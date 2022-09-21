« previous next »
Your Fave Live or Double Album

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 07:13:39 pm

Whether you're a fan of Slade or not, Slade Alive is 100% live and it's boss


Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.

Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 21, 2022, 11:33:56 pm
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 09:55:34 pm
Magnificent mate.
Changed my life.
At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.
Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.
I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.

Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.

Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 01:23:30 am
The Wall and as Flaccido said, Use Your Illusions are the ones for me.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 08:23:40 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 07:13:39 pm
Saw an interview with Phil Lynott were was saying that Brian Downey was in the studio doing overdubs for it, as he thought some of his parts were ropey. All the rest of the band weighed in with theirs in the next coming days/weeks.
Whether you're a fan of Slade or not, Slade Alive is 100% live and it's boss.
Deep Purple's Made in Japan is another one.

made in japan is a record collection staple  8)

i'll check out that slade album

Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 11:33:56 pm
Changed my life.
At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.
Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.
I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.

Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.

Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.

i play guitar too and blackmore's riffs and hooks are what separated them from many guitarists - even though he 'plagiarised' a few of them  ::)

his stage presence was original too playing the neck with his hand over the top and using his elbows etc

hendrix was a front man, but townsend, wilko johnson, young and blackmore - all made the guitarist more of a front man

they may have all been at different levels of skill and musicianship but you had to watch them


Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 10:17:54 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.


Loudest band I ever saw. They were way better live than on record.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 12:10:49 pm
As mentioned above Deep Purples Made in Japan was always a classic. Most of the big rock bands from that era had a double live.

UFO - Strangers in the Night is a classic.
Rush - Exit Stage Left
Rush - All the Worlds a Stage
MSG - One Night at Budokan
Whitesnake - Live in the Heart of the City
Rainbow - On Stage

For some reason I very rarely play live albums these days but played all these to death as a lad.

If I had to pick a studio souble album it would probably be - Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 12:24:32 pm
LIFT YOUR SKINNY FISTS

nothing else comes close except the White Album
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 12:59:14 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.



Deviating away from the subject, but Slade always said that they were profoundly influenced, as far as putting on a live show was concerned, by Mott the Hoople.

All four members of the band went to see MTH (front row seats I believe) at a gig at Wolverhampton Civic Hall about 1971 and they were blown away by their stage craft and look. It's been mentioned by Noddy Holder many times and Dave Hill referred to it in his autobiography.

Back to subject.

Not many better than 'Made in Japan' but I still give Humble Pie's 'Rockin the Fillmore' a spin now and again. Great live album capturing everything that they couldn't get right in their studio recordings.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 01:09:35 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 22, 2022, 10:17:54 am
Loudest band I ever saw. They were way better live than on record.

Deffo, their studio stuff was way too tame in comparison. Funny how some bands are like that and others the opposite! I love T.Rex, but too many line ups over the years made them a poor live band. The line up in 77 was shit hot though, Bowies rhythm section of Herbie Flowers and Tony Newman (bass and drums) Miller Anderson (ace session man) on much needed 2nd guitar and Dino Dines on Keyboards.

I saw that line up twice in 77, The Damned supported T.Rex on that Tour and it was a brilliant double bill. The Rainbow gig was amazing in particular.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 11:37:46 pm
Was going to avoid getting involved, but I realised of course nobody had mentioned this yet.

https://www.discogs.com/it/master/30127-Curtis-Mayfield-Curtis-Live

My personal favourite.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 23, 2022, 12:19:18 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 22, 2022, 08:23:40 am
made in japan is a record collection staple  8)

i'll check out that slade album

i play guitar too and blackmore's riffs and hooks are what separated them from many guitarists - even though he 'plagiarised' a few of them  ::)

his stage presence was original too playing the neck with his hand over the top and using his elbows etc

hendrix was a front man, but townsend, wilko johnson, young and blackmore - all made the guitarist more of a front man

they may have all been at different levels of skill and musicianship but you had to watch them



Spot on, on all fronts.
I doubt we would have got a Blackmore if we hadn't have had Hendrix.

