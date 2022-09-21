Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!



Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.







Deviating away from the subject, but Slade always said that they were profoundly influenced, as far as putting on a live show was concerned, by Mott the Hoople.All four members of the band went to see MTH (front row seats I believe) at a gig at Wolverhampton Civic Hall about 1971 and they were blown away by their stage craft and look. It's been mentioned by Noddy Holder many times and Dave Hill referred to it in his autobiography.Back to subject.Not many better than 'Made in Japan' but I still give Humble Pie's 'Rockin the Fillmore' a spin now and again. Great live album capturing everything that they couldn't get right in their studio recordings.