Didn't he kind of fix ours in 14/15 for a period before it went to shit again in March 2015



That's true, we had a decent run when Can dropped into a back 3 with... I think it was Sakho and Skrtel? It's not like Brodge is bereft of ideas. But really, you look at how Leicester have shed a bunch of top performers, watched Vardy's legs go, and done nothing to replace any of them, and you imagine it's got to be deflating for everyone. It may seem contradictory that I'm now going to say a change in manager is probably the hard reset they need to get going again, but at the same time I don't think Brendan should be condemned for not being able to turn around this shit show.