Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:48:46 pm
Its the Manchester Derby next week

The worst thing at this current moment is it feels like a United win will do nothing, whereas a city comprehensive win will put the corner turners back in their box
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:52:51 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:39:15 pm
It was worse in the 90s and 00s lets be honest

Ill never have the hate for them I have for their neighbours. That takes decades to achieve, theyre not even close

Yeah thats very true. I started going in the 90s.

Weve waited so long for a team who can genuinely compete season after season and Sods law, city come along with all their money. No way would the likes of De Bruyne stick around for so long without these wages
Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm
In a way I appreciate City when it is obvious we are not winning the league this year. Stops someone else from winning it.

Also I don't know how you can possibly care about the league at this point. City will win it, just as sure as bayern will win the bundesliga and PSG win the french league. It is what it is.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:55:27 pm
City want more reds upon reds

2-0 up playing v 10 isnt enough

Do they want the game abandoned?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #164 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:34:14 pm
Havent actually seen the clip just the still.

But was the Collins red any different to the Haaland kicking Anderson in the head when Palace were 2 up?

Collins was foolish to attempt to win the ball. It was always going to bounce too high.
Haaland if sent off means that palace possibly see out the victory, and he doesn't get the hat trick he got in the following game (because he is suspended)
These are the margins that change a season. Still awaiting city to be on the wrong side of 'luck'.
Can anyone honestly remember the last one? 
Edit. Don't forget the Palace disallowed goal that game as well
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,724
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #165 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:48:46 pm
Its the Manchester Derby next week

The worst thing at this current moment is it feels like a United win will do nothing, whereas a city comprehensive win will put the corner turners back in their box
Surely a United win puts them in pole position for the title
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:52:51 pm
Yeah thats very true. I started going in the 90s.

Weve waited so long for a team who can genuinely compete season after season and Sods law, city come along with all their money. No way would the likes of De Bruyne stick around for so long without these wages

I think this is the point Im more in tune with

97 and 94pts amd no leagues

Thats what sticks in the craw. A league winning side simply outbought
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm
Dont think the same city squad will be as good under other managers. As long as Pep is there, only a near 100 pt total is going to topple them and even that was not enough once. They will get bounced in the champions league as usual because their defense is not good enough.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:57:39 pm
Surely a United win puts them in pole position for the title

The arrogant swagger corner turned title yes
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,197
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #169 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:57:00 pm
Collins was foolish to attempt to win the ball. It was always going to bounce too high.
Haaland if sent off means that palace possibly see out the victory, and he doesn't get the hat trick he got in the following game (because he is suspended)
These are the margins that change a season. Still awaiting city to be on the wrong side of 'luck'.
Can anyone honestly remember the last one? 
Edit. Don't forget the Palace disallowed goal that game as well

Whereas Nunez doesn't get the benefit of the doubt at home to Palace (red card offence but they aren't always given), we drop points and he misses the chance to bang in goals in a 9-0

We just don't play to the same rules as the Manchester clubs in this league.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,343
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:00:56 pm
More pointless clapping.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,197
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:00:56 pm
More pointless clapping.

You can't even watch the football this weekend to get away from the mourn porn.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:03:07 pm
You can't even watch the football this weekend to get away from the mourn porn.

Pourn?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #173 on: Today at 02:06:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:03:07 pm
You can't even watch the football this weekend to get away from the mourn porn.
This country continues its slide down the crapper, along with the premier league. People taking ashes of relatives to look at a coffin, City winning the league. There's a tedious inevitability to it all.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #174 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm
I think the queens dead
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,197
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #175 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:06:26 pm
This country continues its slide down the crapper, along with the premier league. People taking ashes of relatives to look at a coffin, City winning the league. There's a tedious inevitability to it all.

Fuck it. If we're not winning it anyway this season let them get 100 points and win it in March. See how much the masses cheer them on then.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #176 on: Today at 02:13:32 pm
Silva trying to find Blobfish then when Mahrez was in acres is interesting

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #177 on: Today at 02:13:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:23 pm
Fuck it. If we're not winning it anyway this season let them get 100 points and win it in March. See how much the masses cheer them on then.

Put Haaland in the fantasy team and make best of Haaland compilation videos. With most modern fans that's the best thing about the game
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:23 pm
Fuck it. If we're not winning it anyway this season let them get 100 points and win it in March. See how much the masses cheer them on then.

Exactly right

See how much fun they think that is
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,874
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #179 on: Today at 02:15:41 pm
This games genuinely been over from the 54th second
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,197
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #180 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm
As good as our record is against Wolves results wise they always make it a very difficult game. They used to be a team who made it tough for City but just another team who well and truly roll over now and raise it to play us. Although at least chief cheerleader Coady has fucked off.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #181 on: Today at 02:22:55 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:34:14 pm
Havent actually seen the clip just the still.

But was the Collins red any different to the Haaland kicking Anderson in the head when Palace were 2 up?

Yes. One was Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers. The other was Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City FC.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,197
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #182 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:22:55 pm
Yes. One was Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers. The other was Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City FC.

They couldn't get the card out quick enough when it was our lad though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #183 on: Today at 02:26:49 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:22:55 pm
Yes. One was Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers. The other was Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City FC.
Exactly, the difference is clear. The amount of crazy decisions in their favour can only lead to one conclusion about the Mancunian officials.
wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #184 on: Today at 02:28:08 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Dont think the same city squad will be as good under other managers. As long as Pep is there, only a near 100 pt total is going to topple them and even that was not enough once. They will get bounced in the champions league as usual because their defense is not good enough.
He's not allowed to leave until they win the CL. So he'll be here for the next few decades.
lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #185 on: Today at 02:37:10 pm
Wolves against us would turn into world beaters with their goalie making motm saves and Neto scoring everything.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,829
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #186 on: Today at 02:43:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:03:07 pm
You can't even watch the football this weekend to get away from the mourn porn.
Ha ha love it! I'm using that ;D


Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:06:26 pm
This country continues its slide down the crapper, along with the premier league. People taking ashes of relatives to look at a coffin,
Really? Flipping Nora!

I've not watched, or read about, a single second of this event so I never realised things had got that bad. I did hear something about 5 mile queues and people queueing for 30 hours and I thought that was bad enough.

Are people getting worse? Or does everyone just want to grab a piece of these big media events and want to make it about themselves?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,077
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #187 on: Today at 02:48:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:03:03 pm
I would prefer United. As much as I hate them they are an actual football club made for the purposes of football. City are a propaganda piece for a despot, and a foothold in the UK for shady property deals in the shite part of a shite city

I can only hope the fact that most people simply don't care about them means the bloat from the state owned clubs winning it every year sinks the whole football economy, so everyone who let this happen and supported it can watch the game die in this country from their own mistake.

Logically and rationally thinking, you're right. But hatred isn't logic, hatred isn't rational. United is an ingrained hatred based on mutual hate and begrudging respect, on both sides. City are just that knobhead in the playground who completed his Panini sticker album 2 weeks in to the season because his rich da bought him abar 4 boxes of the overpriced little fuckers while you're left divvying up ya pocket money to buy the odd pack here n there.
