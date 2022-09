Woke up this morning and thought Iíd take the family to watch the Derby today only to find the LFC site saying tickets no longer available. Donít understand why they canít continue selling these till say midday for a 6pm ko. Strange when they are trying to get more supporters along to womens matches.



Saw the above post but when you have months to plan for these things operational issues shouldnít really come into it I donít think. Everything can do done if you have a positive mindset and time