Maybe for a different thread, but a good debate.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 24, 2022, 08:13:56 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.

saw them live at Victoria hall stoke in about 1972 - awesome

thought Slade Alive was just a single album but with a gatefold sleeve
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 24, 2022, 11:47:34 pm
What the hell is happening, no one mentioned Songs in the key of life??
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 25, 2022, 12:45:15 am
Quote from: moondog on September 24, 2022, 11:47:34 pm
What the hell is happening, no one mentioned Songs in the key of life??


I think that is the closest thing to an album that justifies double. I have to say though that if you had just had (in my opinion)


I Wish
As
Another Star
Pastime Paradise
Black Man
Sir Duke
Love's in need of Love Today
Village Ghetto Land
Ordinary Pain
Knocks Me Off My Feet
I Am Singing


You'd probably have the best album ever rather than just an excellent double





aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 25, 2022, 12:10:46 pm
Quote from: oldman on September 24, 2022, 08:13:56 pm


thought Slade Alive was just a single album but with a gatefold sleeve
It was a single album. I sidetracked the thread because someone mentioned Live and Dangerous by Thin Lizzy.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 26, 2022, 01:16:13 pm
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway - Genesis.

Outside the cage ....  I seeeee my brother John ....   
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 26, 2022, 01:19:18 pm
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 26, 2022, 01:20:32 pm
Ah. Another one.

Gong Live .

By the way Gong are playing in Liverpool on the same bill as the Ozric Tentacles in November . I know Gong are not the same without Daevid and Shakti Yoni but may still go. Seen the Ozzie Tents at the Uni on the day United won the league in 1993. Was trippin me box off when I found out they had won.
Last Edit: September 26, 2022, 01:23:20 pm by kesey
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 26, 2022, 11:34:35 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 20, 2022, 05:05:07 pm
Never heard double album that would not be better as a single album. Heard plenty of single albums that have been ruined by extending to being a double.

Ive always thought this. The obvious exception being OutKast, but it was essentially two different artists combining two brilliant albums into one double.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 12:29:35 am
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 01:12:17 am
Quote from: thejbs on September 26, 2022, 11:34:35 pm
Ive always thought this. The obvious exception being OutKast, but it was essentially two different artists combining two brilliant albums into one double.


An obvious recent example was Wilco, their albums have been getting weaker (personal opinion) then they go and release a double (digital only), if they had kept it to a single it would have been just a fantastic record, but spoilt by some unnecessary filler




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VljcyBMF8so" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VljcyBMF8so</a>
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:13:56 am by Black Bull Nova
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 02:58:22 am
Shouldn't most live albums just be considered as compilations? They are in most cases a collection of previously recorded songs.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 10:30:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:58:22 am
Shouldn't most live albums just be considered as compilations? They are in most cases a collection of previously recorded songs.

but they're still double albums  :wave

we need rules here because i agree with you - even though i suggested most of 'em

i always thought the origin of a double album was for it to be conceptual - this would negate any live tracks or fillers for the record companies

but then we'd fall into the prog rock black hole and only a few good albums can come back out of that
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 10:41:27 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:30:08 am
but they're still double albums  :wave

we need rules here because i agree with you - even though i suggested most of 'em

i always thought the origin of a double album was for it to be conceptual - this would negate any live tracks or fillers for the record companies

but then we'd fall into the prog rock black hole and only a few good albums can come back out of that

It should be new music by one artist/band.

While I'm here can I add 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' by M83 and 'The River' by Bruce Springsteen to my original 'Sign o' the Times' by Prince.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 11:00:05 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:41:27 am
It should be new music by one artist/band.

While I'm here can I add 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' by M83 and 'The River' by Bruce Springsteen to my original 'Sign o' the Times' by Prince.
Eh. Sign of the Times is an easy number one in this list but Hurry Up, We're Dreaming is the epitome of a decent double LP that would make a great 45-minute album without losing anything valuable. Incidentally, if we're talking about single LPs that would work as well or better as doubles, you could make a superb come up/come down double by adding the Dixie Narco tracks to Screamadelica.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 01:06:29 pm
Mrs Oldman says Donna Summer - Bad Girls - every track a winner apparently
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 04:23:32 pm
Is there any love for Out of the blue by ELO ? I think i had it or a mate had it way back when but my love for Punk Rock took me away from that style of music,don't think i've  heard the whole thing since.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 05:29:43 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:23:32 pm
Is there any love for Out of the blue by ELO ? I think i had it or a mate had it way back when but my love for Punk Rock took me away from that style of music,don't think i've  heard the whole thing since.

