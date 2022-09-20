Poll

Vote for your favorite lineup:

Hazell
vivabobbygraham
Betty Blue
Samie
Sheer Magnetism

Voting closes: September 20, 2022, 03:07:08 pm

Author Topic: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL  (Read 144 times)

Offline Lastrador

00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« on: Today at 03:07:08 pm »
Hazell:

Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Battle Royale (2000)
Action/War/Western
Michael Clayton (2007)
Thriller/Crime
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Fantasy/Adventure
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Drama/Romance

Snatch (2000)
Comedy/Musical
Children of Men (2006)
Horror/Sci-Fi
Paprika (2006)
Animation/Family
Cloverfield (2008)
Wildcard




vivabobbygraham:

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) -  Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard



The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford -  2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik


The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score

Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard


A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Adventure - 2001 - Dir: Steven Spielberg

Blockbuster



Sideways - 2004 - Drama - Dir: Alexander Payne


Tropic Thunder - 2008 - Comedy - Dir: Ben Stiller


Moon - 2009 - Sci-Fi - Dir: Duncan Jones

Indie Low Budget - $5 million


UP - Family - 2009 - Dir: Pete Docter



Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock





Betty Blue:

Inglorious Basterds (2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Memento (2000) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Howl's Moving Castle (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
This Is England (2006) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,
Shaun of the Dead (2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,  Wall-E (2008) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, The Aviator (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Action/War
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Horror
Memento (2000)
Thriller
Wall-E (2008)
Animation

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
Fantasy/Adventure
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make
Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Comedy
This Is England (2006)
Drama
The Aviator (2004)
Wildcard




Samie:

Man on Fire (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Collateral (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Gladiator (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, District 9 (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Enchanted (2007) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Frost/Nixon - Cat 8. Wildcard


Gladiator




Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon




Collateral




District 9




Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy





Man on Fire




Enchanted




Frost/Nixon





Sheer Magnetism:

Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Team America: World Police


Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Zodiac


Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Return of the King


Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Lost in Translation


Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Bad Santa


Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - Let the Right One In


Cat 7. Animation/Family - Spirited Away[/b


Cat 8. Wildcard - Gosford Park

« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:25 pm by Lastrador »
Offline Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - REPECHAGE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm »
What the fuck is Repchage? Call it a final for fucks sakes.
Offline El Lobo

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm »
Betty, easily
Offline red mongoose

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm »
So tough. Betty's lineup is fantastic, but there's "Memento," which I can't stand. Hazell has "Battle Royale," which I love and is from one of my all-time favorite books. Bob and Sheer also have films I love. Even Samie has a good list. Hmmm.
Offline Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:24:36 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:19:59 pm
So tough. Betty's lineup is fantastic, but there's "Memento," which I can't stand. Hazell has "Battle Royale," which I love and is from one of my all-time favorite books. Bob and Sheer also have films I love. Even Samie has a good list. Hmmm.
;D
Offline El Lobo

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:12:20 pm »
Poor old Samie taking an absolute beating here
Offline Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:12:20 pm
Poor old Samie taking an absolute beating here

Am I?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:41:41 pm
Betty, easily

There was less fawning in that queue...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:12:20 pm
Poor old Samie taking an absolute beating here

Probably the backlash from people realising they made the wrong choice putting him through ahead of me and you.
Offline Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:59:43 pm »
BUMP
