ignorance. Its not political. Wanting to unite a country is political. Fighting for it rightly or wrongly is a political act. Singing a few fucking songs is moronic. I hate the phrase but theyre Plastic Paddies and theyve gotten a lot of it badly wrong. How many morons sing at us each season about Hillsborough, its just ignorant hate, and theyre using football and religion as excuses for it.



Exactly, and that's why Souness should have said, Celtic and Rangers, the unacceptable face of Scottish football, instead of just mentioning Celtic, as a few have already mentioned. Morons on both side of the fence.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #92 on: September 27, 2022, 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 24, 2022, 10:52:55 am
presumably you don't mind it when Chelsea fans boo the Hillsborough silence or when United fans do the victims and murderers chants as despite it being distasteful, it is their right to freely express their opinion?

There's  a huge distinction between innocent people who died tragically at a football  match and a monarchy who are a symbol of imperialism and oppression to many around the world so I'd see this as a very poor analogy.

Personally  I'd prefer if fans ignored her passing but their reaction was to be expected.  I don't mind Souness. At least he has the balls to actually say something  unlike most of the media bores but I think he's way off the mark. Hardly anybody outside Scotland knows about or gives a shite how Celtic fans carried on.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #93 on: September 27, 2022, 10:22:31 pm »
I think the key point sing if you all hate the royals clap your hands or whatever you want to sing, whenever you want to sing it, just not for a minutes silence honouring someones death, its incredibly classless and thats coming from someone with no time for the royal family at all.

Id join in with any of these songs at any other time just not during the one minute when you just need to shut the fuck up about it.

Unless its someone like Thatcher or Mackenzie, just hold youre tongue for one minute and make your (legitimate) point at literally any other moment, including in that same match if you really have to.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #94 on: September 27, 2022, 11:46:06 pm »
It wasn't during a minute's silence though.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 02:01:47 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 27, 2022, 02:54:24 pm
Exactly, and that's why Souness should have said, Celtic and Rangers, the unacceptable face of Scottish football, instead of just mentioning Celtic, as a few have already mentioned. Morons on both side of the fence.

Like I said he reminds me of me da, hes seeing it only from one point of view (his) and his point of view is as bad as the worst point of view of the other side if you get my meaning. He hasnt a clue of his own bias.

 
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 27, 2022, 10:22:31 pm
I think the key point sing if you all hate the royals clap your hands or whatever you want to sing, whenever you want to sing it, just not for a minutes silence honouring someones death, its incredibly classless and thats coming from someone with no time for the royal family at all.

Id join in with any of these songs at any other time just not during the one minute when you just need to shut the fuck up about it.

Unless its someone like Thatcher or Mackenzie, just hold youre tongue for one minute and make your (legitimate) point at literally any other moment, including in that same match if you really have to.

Ah but you see, to them, she was worse than those two.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:18:53 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 24, 2022, 10:42:13 am
How about this hypothetical scenario, if the Pope happened to pass away one day before an Old Firm game at Parkhead, would the Rangers lot respect a minutes silence?, would they fuck.

Assuming that hypothetical happened, shouldn't people aim to be better than the worst behaviour of their rivals though, it seems rather petty to claim the other lot would do something to try and defend what the first lot has actually done?
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #98 on: Today at 05:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on September 27, 2022, 05:00:24 am
Heard Souness on talk sport.  Hes been needing to reel himself in a bit for a year or two now.
He sounds a bit like me Da at times, except my sister isnt there to tell him to shut up.


Im Irish Republican and remember well when things were bad, it was a dark time, so Ill say the following with that remembered.

Ill respect your Queen is dead, Ill respect the position she held, she was the head of your state, I respect English people, working class people are the same all over Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales. Good fucking people. Thatcher was a c*nt, Her govt were c*nts. They fucked all working class people and they fucked up Ireland for longer than it might have been. Govts are c*nts, people less So.

The Queen came to our country and spoke our language in her speech, she met with McGuinness  She done her bit to mend the fences. We blew up her Uncle and she still took those steps and recognized our culture and language. Thats to be respected.

Sectarianism has no place in society, its as outdated as racism and homophobia, the people shouting at the Celtic game probably never fought back then, probably never been to Ireland half of them. Its just ignorance. Its not political. Wanting to unite a country is political. Fighting for it rightly or wrongly is a political act. Singing a few fucking songs is moronic. I hate the phrase but theyre Plastic Paddies and theyve gotten a lot of it badly wrong. How many morons sing at us each season about Hillsborough, its just ignorant hate, and theyre using football and religion as excuses for it.

Good post this.
