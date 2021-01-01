« previous next »
Son is a wonderful player. Would have loved to have had him here.

Rodgers more than deserves the sack. Wonder where he will end up next? Villa to replace Gerrard would probably not be a bad bet to stick a few quid on.
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm
Leciester are getting hammered week in, week out now. I don't know how any manager survives that.

Danny Ward, finally gets his chance and he's spending most of his time picking the ball up from his net.

Maybe selling Schmeichel to play a GK that was 3rd string to Mignolet and Karius wasnt a smart decision.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:16:44 pm
Maybe selling Schmeichel to play a GK that was 3rd string to Mignolet and Karius wasnt a smart decision.

Leicester are £120m in debt and needed to sell him & Forfana.

He has only spent on one CB to replace Forfana.

His contract is reported to be £20m so he not resign they need to sack him.
Maybe Spurs will win the League.  ;)
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm
Yeah Richarlisons a better option Conte 
;D
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:36:09 pm
Has Brendan ever been able to sort a defence out?
Didn't he kind of fix ours in 14/15 for a period before it went to shit again in March 2015
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm
Didn't he kind of fix ours in 14/15 for a period before it went to shit again in March 2015

That's true, we had a decent run when Can dropped into a back 3 with... I think it was Sakho and Skrtel? It's not like Brodge is bereft of ideas. But really, you look at how Leicester have shed a bunch of top performers, watched Vardy's legs go, and done nothing to replace any of them, and you imagine it's got to be deflating for everyone. It may seem contradictory that I'm now going to say a change in manager is probably the hard reset they need to get going again, but at the same time I don't think Brendan should be condemned for not being able to turn around this shit show.
