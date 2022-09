Then the international break followed closely by a months break for the (money making scheme) World Cup. Farce of a season really.



There hasn't been a normal season since 18/19 really.Think things may get worse as well in the next few years - won't be surprised to see stuff like playing games abroad, more useless technology brought in that makes the game worse, a world cup every 2 years, changes to the CL format to include all sorts of shite sides that will be beaten 8-0 by City.