Great album, think it shifted 10m copies, but ELO were so unhip at the time. Very talented and all good round nice guy Jeff Lynne. Some of those gigs since his Live comeback are brilliant.

I was madly into Punk too, The Damned in particular, but I was still suitably uncool to buy stuff like ELO!

(Few great shouts for single Live albums, don't think Live albums have their own Topic, so include them too, I love Live music, so as mentioned earlier, 'Slade Alive'  is my fave album of that genre, Vol 2 is great too, inc a great version of 'Everyday' That was released in 1978, and it didn't even chart, amazing for a band with 6 no 1's behind them!)
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:07 pm by mikeb58
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm »
For live albums I'd say Pulse by Pink Floyd. Immense!
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm »
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zep has gotta be up there?
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm »
'Without The Aid Of A Safety Net' (acoustic and electric sets) is a brilliant live album too, by Big Country. They are all time fave band, and aboutsultdly spot on in concert.

I first saw them at The Warehouse in Liverpool in 83 and basically followed them around whenever I could for next 18 years or so.. Eventually Stuart invited me to write thier official Fan Club mag, which I did.

Loads of great times and wonderful memories with that band both on and off stage, absolutely gutted when Stuart took his own life at just 42.

My best memory was probably when they played Sevvy Park for the 'Larks in the Parks' series on BBC 2. That day Stuart pestered me for my CND sewn patch into my jeans, he wanted it for the show. I gave in last minute, so he hastily had it sewn into his denim jacket for the gig!  See it here just above his right pocket.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Your Fave Double Album
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 11:33:56 pm
Changed my life.
At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.
Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.
I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.

Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.

Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.

Going to get my boy on Ritchie Blackmore on the back of this Tez. He was amazed by your playing, last Saturday, and keeps going on about something you did with your guitar while playing Money for Nothing. Great to see you, by the way 👍
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:45:11 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
'Without The Aid Of A Safety Net' (acoustic and electric sets) is a brilliant live album too, by Big Country. They are all time fave band, and aboutsultdly spot on in concert.

I first saw them at The Warehouse in Liverpool in 83 and basically followed them around whenever I could for next 18 years or so.. Eventually Stuart invited me to write thier official Fan Club mag, which I did.

Loads of great times and wonderful memories with that band both on and off stage, absolutely gutted when Stuart took his own life at just 42.

My best memory was probably when they played Sevvy Park for the 'Larks in the Parks' series on BBC 2. That day Stuart pestered me for my CND sewn patch into my jeans, he wanted it for the show. I gave in last minute, so he hastily had it sewn into his denim jacket for the gig!  See it here just above his right pocket.

Love it. Those Sevvy gigs were great werent they - good times
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:54:20 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
'Without The Aid Of A Safety Net' (acoustic and electric sets) is a brilliant live album too, by Big Country. They are all time fave band, and aboutsultdly spot on in concert.

I first saw them at The Warehouse in Liverpool in 83 and basically followed them around whenever I could for next 18 years or so.. Eventually Stuart invited me to write thier official Fan Club mag, which I did.

Loads of great times and wonderful memories with that band both on and off stage, absolutely gutted when Stuart took his own life at just 42.

My best memory was probably when they played Sevvy Park for the 'Larks in the Parks' series on BBC 2. That day Stuart pestered me for my CND sewn patch into my jeans, he wanted it for the show. I gave in last minute, so he hastily had it sewn into his denim jacket for the gig!  See it here just above his right pocket.

that's awesome that mate
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #74 on: Today at 08:03:43 am »
How about a great live double album- Nocturne from Siouxsie and the banshees live at the Royal Albert Hall.
Favourite live LP would always be Talking Heads Stop Making Sense , a masterpiece of a movie which clearly could have been a double Lp but was shortened to a single.
