Is there any love for Out of the blue by ELO ? I think i had it or a mate had it way back when but my love for Punk Rock took me away from that style of music,don't think i've heard the whole thing since.
Great album, think it shifted 10m copies, but ELO were so unhip at the time. Very talented and all good round nice guy Jeff Lynne. Some of those gigs since his Live comeback are brilliant.
I was madly into Punk too, The Damned in particular, but I was still suitably uncool to buy stuff like ELO!
(Few great shouts for single Live albums, don't think Live albums have their own Topic, so include them too, I love Live music, so as mentioned earlier, 'Slade Alive' is my fave album of that genre, Vol 2 is great too, inc a great version of 'Everyday' That was released in 1978, and it didn't even chart, amazing for a band with 6 no 1's behind them!)