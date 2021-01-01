« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'  (Read 3881 times)

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:42:13 am
How about this hypothetical scenario, if the Pope happened to pass away one day before an Old Firm game at Parkhead, would the Rangers lot respect a minutes silence?, would they fuck.

Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:25:51 pm
Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.
they sang about hoping the pope dies when he got covid.
they sang "no pope of rome" at a motherwell game in 2005 just after john paul ii died.
They would not have stayed silent
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 