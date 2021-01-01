How about this hypothetical scenario, if the Pope happened to pass away one day before an Old Firm game at Parkhead, would the Rangers lot respect a minutes silence?, would they fuck.



Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.