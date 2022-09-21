« previous next »
Your Fave Double Album

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 07:13:39 pm

Whether you're a fan of Slade or not, Slade Alive is 100% live and it's boss


Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.

Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 21, 2022, 11:33:56 pm
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 09:55:34 pm
Magnificent mate.
Changed my life.
At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.
Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.
I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.

Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.

Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 01:23:30 am
The Wall and as Flaccido said, Use Your Illusions are the ones for me.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 08:23:40 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 07:13:39 pm
Saw an interview with Phil Lynott were was saying that Brian Downey was in the studio doing overdubs for it, as he thought some of his parts were ropey. All the rest of the band weighed in with theirs in the next coming days/weeks.
Whether you're a fan of Slade or not, Slade Alive is 100% live and it's boss.
Deep Purple's Made in Japan is another one.

made in japan is a record collection staple  8)

i'll check out that slade album

Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 21, 2022, 11:33:56 pm
Changed my life.
At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.
Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.
I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.

Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.

Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.

i play guitar too and blackmore's riffs and hooks are what separated them from many guitarists - even though he 'plagiarised' a few of them  ::)

his stage presence was original too playing the neck with his hand over the top and using his elbows etc

hendrix was a front man, but townsend, wilko johnson, young and blackmore - all made the guitarist more of a front man

they may have all been at different levels of skill and musicianship but you had to watch them


Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 10:17:54 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.


Loudest band I ever saw. They were way better live than on record.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 12:10:49 pm
As mentioned above Deep Purples Made in Japan was always a classic. Most of the big rock bands from that era had a double live.

UFO - Strangers in the Night is a classic.
Rush - Exit Stage Left
Rush - All the Worlds a Stage
MSG - One Night at Budokan
Whitesnake - Live in the Heart of the City
Rainbow - On Stage

For some reason I very rarely play live albums these days but played all these to death as a lad.

If I had to pick a studio souble album it would probably be - Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 12:24:32 pm
LIFT YOUR SKINNY FISTS

nothing else comes close except the White Album
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 12:59:14 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.



Deviating away from the subject, but Slade always said that they were profoundly influenced, as far as putting on a live show was concerned, by Mott the Hoople.

All four members of the band went to see MTH (front row seats I believe) at a gig at Wolverhampton Civic Hall about 1971 and they were blown away by their stage craft and look. It's been mentioned by Noddy Holder many times and Dave Hill referred to it in his autobiography.

Back to subject.

Not many better than 'Made in Japan' but I still give Humble Pie's 'Rockin the Fillmore' a spin now and again. Great live album capturing everything that they couldn't get right in their studio recordings.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 01:09:35 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 22, 2022, 10:17:54 am
Loudest band I ever saw. They were way better live than on record.

Deffo, their studio stuff was way too tame in comparison. Funny how some bands are like that and others the opposite! I love T.Rex, but too many line ups over the years made them a poor live band. The line up in 77 was shit hot though, Bowies rhythm section of Herbie Flowers and Tony Newman (bass and drums) Miller Anderson (ace session man) on much needed 2nd guitar and Dino Dines on Keyboards.

I saw that line up twice in 77, The Damned supported T.Rex on that Tour and it was a brilliant double bill. The Rainbow gig was amazing in particular.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
September 22, 2022, 11:37:46 pm
Was going to avoid getting involved, but I realised of course nobody had mentioned this yet.

https://www.discogs.com/it/master/30127-Curtis-Mayfield-Curtis-Live

My personal favourite.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Yesterday at 12:19:18 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 22, 2022, 08:23:40 am
made in japan is a record collection staple  8)

i'll check out that slade album

i play guitar too and blackmore's riffs and hooks are what separated them from many guitarists - even though he 'plagiarised' a few of them  ::)

his stage presence was original too playing the neck with his hand over the top and using his elbows etc

hendrix was a front man, but townsend, wilko johnson, young and blackmore - all made the guitarist more of a front man

they may have all been at different levels of skill and musicianship but you had to watch them



Spot on, on all fronts.
I doubt we would have got a Blackmore if we hadn't have had Hendrix.

Maybe for a different thread, but a good debate.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Today at 08:13:56 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 21, 2022, 11:07:27 pm
Love Slade, an amazing up and down career, absolutely stunning live band. Tons of unreleased and genuine live stuff on YouTube, these fellas could rock all right!

Funny fuckers too, never took themselves or the music business too seriously.

saw them live at Victoria hall stoke in about 1972 - awesome

thought Slade Alive was just a single album but with a gatefold sleeve
