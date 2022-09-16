« previous next »
Golden Boy Award 2022

Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:29:28 pm
The best youngsters in Europe have been announced, the winners will come from this list.

3 of our lads in there.

40 Players
25 Clubs
15 Nations
10 Leagues







Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:30:55 pm
Three?  ::) Dont get cocky, Elanga isn't ours just yet.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:39:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September 16, 2022, 03:30:55 pm
Three?  ::) Dont get cocky, Elanga isn't ours just yet.

Id say its a great achievement for Harvey and Fab to be nominated but seeing Elanga in there does take the edge off somewhat. :D
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:39:59 pm
Surprised to see that young Ben Foster isn't on the list.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:42:06 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on September 16, 2022, 03:39:59 pm
Surprised to see that young Ben Foster isn't on the list.

Although its a list for promising youngsters I think its for ones who have already broken through into senior football, rather than dominating at youth level like young Ben.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:43:06 pm
What I'm loving is the list was released using the full names of the lads.  ;D
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:48:17 pm
Harvey Elliott must be posh with his 4 Christian names.  I thought that was the sole reserve of cricketers when it came to sport.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:51:04 pm
Its an odd list. Who the fuck is the Leeds guy? Never heard of him but he's apparently a full Italian international!
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 03:59:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2022, 03:43:06 pm
What I'm loving is the list was released using the full names of the lads.  ;D

Bet there are some of the other lads that are loving that too ;D


Also the lad at Frankfurt must be proud of his club, he even took part of their name as his surname.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 04:19:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September 16, 2022, 03:51:04 pm
Its an odd list. Who the fuck is the Leeds guy? Never heard of him but he's apparently a full Italian international!
Think thats the lad I saw come on in a European game early August, played in Switzerland and was capped while there.

Assume its a case of tieing him down, due to a dual nationality.
AHA!

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 06:28:05 pm
Julian Ward if you're reading RAWK I've done half of your research for you lad.  :wave
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 06:30:41 pm
Has any one heard of the kid that came second??
W

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 06:42:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 16, 2022, 03:42:06 pm
Although its a list for promising youngsters I think its for ones who have already broken through into senior football, rather than dominating at youth level like young Ben.

Wheres JLingz then ?
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 07:04:25 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 16, 2022, 03:48:17 pm
Harvey Elliott must be posh with his 4 Christian names.  I thought that was the sole reserve of cricketers when it came to sport.

Or academics like J.R.R. Tolkien or authors like J.R Hartley.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 07:47:21 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 16, 2022, 07:04:25 pm
Or academics like J.R.R. Tolkien or authors like J.R Hartley.

Flyfishings not for the poor you know
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 08:51:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 16, 2022, 06:30:41 pm
Has any one heard of the kid that came second??

These aren't the results mate, also no idea who he is. Name doesn't sound familiar.  :D
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 08:58:32 pm
I think you're all overlooking the fact that one of those lads has the middle name of Ebenezer.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 09:01:48 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 16, 2022, 08:58:32 pm
I think you're all overlooking the fact that one of those lads has the middle name of Ebenezer.
Good player.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 09:05:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2022, 08:51:32 pm
These aren't the results mate, also no idea who he is. Name doesn't sound familiar.  :D
Oh.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 10:57:28 pm
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 16, 2022, 11:50:29 pm
Only one winner in this and that's our Fabio Carvalho. No other guy has five names.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 12:56:24 am
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on September 16, 2022, 07:47:21 pm
Flyfishings not for the poor you know
Perhaps if I could read his book I'd know but I've looked in every bookshop and can I find it....?
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 02:03:08 am
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 09:02:09 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 17, 2022, 12:56:24 am
Perhaps if I could read his book I'd know but I've looked in every bookshop and can I find it....?

Better sit down with that big arse yellow book and get on the blower . Imagine not owing a copy of your own book .....
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 11:56:49 am
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 01:58:56 pm
Best thing about this list is seeing all their full names. How many does Harvey need ffs! Only way Dan James was making it onto the list I guess.

Jude Bellingham's parents were definitely thinking of this moment when they named him. Gone for full-on middle name grandeur there.
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 02:30:42 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 17, 2022, 01:58:56 pm
Best thing about this list is seeing all their full names. How many does Harvey need ffs!
See my post in the Harvey Elliott Thread - sorry, the Harvey Daniel James Scott ELLIOTT Thread - for a reconstruction of how this might have happened ;)

Quote
Only way Dan James was making it onto the list I guess.
:lmao

Quote
Jude Bellingham's parents were definitely thinking of this moment when they named him. Gone for full-on middle name grandeur there.
Whereas there are a few players on there who'll be feeling short changed by their parents. And amazingly Brian Brobbey's parents were both generous and miserly with their choices... ;)
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 08:54:25 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 17, 2022, 02:30:42 pm
And amazingly Brian Brobbey's parents were both generous and miserly with their choices... ;)

Ha, I did laugh when his name came up on the screen at Anfield the other night - and that was before I knew his full name!
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 09:18:02 pm
Today I learned that Munich in Italian is Monaco
Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
September 17, 2022, 09:34:12 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on September 17, 2022, 09:18:02 pm
Today I learned that Munich in Italian is Monaco
Yeah the old German Mönch is related to the Latin monicus or monachus and they all mean 'monk' or 'to do with monks'

Re: Golden Boy Award 2022
Today at 04:09:20 am
Quote from: Party Phil on September 17, 2022, 09:18:02 pm
Today I learned that Munich in Italian is Monaco
Yeah, I remember being at an Italian railway station wanting a train to Munich, and being very unsure where I was going to end up!
